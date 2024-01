Villarreal to wake from their slumber in Las Palmas

Real Sociedad can be the ones to quiet San Mames

Girona to prevail against doomed Almería

Las Palmas will be almightily pleased with how the first half of their season has gone, but a painful defeat to their rivals Tenerife in the Copa del Rey last time out has dimmed the euphoria somewhat.

García Pimienta opted to rotate his team in the derby - an understandable decision from his perspective - but the nature of their defeat in Tenerife angered a lot of people. With the travelling supporters showing their discontent very visibly at full time, it was a night from which lasting consequences could linger, given the strength of feeling.

Suffice to say, Saturday's fixture against Villarreal is one that could mark somewhat of a tipping point for the islanders. A victory would go a long way to leaving the derby defeat behind them and resuming their positive season, but a defeat would compound the frustration, as well as extend their winless run in La Liga to four games.

For Villarreal, there's plenty of necessity on their part to provide a reaction here too. Their 3-1 defeat at Valencia last time out was the product of an awfully poor performance, and even after manager Marcelino had spent weeks taking a very stern line on how their defensive play had to be better. Without it, there can be no upturn in their season.

In fact, Villarreal are the team with the highest xG against in La Liga this season (34.6), while Las Palmas are the team who've generated the lowest in attack (16). With the home side managing low-scoring games throughout the campaign, plus Villarreal's growing urgency to tighten up their defence, expect those fine margins to continue in this one.

While Las Palmas' emphasis on possession should allow them to manage the game, Marcelino's teams are always drilled to play on the counter. If they can keep the home side out, Villarreal should be able to find ways to cash in on the break and steer themselves to a result.

Back Villarreal to beat Las Palmas (draw no bet) @ 1/12.00 Bet now

Ahead of the second derbi vasco of the season, the tables have turned somewhat for Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad. The latter won 3-0 in San Sebastián back in September and had the bigger pre-season expectations, yet here in January, it's the side from Bilbao who are the ascendant force in La Liga.

Despite what the table says however, the gap between the pair on a given day isn't very big at all. Had Athletic had to contend with playing in the Champions League this season - as Real Sociedad have - perhaps it'd be they who come into this one in a lower position. The fact that La Real do so this time changes the dynamic, but it doesn't mean they're a fragile opponent by any means.

Athletic are the team with momentum on their side, coming into this one on a nine-game unbeaten streak in La Liga, including wins in their last three. At San Mames, meanwhile, they haven't lost since the opening day of the campaign against Real Madrid.

Real Sociedad, for their part, come into this one also on a pretty healthy unbeaten streak. They haven't lost any of their last seven in La Liga, although wins have been harder to come by for them. There's no panic or dramatic fall-off from their levels of last season, but the responsibility of European football - where they've been fantastic - has undoubtedly affected their domestic strength.

In a game where both sides are missing key attacking pieces, with Iñaki Williams and Take Kubo both away on international duty, there'll undoubtedly be less firepower on the pitch at both ends. And with the onus on Athletic to take charge of events, I'll back the visitors to provide sturdy defensive resistance and escape with a point.

Back Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad to draw @ 23/103.30 Bet now

Bottom side Almería have only won five points in La Liga this season; the second-worst record for a team after their first 19 games of a campaign in the competition's history after Sporting Gijón in 1997-98 (3).

Girona, meanwhile, have won 48 points in La Liga this season, making them the only team in the history of the competition - besides Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid - to have collected as many through 19 games of a campaign.

Perhaps it goes without saying that Girona are the favourites for this one, given the complete contrast in their respective seasons. But while Míchel's side are showing no signs of slowing their unbelievable campaign, I'll back Almería to provide some bumps along the road to an eventual victory for the visitors.

The south coast side are currently 1/40 to be relegated on the Betfair Sportsbook, but their nightmare campaign isn't playing out for a lack of sufficient talent. They were one of the top spenders in La Liga last summer and certainly have the resources to try and turn their one-way season around, despite the direction that seems to have set in.

For Girona, any cutting of their momentum in the coming months will surely happen on the defensive end. The Catalan side are a free-flowing attacking machine and have shown their forward play is repeatable by the week, across all sorts of scenarios. However, they've only kept three clean sheets in their last 15 in La Liga, and had to overcome an Álvaro Morata hat-trick to win last time out.

Girona's overwhelming attack should continue to hum here, although an Almería side staring down the abyss will have to show they're still ready to compete. Gaizka Garitano's side gave Barcelona problems prior to the winter break, and ought to believe they can do the same on Sunday.

Back Girona to beat Almería and both teams to score @ 15/82.88 Bet now

Football... Only Bettor with Dimitar Berbatov - Watch here!