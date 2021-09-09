La Liga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW4

Levante to grab first win of the season

Levante v Rayo Vallecano

Saturday, 17:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

After three tight but ultimately winless games, Levante will look at the visit of newly-promoted Rayo as a chance to regain the winning habit. You have to go back to March for the hosts' last league win at Ciutat de Valencia, but Infogol's model points to them getting the better of opponents whose two away games have seen them soundly beaten without scoring a single goal.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 10.5019/2

Athletic to continue solid start

Athletic Bilbao v Mallorca

Saturday, 20:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Athletic Club have the joint-best defence in La Liga, conceding just once in three games, though the numbers suggest that kind of return may be unsustainable if performances continue in the same vein. They host surprise package Mallorca, whose own start paints the same picture, but Infogol suggests a repeat of the result from the last team the sides met - a result which played a part in the visitors being relegated in 19th place in 2020.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 8.4015/2

Atléti to pick up another three points

Espanyol v Atlético Madrid

Sunday, 13:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Atlético Madrid were active on deadline day, re-signing Antoine Griezmann while allowing Saúl to leave on loan, and the extra firepower is unlikely to hinder them in Catalunya. Hosts Espanyol have kept things tight at the back, but a lack of goals remains an issue and the prospect of a Diego Simeone defence in front of them is not what a scoreless front-line will like seeing.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-2 @ 9.208/1

Osasuna v Valencia could go either way

Osasuna v Valencia

Sunday, 15:15

Watch on Betfair Live Video

The last few meetings between Osasuna and Valencia have been a mixed bag, but the outcome on Sunday is likely to hinge on whether the visitors are able to maintain the attacking verve from their first few games. Infogol has almost nothing to choose between the two clubs, and it's the kind of match where the direction of the first goal could go some way to determining the outcome.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 12.0011/1

Real Sociedad to keep momentum going

Cádiz v Real Sociedad

Sunday, 17:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

La Real responded to their opening-day loss with successive wins, and they'll fancy themselves for another against a Cádiz side who they beat at Ramón de Carranza last season. The hosts have had their moments this season, but a leaky defence has cost them in the early going and Infogol's model tips Álvaro Cervera's team to suffer a second straight defeat against daunting opponents.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-2 @ 8.007/1

Madrid to crush Celta at home

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

Sunday, 20:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

After further strengthening on deadline day with the addition of Eduardo Camavinga, Real Madrid have what should be a comfortable game against a Celta side which caused them few problems in the corresponding fixture back in January. The league leaders have more goals than anyone else in the division so far this season, and have a chance to ramp up the pressure on Sevilla and Barcelona in a week where their top four rivals' games have been postponed.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 3-0 @ 11.0010/1

Getafe to climb out of the bottom three

Getafe v Elche

Monday, 19:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Getafe have played better than their 0 points suggests, and they'll hope a return to the Coliseum brings an improvement in fortunes after a tough fixture list. Visitors Elche took just one point from the two meetings between the sides last term, and Infogol's model anticipates a low-scoring game going the way of the home side to see them leapfrog Fran Escribá's men.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 8.207/1

Betis to win battle of winless clubs

Granada v Real Betis

Monday, 21:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Granada and Real Betis are locked together on two points from three games, but Manuel Pellegrini's side have been notably better than their opponents in terms of performances. The visitors may be able to call upon new arrival Héctor Bellerín for the trip to Nuevo Los Cármenes, and Los Verdiblancos are expected to have just enough to take the points in what could be a tense battle.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-2 @ 12.0011/1