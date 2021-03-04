La Liga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW26

Villarreal to keep Valencia looking over their shoulders

Valencia v Villarreal

Friday, 20:00

Villarreal can consider themselves a little unfortunate to only be seventh in the league, and Unai Emery will hope to improve his side's position against one of his former clubs. Valencia have averaged just 0.64 xGF across their last four games, and Infogol expects the visitors to complete a league double that will keep the home side checking the results of clubs in the bottom three.

Valladolid to secure victory in battle between weak attacks

Real Valladolid v Getafe

Saturday, 13:00

Goals look unlikely to flow as a Valladolid side averaging 1.04 xGF per game plays host to Getafe and their 0.86 average. While the visitors put three past Valencia last weekend, they are scoreless in three on the road, prompting Infogol's model to favour the home side while putting the chances of more than 1.5 goals at a relatively low 57%.

Sevilla to shut out Elche

Elche v Sevilla

Saturday, 15:15

After kicking off his stint with a win, Elche boss Fran Escribá has seen his side return to the bottom three with successive defeats. The arrival of a Sevilla side averaging just 1.12 xGA away from home - only two teams in La Liga have been stingier - doesn't point to a home win, and indeed Infogol backs the visitors to rebound from last week's meek defeat to Barcelona.

Eibar to pull Cádiz into trouble

Cádiz v Eibar

Saturday, 17:30

Eibar's away xGF average of 1.43 per game is equal to that of top four hopefuls Sevilla, and it's only a poor home record keeping José Luis Mendilibar's team in regelation trouble. A win at a Cádiz side with a similar home-away contrast can bring them level with Saturday's opponents, helping them gain revenge for October's defeat at Ipurua in the process, and Infogol makes the visitors clear favourites.

Barcelona to keep title charge alive

Osasuna v Barcelona

Saturday, 20:00

Suddenly, after being off the pace for much of the season, Barcelona can close to within two points of league leaders Atlético Madrid (albeit from two additional games) if they win on Saturday. Ronald Koeman's side remain hard to break down on the road, where they have the league's best xGA record, and Infogol's model backs them to follow a 4-0 win over Osasuna at Camp Nou with a win in the return fixture.

Celta to sneak past Huesca

Huesca v Celta Vigo

Sunday, 13:00

Huesca could climb as high as 16th this weekend if they are able to make it seven points from three games, though they were arguably fortunate to leave Eibar with a point last time out. Celta haven't been altogether convincing on the road this term, but a point at the Wanda Metropolitano last month shows they're not to be underestimated, and they're favoured to take the three points in a close contest at El Alcoraz.

Derby win to help Atléti reassert title credentials

Atlético Madrid v Real Madrid

Sunday, 15:15

After riding their luck to beat Villarreal last week, Atlético Madrid have more of a cushion than opponents Real Madrid would have hoped ahead of Sunday's derby. The reigning champions won the reverse fixture, keeping Diego Simeone's team from scoring for the third straight league meeting between the sides, but Infogol's model backs the league leaders to come out on top in a game which could easily go either way.

Free-scoring Real Sociedad to notch another win

Real Sociedad v Levante

Sunday, 17:30

Monday's point at Real Madrid was crucial for La Real keeping momentum as they attempt to reignite a Champions League push. Now free of this season's European distractions, Imanol Alguacil's team will need to replicate the kind of form which has brought them an average of 2.02 xGF at home - second only to Barcelona - as they seek revenge for a heartbreaking late defeat against Levante earlier this season.

Athletic to regain upper hand in mid-table mini-league

Athletic Bilbao v Granada

Sunday, 20:00

Athletic are averaging just 0.82 xGA at San Mamés - the best home record in expected terms, if not in real terms, where Marcelino's men will feel they should have more than 20 points from their 12 home games. A victory on Sunday could see them draw level with mid-table rivals Granada, though, and the visitors' league worst away defence and points tally suggests they'll do just that, potentially securing the two-goal win needed to move ahead of their opponents on goal difference.

Betis to keep Alavés in the bottom three

Real Betis v Alavés

Monday, 20:00

An average of 0.61 xGF in their last three games has seen Alavés handed three straight defeats, and results elsewhere mean a fourth in a row - seen as likely by Infogol - would guarantee they remain in the bottom three for another week. Cristian Tello's late goal settled the reverse fixture in Betis' favour, but Abelardo's side will attempt to gain inspiration from the win over these opponents which helped secure their La Liga safety towards the end of last season.

