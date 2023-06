Mbappe stuns PSG with decision to leave

Real Madrid lead race to sign Mbappe

Top Premier League clubs on alert

Real Madrid are 17/20 favourites to sign Kylian Mbappe after the French star told Paris Saint-Germain that he would not extend his contract which expires in a year.

PSG face a choice between selling the 24-year-old now or losing him for nothing next summer.

The French champions are angry that Mbappe's letter, informing them of his decision, was leaked to the media before they had read it.

Another season at PSG is not out of the question, however, at [6/4].

Madrid have long been admirers of Mbappe's talents and, with Karim Benzema leaving for Saudi Arabia, they intend to bolster their front-line this summer.

They are 6/42.46 favourites to sign Harry Kane if he leaves Tottenham and the combination of the England captain and PSG's record goalscorer would be mouthwatering for fans of Los Blancos.

Man Utd lead Premier League clubs in chase

Premier League clubs would love to land Mbappe at an age when he still has his best years ahead of him.

Manchester United 8/18.80 are shortest price of any English club. Signing the Frenchman would be statement of intent from Erik ten Hag's club that they intend to mount a serious challeng to Manchester City for next season's Premier League title.

Chelsea are 12/113.00 and their new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who managed Mbappe at PSG, is said to have an excellent relationship with the player.

Newcastle 20/121.00 have the money to bid for Mbappe and, unlike Chelsea or Liverpool 22/123.00, can offer him Champions League football next season.

Treble winners Manchester City 20/121.00 might be the only team in the world who don't need Mbappe.

The transfer window does not even open until tomorrow (14 June) but Mbappe's decision to leave PSG has delivered its first bombshell. We'll have regular updates on the latest news and betting moves in our Live Transfer Blog throughout the summer.