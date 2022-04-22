Copa del Rey Final and La Liga Tips: Betis will win cup on home turf

Back Betis to lift cup

Betis 2.186/5 v Valencia 3.7511/4; The Draw 3.55/2

Copa del Rey Final, Saturday 23 April, 19:00

Live on Premier Sports 1

The La Liga fixture list has largely been cleared for this weekend, to give room to the Copa del Rey final between Real Betis and Valencia.

It's Betis that are the favourites to lift the trophy at 1.654/6, with Valencia at 2.37. Betis have had an impressive campaign under Manuel Pellegrini and are currently fifth in La Liga. Though they do not have home advantage in a final that is played on neutral ground, they surely have the edge in terms of location. The match is being played within Seville, at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

Betis have been fighting for a Champions League spot for much of the season, but have suffered a setback to their hopes in recent weeks. They lost 1-0 at home to Elche in midweek, which followed a 0-0 draw at Real Sociedad last weekend. The results leave them four points behind fourth placed Atletico Madrid.

Valencia also come into this final in poor form. Tenth in La Liga, they have lost their last two games and are without a win in four (D2). This development is surely a disappointment for Jose Bordalas, with his team seemingly having turned a corner in recent weeks, particularly from a defensive standpoint.

It's Betis that have had the tougher run to the final, beating La Liga opposition Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano, en-route. Valencia did not face a top flight side until the quarter-finals when they beat struggling Cadiz, before overcoming Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals.

The teams can both be excused for their wobble in form, considering that their attentions would naturally turn to the cup final as it grew nearer. To lift the trophy would be a major achievement for either of these recently appointed managers. It's Betis and Pellegrini that seem to be the more likely winners with everything taken into account and the 2.186/5 on offer is a good price for them to triumph within 90 minutes.

On the Sportsbook, we can put together a Bet Builder for this Copa del Rey final. We'll start with Betis to lift the trophy at 4/7, which allows for an extra time or penalty win. With both teams struggling to score, under 3.5 goals seems a safe addition at 1/4.

Finally, we'll add Valencia's Carlos Soler to have one or more shots on target at 5/6. He's Valencia's penalty taker and with eleven league goals from central midfield this season, looks overpriced. This treble adds up to a 4.57/2 rated Bet Builder.

Another narrow victory for Barca

Barcelona 1.341/3 v Rayo Vallecano 11.010/1; The Draw 5.95/1

La Liga, Sunday 24 April, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

The only La Liga match taking place this weekend is Barcelona's game at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Second placed Barca have a game in hand on all the teams around them. Victory would see them move to within 12 points of the leaders Real Madrid, with both teams then having five games remaining. Realistically, the title is going to Madrid, so the incentive for Barcelona should be the opportunity to hold onto second place and a Champions League spot, which looked an unlikely outcome earlier in the season.

After two consecutive defeats, Barca bounced back in midweek with a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad. Vallecano were also in action, with their 1-0 win at Espanyol ending a run of twelve games without a victory (D4 L8).

Goals have not come easily for either team of late, so backing a Barcelona win and under 2.5 goals, seems a chance worth taking at odds as big as 4.03/1.