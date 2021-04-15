Copa del Rey and La Liga Tips: Barca will lift cup, Madrid teams will win in league

Barca will win first trophy under Koeman

Athletic Bilbao 6.511/2 v Barcelona 1.548/15; The Draw 4.67/2

Saturday 17 April, 20:30

Live on Premier Sports 1

Athletic Bilbao make their second attempt to win the Copa del Rey this month, but will face stiff opposition against a Barcelona side looking for their first trophy under Ronald Koeman.

At the start of April, Bilbao lost last season's postponed Copa del Rey final 1-0, against their arch rivals Real Sociedad. Now they face the potential heartbreak of losing a second cup final, just two weeks later, in a match in which they are big underdogs. Bilbao beat Barca 3-2 in the Super Cup final back in January, but are currently without a win from their last six games (D2 L4).

Since that defeat to Bilbao, Koeman's team have won 14 of their last 19 games (S2 L3). Last weekend they suffered a big setback when they lost El Clasico 2-1 at Real Madrid, which has left them third in La Liga, two points behind the leaders Atletico Madrid.

With a recent change of president at Barcelona, there has been speculation regarding Koeman's future. In a season where he can still win a domestic double, Koeman's fate appears to be in his own hands and he should land his first piece of silverware against Bilbao. A Barcelona win and both teams to score is 2.915/8.

Atletico must rediscover form fast

Atletico Madrid 1.4840/85 v Eibar 10.09/1; The Draw 4.3100/30

Sunday 18 April, 15:15

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Atletico Madrid have been top of La Liga for most of the season. With eight games of the season remaining, their form must radically improve if they are to stay there and win the title.

Having temporarily dropped down to second place in La Liga after El Clasico, Atletico returned to the top after their 1-1 draw at Real Betis on Sunday. They now find themselves just one point ahead of Real Madrid and two in front of Barcelona, with fourth placed Sevilla now only six points behind.

Since the start of February, Atletico have only won four of their eleven league games (D5 L2). If that form continues, Atletico will almost certainly finish behind Real Madrid and Barcelona, despite having looked to have had the title all but won some months ago. The loss of top scorer Luis Suarez until the end of the month has been a big blow, with Atletico having only found the net twice from their last five games.

If Atletico needed a game that would help them to restore some confidence, the fixture list appears to have given them one, as they host rock bottom Eibar. Without a win in 14 (D4 L10), Eibar have failed to score in their last two games, so back Atletico to win to nil at 1.768/11.

Madrid hone in on glory

Getafe 6.411/2 v Real Madrid 1.664/6; The Draw 3.9

Sunday 18 April, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

It's been a huge week for Real Madrid, having won El Clasiso and then booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals.

Madrid are the slight favourites to overcome Chelsea in the Champions League semis to reach the final. They are also favoured in the La Liga title race, with Real at 2.6613/8, ahead of Barcelona at 2.747/4 and Atletico at 3.9.

The 0-0 draw away at Liverpool in midweek, stretched Real Madrid's unbeaten run to 14 games (W11 D3). It's hard to see that unbeaten stretch not continuing against Getafe, who are in a dreadful run of form, in the context of the high standards that have been set under Jose Bordalas.

Getafe have only won one of their last twelve games (D4 L7), which has seen them slump to 15th in the table. They have failed to score in eight of those twelve games and Real Madrid are 2.56/4 to win to nil.