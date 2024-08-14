Wednesday Football Tips: Back Mbappe to make debut impact at 9/2

Real Madrid vs Atalanta

UEFA Super Cup

Wednesday 14 August, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1

You know the season's almost upon us when the UEFA Super Cup rolls around, as Champions League winners Real Madrid take on Europa League champions Atalanta in Warsaw.

15-time European champions Real Madrid can win a record sixth Super Cup if they can overcome lively Italian outfit Atalanta, which they're 4/91.44 favourites to do in 90 minutes and 2/91.22 to lift the trophy.

Real haven't lost a match since January and are without defeat in 90 minutes since last September, but Atalanta already proved they can upset the odds when ending Bayer Leverkusen's 51-game unbeaten season in the Europa League final.

Even though it's the season curtain raiser, there's a huge superstar set to make his debut, so this game could be fun..

We'll take the 4/91.44 on Real Madrid to win this in 90 minutes as they've just got too much going for them for Atalanta to cope with - especially with the Italians having far more injury problems to deal with.

With 10 of the last 11 Super Cups being claimed by the Champions League winners, the stats are also on Real's side, and that's all without even mentioning Carlo Ancelotti being able to deploy his latest Galatico Kylian Mbappe...

Ancelotti says Mbappe is ready to make his first start for Real in Poland, and while you wouldn't be surprised if he found the net, at 10/111.91 we'd rathe plump for Mbappe to have 2+ shots on target at 11/102.11.

The Frenchman will be keen to make an instant impact so will be shooting on sight, and with 26 games of multiple shots he's always liable to test the opposition keeper.

So even if hs doesn't mark his debut with a goal it won't be for the lack of trying.

And speaking of 26 games - that's the number of matches Mbappe gave away a foul in last season for PSG, and with maximum effort assured in his debut he's a good bet for another.

Especially at odds of 1/12.00 for just 1+ foul against Atalanta, who may be missing a few starters but will still be tricky and test Real enough to make it a proper game.

That plays into our hands for Mbappe to give a foul away, which is more likely when defending from the front, so this could add us a nice cheeky spot of value.