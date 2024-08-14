Wednesday Football Tips: Back Mbappe to make debut impact at 9/2
Paul Higham is backing Kylian Mbappe to make his mark on the Super Cup in his Real Madrid debut - even if he doesn't manage to score...
-
Real Madrid aiming for record Super Cup win
-
Back Mbappe to make an impact on debut at 9/25.50
-
Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!
Real Madrid vs Atalanta
UEFA Super Cup
Wednesday 14 August, 20:00 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports 1
You know the season's almost upon us when the UEFA Super Cup rolls around, as Champions League winners Real Madrid take on Europa League champions Atalanta in Warsaw.
15-time European champions Real Madrid can win a record sixth Super Cup if they can overcome lively Italian outfit Atalanta, which they're 4/91.44 favourites to do in 90 minutes and 2/91.22 to lift the trophy.
Real haven't lost a match since January and are without defeat in 90 minutes since last September, but Atalanta already proved they can upset the odds when ending Bayer Leverkusen's 51-game unbeaten season in the Europa League final.
Even though it's the season curtain raiser, there's a huge superstar set to make his debut, so this game could be fun..
Leg 1: Real Madrid to win
We'll take the 4/91.44 on Real Madrid to win this in 90 minutes as they've just got too much going for them for Atalanta to cope with - especially with the Italians having far more injury problems to deal with.
With 10 of the last 11 Super Cups being claimed by the Champions League winners, the stats are also on Real's side, and that's all without even mentioning Carlo Ancelotti being able to deploy his latest Galatico Kylian Mbappe...
Leg 2: Kylian Mbappe 2+ shots on target
Ancelotti says Mbappe is ready to make his first start for Real in Poland, and while you wouldn't be surprised if he found the net, at 10/111.91 we'd rathe plump for Mbappe to have 2+ shots on target at 11/102.11.
The Frenchman will be keen to make an instant impact so will be shooting on sight, and with 26 games of multiple shots he's always liable to test the opposition keeper.
So even if hs doesn't mark his debut with a goal it won't be for the lack of trying.
Leg 3: Kylian Mbappe 1+ foul
And speaking of 26 games - that's the number of matches Mbappe gave away a foul in last season for PSG, and with maximum effort assured in his debut he's a good bet for another.
Especially at odds of 1/12.00 for just 1+ foul against Atalanta, who may be missing a few starters but will still be tricky and test Real enough to make it a proper game.
That plays into our hands for Mbappe to give a foul away, which is more likely when defending from the front, so this could add us a nice cheeky spot of value.
Now read Mark O'Haire's Premier League 1-20 predictions here!
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L 24/25
Returned: 26.23pts
P/L: -1.77pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Chelsea v Man City: Back Maresca's Blues in 17/1 Bet Builder say Opta
-
Football Betting Tips
Brentford v Crystal Palace: Expect goals and back 9/2 shot
-
Football Betting Tips
Leicester v Tottenham: Dejan vu as goals expected in 11/4 & 10/1 Bet Builders
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Back Mbappe & Bellingham in 3/1 opening day double
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League MD1: Jimmy The Punts Sunday best bets featuring a 33/1 punt