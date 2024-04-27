Bet Builder Tips: Back Bad Man Betting's 17/2 Seville derby best bet as Betis host Sevilla

En-Nesyri is the Sevilla danger man to back in attack

Betis are hard to beat when it comes to corners

Bad Man's Seville derby four-fold comes to 17/2 9.50

A quick look at La Liga tells us that Sunday's clash between Real Betis and Sevilla has the makings of a very entertaining game.

Both sides love a foul, both sides are capable of bagging a goal, and there's plenty of value to be had across the markets with this one.

Betis are still in the hunt for European football as well, so they'll be giving this a good go in a bid for three points.

Sevilla meanwhile, have finally escaped from the relegation battle, with three wins on the trot now allowing them to play with some freedom.

There's plenty to look forward to with this one, and it's well worth a bet builder.

Leg 1 - Back Youssef En-Nesyri to score or assist

Sevilla's goalscoring capabilities have certainly improved of late. They're creating more chances, they're putting them away, and in that sense, one player stands out.

Youssef En-Nesyri is Sevilla's top scorer by some distance this season, with his 12 La Liga goals meaning he has eight more than any other player in the Sevilla squad.

He has a couple of assists to his name as well, and his incredible aerial ability makes him a great player to play off in and around the box.

Recently, he's been scoring goals for fun. En-Nesyri has netted five times, and has one assist, in his last six league games.

The rest of his team can't compete with those numbers, and En-Nesyri will be the go to man against a Betis side who haven't been defensively sound of late.

Sunday's hosts haven't kept a clean sheet in seven games, so no doubt Sevilla will get chances here.

Leg 2 - Back Real Betis 4+ corners

Believe it or not, you'll find very few sides in La Liga better for corners than Real Betis. They average the second highest number of corners in La Liga, with only Barcelona able to better them.

An average of 5.81 corners per game is hugely respectable in a league where corner counts tend to remain low. This is a selection that's landed in 25 of Betis' 32 league games.

The likes of Isco and Pablo Fornals are able to fashion chances out of very little, and have the passing range to turn teams around. This of course leads to more corners, and this selection has landed in six of their last seven in La Liga.

Sevilla like to play on the back foot. They'll give Betis possession, and will be forced into a lot of defending as a result.

They concede 4.88 corners per game, and with them conceding four or more in 26 of their 32 league outings, you'd hope Betis can hit this comfortably.

Leg 3 - Back Ayoze Perez 1+ fouls

Fans of the Premier league will be well aware of what Ayoze Perez is like as a player from his time at Leicester and Newcastle. Yes, he's capable of a goal or something special in attack, but he has a nasty streak that perhaps goes under the radar.

Perez commits 1.46 fouls per 90, and that's hardly surprising given how aggressively he presses the ball, and how often he gets stuck in to challenges.

He's been a bit quiet of late after a lengthy injury lay off, but a run of 10 games in a row in which he committed a foul at the back end of 2023 shows just what he's capable of.

Regardless of his recent numbers, Sevilla's full backs are more than savvy enough to get something out of him. Both Acuna and Pedrosa at left-back draw plenty of fouls, 1.18 and 1.76 per 90 to be exact, which bodes well for this selection.

Leg 4 - Back Boubakary Soumare to be carded

Sevilla's average possession stats under Quique Sanchez Florez are perhaps a little embarrassing for a side with so much quality at their disposal.

Granted, he has simply been trying to steady the ship, but this side shouldn't be where they are in the table, and it's resulted in desperation at times.

Boubakary Soumare stands out as a result of that playstyle. He's committing fouls aplenty, and his eight cards mean that he's picked up more than any other player in the squad.

He's averaging 1.42 fouls per 90, and he's been booked in two of his last four outings in the league. The real kicker here is that he's up against the crafty Isco. The Spaniard is a super smooth technician, and draws fouls for fun.

His 3.02 fouls drawn per 90 is a staggering stat, and one that should have Sevilla midfielder Soumare worried come Sunday night.

Back the four-fold @ 17/29.50 Bet here

