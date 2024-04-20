Bet Builder Tips: Back Bad Man Betting's 13/2 El Clasico best bet as Real host Barca

Main men to shine in El Clasico

It's that time again. El Clasico is on our doorstep, and Sunday's clash between two of the biggest clubs in world football looks set to be a great one.

The La Liga title certainly isn't wrapped up yet, and a win for Barcelona would see them to within five points of table toppers Real Madrid.

That's something that Xavi's side would have thought impossible some months ago, but a strong run of form has seen Barca leapfrog the likes of Girona, and the Catalan outfit now find themselves as Los Blancos only challengers.

The two sides have quality in abundance, and I can't wait to see this one unfold. We're in for a treat, and it's a must for a bet builder.

Leg #1 - Vinicius Jnr to Score or Assist

It's difficult to ignore Vinicius Junior. He's often a man for the big occasion, he oozes quality, and I think he can be a potential difference maker on Sunday evening.

Only Jude Bellingham has more goal contributions than Vinicius in the Real squad, and the Brazilians 12 goals and four assists in the league are absolutely numbers of note.

But, it's less his totals, and more his previous performances against Barca that interests me here.

The Brazilian scored a hat-trick in the Spanish Super Cup Final against Sunday's opponents back in January, and that alone is reason enough to keep an eye on him.

And despite Barca's recent run of form, they have struggled to keep the ball out against better sides.

PSG of course put six goals past them over two legs, whilst Napoli scored home and away in the prior round of the Champions League.

Plenty will be watching this game, and I fully expect Vinicius to catch the attention of viewers worldwide.

Leg #2 - Robert Lewandowski 1+ SOT

Robert Lewandowski may not be hitting the numbers that he has done in the past, but the 35 year old is still more than capable of hitting the target against anyone.

And, more often than not, he does. Lewandowski is averaging 1.13 shots on target per 90 in La Liga, and he hit the target in both Champions league Quarter Final legs against PSG.

He hit the target twice in Barcelona's 4-1 loss to Real at the beginning of the year, and his recent form has been incredibly solid.

Lewandowski has hit the target in nine of his last 12 appearances in all competitions, and that run of form should continue given Barcelona's recent exploits.

Loss to PSG aside, Xavi's side were unbeaten in 12 in all competitions. They're causing all sorts of problems for their opponents, and no doubt Lewandowski will get chances here.

Leg #3 - Dani Carvajal 2+ fouls

Real Madrid may have gone through to the Champions League Semi Finals, but one thing in particular was fairly evident over their two legged tie against Man City. Dani Carvajal can't defend.

He lacks a turn of pace, he dives in, and he switches off. Barcelona are absolutely capable of taking advantage of that.

Carvajal committed two fouls in both legs of Real Madrid's Champions League Quarter final, and was often made to look silly by Grealish and Doku.

If you cast your mind even further back, Carvajal had a bit of a horror show against Barca in October.

The Spaniard was booked off the back of five fouls, and any of Barca's options on that left hand side could run him ragged.

Whether it's the direct running of Raphinha, or the close control of Joao Felix, both are capable of hurting the Madrid right back.

The pair draw 1.86 and 3.14 fouls per 90 respectively, and that should worry Carvajal, a man who's committed at least two fouls in five of his last 7 against Barcelona.

Leg #4 - Real Madrid goalkeeper 2+ saves

