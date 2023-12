Girona to rack up the shots and corners

Girona are by far the surprise team in Spain this season. Many expected them to drop off as the season progressed, but we're now 15 games in and they sit second in the table on goals difference.

They'll travel the short distance to Camp Nou on Sunday night to face Spanish Champions Barcelona in a Catalonian derby like no other.

Both teams have lost just one game all season and are in exceptional form. It should be an incredible game and is perfect for a Bet Builder.

Leg 1: Girona 3+ Shots on Target

Girona haven't earned their league position by sitting deep and striking on the counter. They've earned it by seizing the initiative and taking the game to the opposition.

At no point this season has Girona played for a 0-0 draw, and they won't start on Sunday evening against Barcelona.

They've scored more goals than any other team in La Liga, 34 in just 15 games. And they're averaging 4.67 shots on target per game.

In fact, they've managed three or more shots on target in 12 of their 15 league games this season.

Sure, Barcelona are good. But they still concede 3.47 shots on target per game on average.

And when you look at the teams that haven't exceeded that bar against them, three out of five of them are in the bottom half of the table.

Girona managed three shots on target away from home against Real Madrid in September, and I expect them to do the same here tonight.

Leg 2: Girona Over 2.5 Corners

I know backing two Girona team selections may make you think I'm a bit biased in their favor. But the truth is, odds of 4/91.44 for Over 2.5 Girona corners is just too good to ignore.

They're averaging .467 of them per game this season, and like their shots on target above, they've managed to pick up 3 or more corners in 12 of their 15 league games.

Barcelona concede 3.73 corners per game on average and 60% of their opponents this season have managed 3 or more against them. But bear in mind that a lot of those teams are nowhere near the quality that Girona are.

Reality is, three corners is a very low bar. Even on a bad day Girona can exceed this, especially given the context behind this game.

Girona managed four corners at Camp Nou last season when they were nowhere near the quality they are now, and they should pick up three or more on Sunday evening.

Leg 3: Robert Lewandowski to Score or Assist

Who else? The 35-year-old Polish striker has consistently delivered for Barcelona since joining from Bayern Munich in 2022.

He was the league's top goalscorer last season with 23 goals to his name. He also picked up seven assists, the joint-fourth highest in the league.

We're just 15 games into the new season, yet he's already picked up 10 goals or assists, by far the highest in the Barcelona squad.

There will be goals here, Barcelona have scored in every single home game this season and it's hard to imagine Lewandowski not being involved in one of them.

Especially when you consider that he's Barcelona's go-to penalty taker and that Girona have only managed one clean sheet away from home all season - that's on par with some of the worst teams in the league.

Leg 4: Aleix Garcia to have a shot

Girona are averaging 13.30 shots per game this season, and I reckon their midfielder, Alexis Garcia, will manage one or more in Sunday's fixture.

Garcia is a mainstay in the Girona squad and has played every single minute this season. In that time he's picked up three goals and 21 shots in total. That averages to 1.40 shots per game.

Even better is he's currently riding a good period of form in that department. He's picked up at least one shot in seven of his last eight league games. That includes Girona's fixture against league leaders Real Madrid in September.

He's also Girona's go-to free kick taker and three of the 21 shots he managed this season have been from set pieces.

As I've mentioned a couple of times, Girona will create opportunities here and the odds given for a Garcia shot mean it has to go into my bet builder this week.

