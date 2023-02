Real Madrid buzzing after Anfield rout

Vini Jr to pepper Atleti with shots

The biggest Saturday evening clash belongs to Spain as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid go at it at the Santiago Bernabeu, live on ITV. A huge European clash on terrestrial tele, it takes you back, it really does.

The buzz around Real Madrid must be at its peak following their amazing performance at Anfield during the week.

They fell two behind after 15 minutes and were left red-faced after Courtois' mistake. But when you've got two players of the calibre of Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema, you've got a chance no matter the scenario.

The Madrid derby presents a great opportunity for a Saturday evening bet builder, and I don't think those two superstars will be left out of many.

Real Madrid to win

Real Madrid come into this one second in La Liga and they're 10 points ahead of their fellow Madrid-based rivals Atletico. There's no doubting that Carlo Ancelotti's side will be buoyed following the drama against Liverpool.

Real at 1.84/5 to win a league fixture is hard to ignore and a price that you wouldn't see often. They've won four of their last six La Liga meetings with Atletico.

Home advantage is a strong reason for getting behind Los Blancos. They're currently enjoying a run of 14 league matches unbeaten on home turf, winning 10. Staggeringly, Real have lost just two of their last 40 home matches since January 2021.

Vinicius Junior 2+ shots on target

Vinicius Junior is the man of the moment, and 3.02/1 for him to hit the target at least twice seems generous considering the form that he's currently in.

Vinicius is Real Madrid's second-most influential player this season with seven goals and four assists across 21 starts in the league.

The Brazilian star comes into Saturday's grudge match having had 2+ shots on target in four of his last five appearances in all competitions. He had three on target at Anfield as he scored twice to aid in Real's turnaround, and Ancelotti labelled him "The most decisive player in world football.".

Vinicius will always have a point to prove against Atletico following the abuse he's faced from their fans both on and off the pitch, taking rivalry too far. He's as cool as a cucumber and lets his football do the talking, just as he did when he bagged the final goal to dump Atletico out of the Copa del Rey last month.

Over 7.5 match corners

Corners look good to me in this one, and I don't think eight is too many to ask for.

Real Madrid are averaging 10.23 corners per match in La Liga with the average total being taken by themselves sitting at 6.09. At home, it rises slightly to 6.50, and having wide players the quality of Vinicius and Rodrygo is always going to aid the generation of set-pieces.

As for Atletico, they take 5.23 corners per match, and the average between themselves and their opponents being 9.50.

There has been eight or more corners taken in eight out of the last nine meetings between Real and Atletico across all competitions.

Over 4.5 match cards

It shouldn't be underestimated how big of a game this is for the two Madrid clubs. Real are eight points adrift of Barcelona in their bid to defend their title, so they can ill afford to drop any points.

Atletico have the aim of strengthening their grip on their current place inside the top four. If you didn't know, there were six yellows and a red dished out when Atleti hosted Real in just the sixth gameweek of this La Liga season.

Over 4.5 match cards has been a winning selection in each of the last four Madrid derbies in the league. There were 24 cards handed out during those four meetings, coming in at an average of six cards per game.

We've also got a decent man in the middle for this one. The referee is Jesus Gil Monzano who's averaging 5.81 cards per game in the Spanish top flight. He took charge of the first leg between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea in the Champions League, and brandished 10 yellow cards.