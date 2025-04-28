Premier League 2025/26 Winner: Champions Liverpool 15/8 favourites to retain title

Liverpool become champions with four games to spare

Liverpool are the early favourites to win the Premier League again next season after the Reds were crowned champions on Sunday.

The Reds confirmed their first title since 2020 with a 5-1 win over Tottenham at Anfield - as predicted in this match preview which contained two winning tips.

Arne Slot became the first manager since Antonio Conte is 2017 to win the Premier League in his first season in charge.

Liverpool favourites to win leage in 2025/26

Slot inherited a strong squad but, even though they won the Premier League comfortably (they currently sit 15 points ahead of second-place Arsenal), Liverpool will need to make reinforcements if they are to finish top again in 2025/26.

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to leave for Real Madrid and, while Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk have signed new contracts, both will be a year older at 33 and 34 respectively.

Darwin Nunez is expected to leave, and Andy Robertson could go too, so this summer at Anfield could be more eventful than last when Slot decided to tinker only lightly with Jurgen Klopp's legacy.

Man City and Arsenal to push Reds in 2025/26

Manchester City are expected to come roaring back next term and be Liverpool's closest challengers in the title race.

Pep Guardiola's team are 9/43.25 to get back on top in 2025/26. They are finishing the current campaign strongly and reached the FA Cup final yesterday.

It is difficult to envisage City suffering a repeat of their disastrous midseason blip that scuppered their title chances this term.

Arsenal are likely to finish second for the third season in a row. Has the moment passed for Mikel Arteta's Gunners or could they go one better next year?

They are third in the Premier League outright winner market for 2025/26 at 5/23.50 and, if they recruit a world-class centre-forward in the summer, they will surely be contenders again.

The market indicates that it will be a three-horse race, with Newcastle 12/113.00 and Chelsea 22/123.00 trailing a long way behind the big three.

The title race is over for 2024/25, and all three promoted teams have been relegated, but there is still plenty to play for in the Premier League this season.

