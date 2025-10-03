Weekend ACCA Tips: Betfair tipsters' best bets in a 127/1 multi across Europe

Goal galore expected in EPL, Championship and Bundesliga games

Draw fancied in game of the weekend at Stamford Bridge

Back this week's Betfair tipsters ACCA at 127/1 128.00

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Jack Critchley

The Swans have made a strong start to the season and remain undefeated at home so far. They are carrying far more of a threat this campaign and should be able to find a way past a Leicester defence who have kept just a single clean sheet on the road, albeit an undeserved one at Charlton. The Foxes have plenty of talented players in the final third and have drawn just a single blank so far.

Read Jack's Championship tipsheet here.

Alan Dudman

Notts County have been good at home and poor away, luckily Martin Paterson's team are back at Meadow Lane and can add a fourth win of the campaign.

Oldham Athletic, Saturday's opponent, have failed to win any of their last five away Football League games against the Magpies and if it's a straight shootout here between the two, the hosts carry far more of a goal threat.

They've hit 12 already on home soil and if Matt Dennis is fit this weekend, his partnership with Alassana Jatta is just beginning to click, and Dennis (who came off the bench last Saturday at Crewe) had previously hit six in five.

Read Alan's League 1 & 2 tipsheet here.

Ste Tudor

A low-scoring draw at Stamford Bridge this Saturday feels like a likely outcome. There have only been 1.8 goals per 90 across the last 12 meetings between these sides while five of the last seven played in the capital have ended honours even.

In fact, this is a fixture long dominated by draws. Since 2012, 47% of contests have failed to produce a winner. It would be daft to turn a deaf ear when history speaks so loudly.

Read Ste's Premier League Player Prop tips here.

Kevin Hatchard

I've gone for over 4.5 goals in my weekly tipsheet for this game, but for the Acca I'll pay it a little bit safer and wager that we witness at least four goals in what should a cracking game in Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt's games are just as goal-filled, although as well as scoring freely they have plenty of goals going in the other direction. Their eight competitive games have featured a staggering 47 goals, and if you look at their two Champions League matches, they won 5-1 against Galatasaray before losing 5-1 at Atletico Madrid. In the Bundesliga last weekend they went 6-0 up against Borussia Mönchengladbach, and eventually only won 6-4.

This fixture ended 3-3 last term, and four of the last six meetings have featured four goals or more.

Read Kev's European Football tipsheet here.

Joe Dyer

With fans already calling for his head it's fair to say it is not going great for Ange at Forest so far! The Forest faithful may well get their wish as he kicks off a tough run with a trip to newcastle, one of the Premier League's toughest away trips, coming just a few days after Europa League defeat.

That combination has us punters wondering how we can oppose Forest and I think this is a nice way to get an odds-against shot onboard.

Forest have been scoring despite being on a terrible run so while Newcastle goals are baked in as part of the win bet, we just need the visitors to breach the backline to help the punt land. With a few key men missing from the home defence I do not think that is beyond Ange's boys.

But I certainly don't fancy them to pick up a point against a Newcastle team that had has two extra days of rest so this looks a nice way to turn a 4/91.44 match odds bet into something far more rewarding.

Read Alan Shearer's Matchday 7 Premier League predictions here.

Mike Norman

It's a fourth odds-on shot on the spin from me but the previous three have all won and as I've said previously, I have no problem putting a short-price bet in an Acca.

It was goals at Brentford that we went for last week, and I see no reason why the over 2.5 goal line won't be breached again. The Bees have scored in every Premier League game this season and their last five matche have all seen both teams getting on the scoreheet.

Man City - and Erling Haaland - are scoring freely again, but they continue to concede, so this game should be full of entertainment and hopefully goals, just as it wa last season when this fixture ended 2-2.

Real Mike's preview of Brentford v Man City in full here. (from 9am Saturday)

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.