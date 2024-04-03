Premier League Bet Builder Tips: Five Opta bets to 7/2 on Wednesday and Thursday

Odegaard backed to help Gunners go top

3/1 4.00 Bet Builder sees City edge past Villans

Reds to power past blunt Blades

Arsenal can go top of the Premier League for 24 hours if they beat Luton on Wednesday evening. The Gunners proved their title race mettle in their 0-0 draw at Manchester City on Sunday and need to follow up with three points here.

Show more Show less Powered by

We believe Arsenal will win but, after the reverse fixture ended 4-3 to Mikel Arteta's men, should we be backing more goals when Luton visit the Emirates?

Arsenal have won all five of their league games against promoted sides this season, netting at least three goals each time (23 goals in total), and on that basis it is tempting.

However, we have the chance to back under 3.5 goals at odds-against and, at a busy stage of the season when title contenders must strike a balance between winning and conserving energy, that appeals. Backing Martin Odegaard, who has been involved in 12 goals in his last 12 Premier League appearances against promoted sides, to score or assist boosts the price to 7/24.50.

Back Arsenal, U3.5 goals & Odegaard score or assist @ 7/24.50 Bet here

Brentford have won just one of their five Premier League games against Brighton (D1 L3), though it was a 2-0 win in this exact fixture last season. Meanwhile, Brighton have won just three of their last 17 away league games against Brentford (D5 L9).

The timing may favour the vistors as Brentford have lost all four of their midweek matches this season, while Brighton have lost just one of their last seven evening kick-offs. On top of that, Brentford are winless in their last four Premier League home games (D2 L2).

Neither side inspires confidence but The Bees came close to beating Manchester United here at the weekend and, after that encouraging performance, are backed to win or draw here. We'll take Ivan Toney (three goals in his last two Premier League games against Brighton) to score.

Back Brentford or Draw & Toney to score @ 6/42.50 Bet here

Like Arsenal last weekend, Aston Villa are looking to secure their first league double over Manchester City after beating them 1-0 in the reverse fixture. For the champions, meanwhile, this is a must win after drawing their last two in the league (prior to the 0-0 against Arsenal, Guardiola's men were involved in a 1-1 at Anfield).

Villa are unbeaten in their last five Premier League away games (W3 D2) and Unai Emery will relish the chance to keep that record intact here. City are excellent at bouncing back after a disappointing result, however, and we take them to win a tight match here. They have won their last 13 home games against the Villans.

Back Man City & U2.5 goals @ 3/14.00 Bet here

Liverpool are top of the table going into this round of Premier League fixtures and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping they win more comfortably on Thursday night than in Sunday's come-from-behind victory over Brighton.

The Blades are weaker opponents than the Seagulls but Chris Wilder's men have earned four points from their last three Premier League away games (W1 D1 L1).

Still, the Reds should be rampant against a team that has conceded a division-high of 77 goals this season. Mo Salah came good for us last time out, but hasn't scored or assisted a goal in any of his three Premier League

appearances against the promoted sides this season, so we will back both Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister to score or assist as Liverpool cover the handicap.

Back Liverpool -2, Mac Allister score or assist and Diaz score or assist @ 3/14.00 Bet here

With Chelsea 11th in the table, under-pressure Mauricio Pochettino could do with a victory against a big team to show that they are making progress under him. But the Blues are winless in their last 12 Premier League games against Manchester United (D7 L5) and lost 2-1 at Old Trafford earlier this season.

Both sides drew last time out - Chelsea 2-2 at home to 10-man Burnley while sixth-placed United conceded a late equaliser at Brentford - and both are unreliable teams to back in match odds markets.

That said, this fixture has ended in a draw for the past three seasons, with the last two finishing 1-1, and a point a piece would not be a bad result for either side. Chelsea have both scored and conceded in 19 different Premier League games this season, so we are backing goals for both teams on Thursday.

Back the Draw & BTTS 'Yes' @ 3/14.00 Bet here

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now