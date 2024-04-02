Premier League MD31 Score Predictions: Ten correct score tips up to 25/1

Easy to envisage big wins for top two

Back the Blues to win El Crapio

Match Odds: Newcastle 1/12.00, Draw 14/53.80, Everton 13/53.60

Newcastle's last 11 Premier League game have averaged over five goals per game, which is just a crazy stat for such a long run of fixtures. Their last five matches at St James' Park have witnessed 27 goals (an average of 5.4 per game).

Everton are just so bad at the moment that, even without star man Anthony Gordon, I can't see anything but a home win. Will we get another goalfest though? Probably!

Match Odds: Nottm Forest 6/42.50, Draw 12/53.40, Fulham 9/52.80

Both of these teams drew on Saturday, though Forest were arguably the better team in their draw with Crystal Palace, while Fulham had to come back from 3-1 down to draw at Sheffield United. Similar to Forest's game against Palace, I fancy both teams will score here, but I'm not sure we'll get a winner.

Match Odds: Bournemouth 20/231.87, Draw 14/53.80, Crystal Palace 3/14.00

Bournemouth are now 16 points above the drop zone, which is quite remarkable for a team among the market leaders to be relegated at the start of the season.

The Cherries are completely safe now but the same can't be said about Palace. Okay, they're on 30 points and eight points above the bottom three, so they should be safe, but they can ill-afford to go on a losing run now. Sadly for Eagles fans, I expect Bournemouth to follow their 2-1 Saturday win over Everton with another win here.

Match Odds: Burnley 9/52.80, Draw 13/53.60, Wolves 29/202.45

This is a very tough match to call. Wolves have been magnificent this season but they're struggling with injuries currently. Burnley have been poor for 90% of the season but they are starting to show a bit of fight and they deservedly got a point at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. I'll go for a slightly surprising home win.

Match Odds: West Ham 21/10, Draw 31/10, Tottenham 11/102.11

This is a fascinating fixture and it's one that looks destined to contain goals given that both teams can score plenty but also struggle to keep clean sheets.

Of course, Spurs will want to win, but I'm not certain that a victory is as important as people make out in their quest to finish top four. I'm confident Tottenham will finish top five and that will almost certainly be good enough to qualify for next season's Champions League.

West Ham's need for the win is probably greater given the amount of clubs in contention to finish sixth and seventh, positions that ensure European football next season. But just because you need the win doesn't mean you'll get it, and I think both managers will be happy not to lose this one.

Match Odds: Arsenal 1/91.11, Draw 10/111.00, Luton 20/121.00

Despite going 1-0 up at Tottenham on Saturday Luton were torn apart with regularity against the Lilywhites, and it was only the home team's inability to finish off some impressive moves that the Hatters only conceded two.

I don't see the Gunners being so kind in front of goal, especially given the amount of goals they've scored in 2024. I'm expecting a very comfortable home win here.

Match Odds: Brentford 6/42.50, Draw 29/10, Brighton 8/52.60

I thought Brentford were excellent at home to Manchester United on Saturday, and it just demonstrates how poor United have become when it's easy to predict that Brighton will put up a much better performance.

The Seagulls played well in parts against Liverpool, so I'm expecting a very entertaining game here that may well end all-square.

Match Odds: Man City 1/41.25, Draw 11/26.50, Aston Villa 19/210.50

Having played the same number of games, Man City are now three points behind Liverpool and they have a five-goal worse goal difference, so even though there's still nine games of the season left, given Liverpool's easy-looking set of fixtures in the next few weeks, you sense that this game is a must-win for the hosts.

They should, and probably will win of course, but I just can't help but feel that Pep has more of a desire to retain the Champions League than win the Premier League for a fourth time on the spin, and that might just have an influence on some of his team selections in the coming weeks.

I think Villa will put up a very good fight in this match, but it's hard to back against a home win, especially given City's record at the Etihad Stadium.

Match Odds: Liverpool 1/16, Draw 12/113.00, Sheff United 22/123.00

The problem with predicting a 5-0 or 6-0 win is that you look silly if the game ends just 1-0 or 2-0, but given that Liverpool are at home to the worst team in the Premier League then why shouldn't we back a very big home win?

Sheffield United have conceded 77 league goals this term, and they've lost games 8-0, 6-0 and 5-0 (four times), so if the Reds are on their game, and they continue to keep their foot on the gas as they attempt to increase their goal difference, then they really ought to win this match with plenty of room to spare.

Match Odds: Chelsea 19/201.95, Draw 29/10, Man United 23/103.30

I've been looking forward to this game for a long time. El Crapio I'm going to call it as it features two teams that have vastly under-performed in relation to how they should be performing. I mean, Chelsea couldn't even beat 10-man Burnley on Saturday, while United conceded over 30 shots to a team massively out-of-form.

How do I see this game going? I'll hold my hands up and admit that you're guess is as good as my own. As I've said all season though, I don't think United are playing for Erik ten Hag, they all look disinterested. At least Chelsea can be very good on their day, so I'll go for a home win.

