Tottenham v Man City: Back goals for the champions & 15/2 Bet Builder




City too slick for Spurs
If Man City are to win the Premier League again they're going to have to do something they've not done before under Pep Guardiola - and that's win a league game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
It's one of those rare times Arsenal fans will be cheering on their north London rivals - who haven't even conceded a goal in four league wins over the champions in their new stadium.
Guardiola did taste victory here in the FA Cup in January though and the fact City are 4/111.36 while Spurs are a massive 6/17.00 for a home win despite their record here against these opponents is the differing form the two sides are in.
City look to be on another inevitable march to the title while Spurs ended a four-game losing streak but weren't massively convincing against Burnley.
English Premier League - Overs Unders 3.5
|Team
|Games
|3.5
|%
|Chelsea
|36
|21
|58
|Newcastle
|36
|21
|58
|Sheff Utd
|37
|21
|57
|Aston Villa
|36
|20
|56
|West Ham
|37
|19
|51
|Tottenham
|36
|17
|47
|Liverpool
|36
|17
|47
|Man City
|36
|17
|47
|Arsenal
|37
|16
|43
|Luton
|37
|16
|43
|Bournemouth
|37
|16
|43
|Brighton
|36
|15
|42
|Crystal Palace
|37
|15
|41
|Nottm Forest
|37
|15
|41
|Brentford
|37
|15
|41
|Fulham
|37
|14
|38
|Burnley
|37
|14
|38
|Man Utd
|36
|12
|33
|Wolves
|37
|11
|30
|Everton
|37
|8
|22
And although Spurs have plenty going forward to trouble City, the open way Ange Postecoglu plays looks well suited for the champions to pick off - the hosts won't be one of those sitting in a low block trying to frustrate.
So I don't think either team will stop playing regardless of the score so agree with the bookies who make over 2.5 goals at 1/41.25 and both teams to score at 2/51.40 pretty much inevitable.
We can look at over 3.5 goals here though at 8/111.73 as City have been scoring plenty of late and Spurs have let in 15 goals in their last five.
This could easily get ugly for Spurs in a hurry if City score early, or the hosts could give them a big scare - but either way I think they come up short in a game with plenty of goals.
Fouls the focus in Bet Builder
Looking around the player props with City such big favourites, Son Heung-min isn't a bad price at 4/61.67 for just 1+ shot on target.
But preference is for Brennan Johnson to hit the target once or more at 1/12.00 given he's managed that in his last two games and also in both games he's played against City this season.
I like the fouls market here as well for a game that should have a decent tempo to it - and Dejan Kulusevski is the man for Spurs as he tops their foul charts and is available at 5/61.84 for 2+ fouls.
He gave three away at the Etihad and I always like forwards for fouls against City who dominate possession.
Rodri is out on his own in terms of fouls in the Man City squad, so adding him at 11/102.11 for 2+ fouls is a must against a Spurs side who can break quickly - and with James Maddison having been fouled 69 times just on his own.
Now read all our Premier League previews & tips here!
Recommended bets





