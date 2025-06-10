Thomas Frank at Tottenham: The new manager's to-do list and 2025/26 season targets

What's in Thomas Frank's Spurs in-tray

Tottenham fans were divided over whether the club should sack Ange Posteocglou but, now that Daniel Levy has dispensed with the Australian, they will be united in their support for Thomas Frank.

The Dane is a likeable character with an impressive CV, who got Brentford into the top flight and established them as a midtable force, finishing 10th in 2024/25. That was, Spurs fans will not need reminding, seven places higher than where Frank's new club finished.

Spurs moved quickly to appoint him and he was the favourite as soon as the Betfair market went live. You can see why Frank appealed to Levy and co. because, at 51, the new manager has plenty of coaching experience behind him and many years ahead of him.

Fans will have high hopes that he can make an immediate impact and get Spurs challenging in the top half of the table. His knowledge of continental football and astute tactical awareness means that a decent run in next season's Champions League is not out of the question.

Indeed, the last manager to join the north London giants, after impressing in one previous job at a Premier League club with fewer resources, took them all the way to the Champions League final. Is Frank the Scandinavian Poch? We will see but first he has a few pressing matters that he must deal with.

Decide who's leaving and who's joining Tottenham this summer

Nobody was happier when Spurs won the Europa League than the man who lifted the trophy and many beyond Tottenham circles were also thrilled for Son Heung-min. The Korean has been a briliant servant for Spurs but he didn't start the final, albeit after recently returning from injury, and scored only seven goals in his 30 league appearances. This could be the perfect moment for Son, who will be 33 next month, to leave the club. Is one for Frank and his colleagues to consider.

As is who they want to bring in. Signing players you have already managed elsewhere isn't always a great look for a manager but Spurs fans would probably be happy to see Bryan Mbeumo and Yoanne Wissa follow Frank from Brentford to Tottenham.

Betfair closed the market on Mbeumo's future last week, after it was reported he wanted to join Manchester United, but Frank already has a great relationship with the Cameroonian and, if he wants him at his new club, a swoop for the Bees goal-getter could yet be on.

Unite the Tottenham squad

James Maddison stated in April that Tottenham players were united behind Postecoglou and determined to make 2024/25 a winning season. They did exactly but the fact that Maddison needed to publicly back his then manager indicated that there were divisions in the squad.

Postecoglou reportedly became more distant from his players as the season went on. Frank will want to establish a positive rapport with them quickly and keep it that way. His Brentford squad always looked a happy group - Frank reportedly has a 'no dickheads' transfer policy - so there a reasons to believe he can foster a strong team spirit.

Injuries were one of problems Spurs faced in 2024/25. Cristian Romero, Son, Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski, Micky van de Ven, Richarlison and Guglielmo Vicario all spent extended spells on the sidelines. The coaching staff and medical team reportedly disagreed about some players. The new regime must try to keep players fit so that the manager can make the best use of his personnel over what will be a long, hard campaign.

Get Spurs up the table and win another trophy

Postecoglou did his successor an enormous favour by ending Tottenham's 17 year wait for a trophy. It was done, however, in Tottenham's worst Premier League season for position and points. They are 50/151.00 to win the Premier League in 2025/26, and nobody expects them to challenge, but under Frank they should be a decent bet to finish in the top 10.

Ideally, they will push on into the top eight and challenge for a European place (it is only a year, remember, since they finished fifth in Postecoglou's first season). Balancing the league campaign with Champions League commitments will not be easy which is another reason why Frank will want to spend this summer.

As for trophies, they could be like London buses. Spurs will play Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup final on 13 August. The French side will start as favourites but, if Frank can engineer an upset - Tottenham are the 11/26.50 underdogs to win in 90 minutes - he will have made a brilliant start and Spurs will have their second silverware in three months.