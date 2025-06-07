2025-26 Football Season: Liverpool, Sunderland and Celtic among most backed teams
The Betfair Sportsbook now has betting markets for all four domestic leagues as well as the Scottish Premiership, so read on to find out who the bettors are backing with still over two months to go before the 2025-26 season commences...
Liverpool just edging Arsenal in Premier League Winner market
Black Cats proving very popular in Relegation market
Ipswich, Luton and MK Dons most backed in EFL divisions
Celtic the only team people want to back in SPL
Reds and Gunners the most backed to win Premier League
Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool are the most backed team on the Betfair Sportsbook to win the Premier League title next season... but only just.
The Reds - who can be backed at 15/82.88 to defend their crown - have received 20.2% of the bet share on the Premier League Winner market, and that is just 0.1% more than Arsenal who are the subject of 20.1% of all bets placed.
Perhaps surprisingly, Manchester United, who endured a terrible season last term, ending the campaign without a trophy and finishing way down in 15th in the table, are the third most-backed team, receiving 14.9% of all bets placed.
Chelsea and Manchester City are close behind with 13.7% and 12.9% of the bet share respectively, but the remainder of the Premier League clubs have all received less than 5%, including manager-less Tottenham, with just 1.7% of all bets being placed being on the north London club.
|Club
|% of Bets Placed to Win PL
|Odds to Win PL
|Liverpool
|20.2%
|15/82.88
|Arsenal
|20.1%
|5/23.50
|Manchester United
|14.9%
|40/141.00
|Chelsea
|13.7%
|22/123.00
|Manchester City
|12.9%
|9/43.25
*Rest all below 5%
United backed to go down but Black Cats all the rage
It appears that punters are undecided on how Manchester United will perform next season because as well as being one of the most backed teams to win the Premier League title, they are also the second most-backed team to be relegated this term, receiving 11.2% of all bets placed on the Relegation market.
United can be backed at 16/117.00 to go down next term, which is way bigger than the 3/101.30 on offer about newly-promoted Sunderland making an immediate return to the Championship. It is therefore no surprise that the Black Cats are by far the most-backed team in the market, receiving 44.9% of the bet share.
|Club
|% of Bets Placed to be Relegated
|Odds to be Relegated
|Sunderland
|44.9%
|3/101.30
|Manchester United
|11.2%
|16/117.00
|Burnley
|10.3%
|7/201.35
|Wolves
|6.5%
|7/24.50
|Leeds
|4.7%
|7/201.35
|West Ham
|4.1%
|15/28.50
*Rest all below 4%
Tractor Boys fancied for swift return
Ipswich Town had made remarkable strides in recent seasons, gaining back-to-back promotions to the Premier League before making an immediate return to the Championship at the end of the 2024-25 season. However, the Tractor Boys are proving the most popular team among bettors to return back to the Premier League.
Ipswich are 9/25.50 favourites to win the Championship and they have received 20.2% of all bets placed on the market, this is just marginally more than Southampton (18.8%), who were also relegated last term, and beaten play-off finalists Sheffield United (15.6%).
In the early days of the Championship Winner market opening, newly-promoted Birmingham City were the team most people wanted to back, but they've slipped to the fourth most-backed team now with 14.5% of all bets placed on the market being on the Blues.
|Club
|% of Bets Placed to win Championship
|Odds to win Championship
|Ipswich Town
|20.2%
|9/25.50
|Southampton
|18.8%
|11/26.50
|Sheffield United
|15.6%
|17/29.50
|Birmingham
|14.5%
|9/110.00
|Leicester
|9.6%
|11/112.00
*Rest all below 5%
Luton, MK Dons and Celtic lead the way
Luton Town, who have just suffered back-to-back relegations, are not surprisingly the most-backed team to win League One, with 28% of all bets placed on the market being on the Hatters, while in League Two it's MK Dons who are proving the most popular team to back
However, across all the markets, Scottish champions Celtic are by far the most popular team to back, and of all the bets placed on the Scottish Premiership market a staggering 91% of them have been placed on Brendan Rodgers' men, which suggests they should be a lot shorter than their current odds of 4/111.36 to defend their crown.
Rangers - 2/13.00 to win the title - have received just 8% of all bets placed on the market, with only Aberdeen (1%) being the other team backed at this early stage.
League One
|Club
|% of Bets Placed to win League 1
|Odds to win League 1
|Luton Town
|28%
|4/15.00
|Cardiff
|19.4%
|13/27.50
|Plymouth
|16.7%
|17/29.50
|Stockport
|9%
|10/111.00
|Huddersfield
|6%
|11/112.00
|Reading
|5.5%
|14/115.00
*Rest all below 5%
League Two
|Club
|% of Bets Placed to win League 2
|Odds to win League 2
|MK Dons
|27.2%
|13/27.50
|Chesterfield
|13.8%
|17/29.50
|Notts County
|12.5%
|9/110.00
|Swindon
|8.4%
|18/119.00
|Bristol Rovers
|7.6%
|11/112.00
|Salford
|6%
|11/112.00
|Gillingham
|5.6%
|9/110.00
|Walsall
|5.4%
|12/113.00
*Rest all below 5%
Scottish Premiership
|Club
|% of Bets Placed to win SPL
|Odds to win SPL
|Celtic
|91%
|4/111.36
|Rangers
|8%
|2/13.00
|Aberdeen
|1%
|100/1101.00
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
