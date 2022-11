Opta Stats and Bet Builder tips

Villa can continue resurgence at in-form Seagulls

Goals on the cards at Craven Cottage

Brighton v Aston Villa: Emery's to draw encouragement

Sunday, 14:00

Two sides in decent form meet on the south coast on Sunday. Brighton have won back-to-back Premier League games under Roberto De Zerbi. Aston Villa have won two of their last three Premier League games (L1), including a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in Unai Emery's first match.

With that in mind, the draw appeals. Admittedly Villa are winless in their last eight Premier League away games (D2 L6), but if Emery has got them organised, they could take a point at the Amex.

Both Brighton and Aston Villa have scored a league-high six Premier League goals in the opening 15 minutes of games this season - an interesting stat which suggests we should back over 1.5 first-half goals at 15/8. It makes sense to boost the price by backing both teams to score (across the entire match).

Back Draw, BTTS & Over 1.5 goals in first-half @ 11.8

Fulham v Man Utd: Back goals in Cottage clash

Sunday, 16:30

Manchester United have won their last five Premier League away games against Fulham, but the Red Devils will be lucky to beat a side that has only lost once at home all season.

Fulham have won three and drawn three of their seven matches at Craven Cottage. All but one of those have produced over 2.5 goals and four went over 3.5.

Eleven of Fulham's 14 matches have seen both teams score - the highest percentage in the division going into this round of matches - and that's been the case in United's last four away games domestically. Our tactics expert Alex Keble expects a high-scoring match.

Only the top four have scored more than Fulham this term and Aleksandar Mitrovic should trouble a United defence that was exposed by Aston Villa last weekend. At the other end, Marcus Rashford should be United's biggest threat and would love to sign off with a goal before jetting to the World Cup.

Fulham's Andreas Pereira has created 14 chances for Mitrovic in the Premier League this season, more than any player has for a teammate in the competition so far this term. Ex-United man Pereira will be determined to impress against his old club and may be worth backing for an assist.