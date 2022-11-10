</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Premier League Acca: Newcastle can beat Premier League Acca: Newcastle can beat Chelsea
Alex Keble
10 November 2022
5:00 min read "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweNUFC1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Alex Keble looks at four key battles for the upcoming Premier League games and predicts that Newcastle's transitions will catch out Chelsea's wing-backs... Toney can cause issues out wide Newcastle transitions a threat to Sterling Emery counters should beat Brighton Back all four bets in an acca at 47.0 47.0 Toney &amp; Mbeumo to work full-backs Man City v BrentfordSaturday, 12:30Live on BT Sport 1 Brentford's woeful form saw Thomas Frank dramatically change formation to a diamond 4-4-2 for the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest last weekend, and amid the confusion they may - counter-intuitively - prefer to end the half-season with a simplified trip to the Etihad. Here, Brentford will surely return to the rhythms of their 3-5-2, sitting back to absorb pressure and targeting their counter-attacks with Frank's usual method of direct balls up to his two strikers. There is a very good chance that Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne will find a way to outmanoeuvre the Brentford defence of course, although it is worth noting Man City are at their worst when facing a back five. Opposition wing-backs are able to come out and meet De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan in the half-spaces without revealing defensive gaps for the wingers, and with Man City's full-backs coming inside into a congested central midfield it can make things constipated. At the other end, the goal will no doubt be to get Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney to peel wide. Joao Cancelo's suspension and Kyle Walker's injury means Man City are far more vulnerable down the flanks than usual, giving Brentford the slight chance of using their power on the counter-attack to cause problems. Brentford should cause a scare even if they don't win any points. Back BTTS at [1.9] Almiron-led transitions to hit weak points Newcastle v ChelseaSaturday, 17:30Live on Sky Sports Main Event Graham Potter's Chelsea have started to withdraw, playing too safely and with too many sideways passes, much like they did under Thomas Tuchel - a reflection of the lopsided squad, filled with direct players who don't fit the system. But worse than this, Potter's 3-5-2 is taking a long time to coach and his use of wingers as wing-backs is leaving Chelsea open in the transition. That is good news for Newcastle United, who are one of the most emphatic breakaway teams in the country. Eddie Howe has coached electric transitions that filter through the progressive passing of Bruno Guimaraes, the dribbling of Joelinton, and the out-of-nowhere goalscoring form of Miguel Almiron. The right winger in particular should find joy against Raheem Sterling, who looks completely out of place as a left wing-back. Newcastle's excellent hard-hitting press in the middle third of the pitch should see them pinch the ball in dangerous areas, because Chelsea are tentative as they learn Potter's methods and tend to dally on the ball in search of options. Once this happens, Almiron can be set away behind Sterling. Back Newcastle to win at [2.3] Hard-pressing De Zerbi favours Emery approach Brighton v Aston VillaSunday, 14:00Live on Sky Sports Main Event Brighton are a more anarchic presence under new manager Roberto de Zerbi and while it has caught out several teams - most notably Chelsea in a 4-1 win - it is likely to prove to be too attacking an approach to cope with the tactical system deployed by Aston Villa's Unai Emery. Villa exemplified all the best qualities of an Emery team in their 3-1 win over Manchester United, suggesting they will be even more coherent after a full week of training. Emery expects his teams to sit relatively deep, with minimal spaces between the lines, and then to break forward in high numbers with very specific moves. He coaches his players exactly where, when, and how to move on the counter to sprint behind the opponent, and by instructing his players to pass out dangerously from the back aims to draw out the opposition press in order to create artificial counters. It worked against United thanks to the dribbling of Jacob Ramsey and the movement of Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey. With Brighton pushing high they may just play directly into the visitors' hands - especially with the Villa forwards up against Pascal Gross, being played out of position at right-back. Back Villa to win at [4.2] Palhinha &amp; Reed could flatten United Fulham v Man UtdSunday, 16:30Live on Sky Sports Main Event Erik ten Hag's team were outplayed by Aston Villa due largely to the presence of Donny van de Beek, who was not given the ball often enough by Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, and by Cristiano Ronaldo coming too short to receive possession. United were flat, unable to find any rhythm or move the ball with purpose - or clear passing options - in the final third. Fulham are not the most effective defensively but Marco Silva has done well to create a compressed midblock that denies space in central midfield. Since United are one-dimensional out wide, especially with Anthony sidelined, the hosts' powerful midfield partnership of Paulhinha and Harrison Reed can shut United down and turn this into a cagey and low-energy match. However, Fulham's weak spot is at right-back where Bobby Cordova-Reid can be vulnerable, and with Luke Shaw joining Marcus Rashford on this flank the visitors are likely to get chances. It will be a high-scoring game, even if Fulham are unable to hold on for a point. hard-hitting press in the middle third of the pitch should see them pinch the ball in dangerous areas, because Chelsea are tentative as they learn Potter’s methods and tend to dally on the ball in search of options."</blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <h2><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>Toney can cause issues out wide</strong></li> <li><strong>Newcastle transitions a threat to Sterling</strong></li> <li><strong>Emery counters should beat Brighton</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back all four bets in an acca at 47.0</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">47.0</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-brentford/31873842">Toney & Mbeumo to work full-backs</a></h2><p><strong>Man City v Brentford<br>Saturday, 12:30<br>Live on BT Sport 1</strong></p><p>Brentford's woeful form saw Thomas Frank <strong>dramatically change formation</strong> to a diamond 4-4-2 for the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest last weekend, and amid the confusion they may - counter-intuitively - prefer to end the half-season with a simplified trip to the Etihad.</p><p>Here, Brentford will surely return to the rhythms of their 3-5-2, sitting back to <strong>absorb pressure</strong> and targeting their <strong>counter-attacks</strong> with Frank's usual method of direct balls up to his two strikers.</p><p>There is a very good chance that Erling Haaland and <strong>Kevin de Bruyne </strong>will find a way to outmanoeuvre the Brentford defence of course, although it is worth noting Man <strong>City are at their worst when facing a back five.</strong></p><p>Opposition wing-backs are able to come out and meet De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan in the half-spaces without revealing defensive gaps for the wingers, and with Man City's full-backs coming inside into a <strong>congested central midfield</strong> it can make things constipated.</p><p>At the other end, the goal will no doubt be to get Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney to <strong>peel wide</strong>. Joao Cancelo's suspension and Kyle Walker's injury means Man City are far more vulnerable down the flanks than usual, giving Brentford the slight chance of using their power on the counter-attack to cause problems. <strong>Brentford should cause a scare</strong> even if they don't win any points.</p><blockquote><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-brentford/31873842">Back BTTS at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a></strong></blockquote><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-chelsea/31873840">Almiron-led transitions to hit weak points</a></h2><p><strong>Newcastle v Chelsea<br>Saturday, 17:30<br>Live on Sky Sports Main Event</strong></p><p>Graham Potter's Chelsea have started to withdraw, <strong>playing too safely</strong> and with too many sideways passes, much like they did under Thomas Tuchel - a reflection of the lopsided squad, filled with direct players who don't fit the system. But worse than this, Potter's 3-5-2 is taking a long time to coach and his use of <strong>wingers as wing-backs</strong> is leaving Chelsea open in the transition.</p><p>That is good news for Newcastle United, who are one of the most emphatic breakaway teams in the country. Eddie Howe has coached electric transitions that filter through the progressive passing of Bruno Guimaraes, the dribbling of Joelinton, and the out-of-nowhere goalscoring form of <strong>Miguel Almiron</strong>. The right winger in particular should find joy against Raheem Sterling, who looks completely out of place as a left wing-back.</p><p>Newcastle's excellent hard-hitting press in the middle third of the pitch should see them pinch the ball in dangerous areas, because <strong>Chelsea are tentative</strong> as they learn Potter's methods and tend to dally on the ball in search of options. Once this happens, Almiron can be set away <strong>behind Sterling</strong>.</p><blockquote><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-chelsea/31873840">Back Newcastle to win at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></a></strong></blockquote><h2><img alt="1280 Miguel Almiron 2022 Newcastle pre season.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Miguel%20Almiron%202022%20Newcastle%20pre%20season.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></h2><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-aston-villa/31874728">Hard-pressing De Zerbi favours Emery approach</a></h2><p><strong>Brighton v Aston Villa<br>Sunday, 14:00<br>Live on Sky Sports Main Event</strong></p><p>Brighton are a more anarchic presence under new manager Roberto de Zerbi and while it has caught out several teams - most notably Chelsea in a 4-1 win - it is likely to prove to be <strong>too attacking</strong> an approach to cope with the tactical system deployed by Aston Villa's Unai Emery. Villa exemplified all the <strong>best qualities of an Emery team</strong> in their 3-1 win over Manchester United, suggesting they will be even more coherent after a full week of training.</p><p>Emery expects his teams to sit relatively deep, with minimal spaces between the lines, and then to break forward in high numbers with very specific moves. He coaches his players exactly where, when, and how to move on the counter to sprint behind the opponent, and by instructing his players to pass out dangerously from the back aims to <strong>draw out the opposition press</strong> in order to create artificial counters.</p><p>It worked against United thanks to the dribbling of Jacob Ramsey and the <strong>movement of Ollie Watkins and</strong> <strong>Leon Bailey</strong>. With Brighton pushing high they may just play directly into the visitors' hands - especially with the Villa forwards up against Pascal Gross, being played out of position at right-back.</p><blockquote><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-aston-villa/31874728">Back Villa to win at <b class="inline_odds" title="16/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/5</span></b></a></strong></blockquote><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/fulham-v-man-utd/31874727">Palhinha & Reed could flatten United</a></h2><p><strong>Fulham v Man Utd<br>Sunday, 16:30<br>Live on Sky Sports Main Event</strong></p><p>Erik ten Hag's team were outplayed by Aston Villa due largely to the presence of Donny van de Beek, who was not given the ball often enough by <strong>Casemiro </strong>and Christian Eriksen, and by Cristiano Ronaldo coming too short to receive possession. <strong>United were flat,</strong> unable to find any rhythm or move the ball with purpose - or clear passing options - in the final third.</p><p><strong>Fulham are not the most effective defensively</strong> but Marco Silva has done well to create a compressed midblock that denies space in central midfield. Since United are one-dimensional out wide, especially with Anthony sidelined, the hosts' powerful midfield partnership of <strong>Paulhinha and Harrison Reed can shut United down</strong> and turn this into a cagey and low-energy match.</p><p>However, Fulham's weak spot is at right-back where <strong>Bobby Cordova-Reid</strong> can be vulnerable, and with Luke Shaw joining Marcus Rashford on this flank the visitors are likely to get chances. <strong>It will be a high-scoring game,</strong> even if Fulham are unable to hold on for a point.</p><blockquote><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/fulham-v-man-utd/31874727">Back over 3.5 goals at 2.55</a></strong><strong></strong></blockquote><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back all four bets in an acca at 47.0</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">47.0</a></div><p></p></h2> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</h2> <p>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-acca-newcastle-can-beat-chelsea-091122-722.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-acca-newcastle-can-beat-chelsea-091122-722.html&text=Premier%20League%20Acca%3A%20Newcastle%20can%20beat%20Chelsea" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-acca-newcastle-can-beat-chelsea-091122-722.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-on-betfair-top-four-finish-odds-liverpool-defeat-to-leeds-301022-200.html">Premier League on Betfair: Liverpool Evens to finish in top four after defeat to Leeds</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/fa9d8c8f9e52aa5eb26ff1ccd17cba879f88f5da.450x255.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa9d8c8f9e52aa5eb26ff1ccd17cba879f88f5da.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-an-112-boost-from-the-premier-league-and-serie-A-301022-35.html">The Daily Acca: An 11/2 boost from the Premier League and Serie A </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 David Moyes Europa League November 2021.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20David%20Moyes%20Europa%20League%20November%202021.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/arsenal-v-nottingham-forest-tips-xhaka-can-at-the-emirates-301022-840.html">Sunday Football Tips: Xhaka can at the Emirates</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Granit Xhaka Arsenal pre season 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Granit%20Xhaka%20Arsenal%20pre%20season%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-predictions-bet-5-get-5-on-bet-builders-280722-6.html">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders: Manchester City v Chelsea</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/978699ef485f0938a8a80b3dcaa2e4e4f1b27621.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/978699ef485f0938a8a80b3dcaa2e4e4f1b27621.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: Nathan Jones favourite to replace sacked Hasenhuttl</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/images/Ralph Hasenhuttl.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/images/Ralph%20Hasenhuttl.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-on-betfair-gunners-5-1-for-title-after-derby-win-at-chelsea-061122-200.html">Premier League on Betfair: Gunners 5/1 for title after derby win at Chelsea</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">More English Premier League</a> 