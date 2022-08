Leicester v Brentford, 14:00

In 2022/23, Leicester will hope to improve on last season's eighth-place finish while Brentford will be hoping they can avoid a difficult second season in the top flight. Both sides won their opening weekend fixtures last season, so they aren't slow starters.

They also managed to finish fairly strongly, with the Foxes unbeaten in their final four last term and Brentford winning four of their last six on the road.

Factor in that both matches between the teams ended 2-1 to Leicester in 2021/22 and there's a strong case for goals at both ends combined with a tight home win.

Back Leicester & Both Teams to Score? Yes @ 3.38

Man Utd v Brighton, 14:00

Manchester United's fifth permanent manager in nine years takes charge of his first Premier League match, as Brighton bid to wreck Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford welcome.

The Seagulls walloped the Red Devils 4-0 on the south coast in May but they have lost seven of their last nine against United and never won at Old Trafford. Mind you, Brighton have lost just one of their last nine (W5 D3).

Graham Potter's plans have been unsettled by Marc Curcurella's transfer to Chelsea. A winning start for Ten Hag appeals but it won't be easy. Bruno Fernandes - four goals in six against Brighton - could make the difference.

Back Man Utd win, Fernandes to score and Under 3.5 goals @ 5.9

West Ham v Man City, 16:30

Champions Man City face a tricky trip to East London but backers will be encouraged to know they have won 10 and drawn three of their last 13 against the Hammers.

City were off the pace in last weekend's Community Shield defeat to Liverpool, however, and the Blues began last season with a 1-0 defeat at Spurs. It was City's only defeat on the road for the entire campaign, though.

City's new star striker Erling Haaland netted twice on the opening day last season for Dortmund and would love to get off the mark here. Jack Grealish has been involved in five goals in his six Premier League appearances against West Ham (3 goals, 2 assists), so could lay on the chances for the Norwegian.

