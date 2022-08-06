</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: West Ham v Man City: Champions to kick-off with a win
Paul Higham
06 August 2022
3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-v-man-city-betting-tips-champions-to-kick-off-with-a-win-040822-1063.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-06T09:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-06T08:59:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/8068a5721dcd572968ca22ae2a5f7b78ac96067d.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Paul Higham think Man City will start their bid for a third straight title with a win at West Ham, where Kevin De Bruyne will outshine new signing Erling Haaland. Hammers hoping to be best of the rest again West Ham have drawn the short straw in facing the Premier League champions first up in what is a difficult season to work out just what they can do. A run to the Europa League semis and seventh-placed finish was a decent season last year, but it's hard to see them cracking the top six so 'best of the rest' is perhaps their limit again - with going one better in the Europa Conference League a definite target. David Moyes has added to his group in the summer, most notably by signing £35m striker Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo, but keeping Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen at the London Stadium is his best bit of business. The Hammers drew with City and beat Liverpool last season at home, so they can be a match for anyone, and Moyes will want a fast start to the season with a long, hard road ahead of them this term. Adding Haaland huge for City's hat-trick bid Plenty has changed at Man City but the one thing that's stayed the same is that they're the team to beat again this season as odds-on favourites to make it three Premier League titles in a row. Pep Guardiola has finally added a central striker, and what a striker too with Erling Haaland likely to be a monstrous addition to a City side that creates chances for fun - he's rightly the favourite to win the Golden Boot this season. What's more, with City selling Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko they've managed to bring in one of the most feared strikers in the world and still turn a tidy profit this summer. Haaland may take time to adjust, of course, and his link-up play outside the box needs some work, but he'll be a popular bet for a debut goal as Guardiola looks to start better than last season's away loss at Spurs on the opening day. Could short-priced City be held by the Hammers again? [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/west-ham-united-vs-manchester-city/954105"] City are short enough at [1.4] but with a 13-game unbeaten streak against the Hammers that's fair enough. Only Spurs (38) have lost more games against reigning champions than West Ham's 36 so there deferential nature against the big boys explains their [9.0] price of an opening day upset. Strange things do happen on opening day though, and with this season starting early due to the World Cup then don't sleep on the draw at [5.5] - as that's been the 90-minute result in the last three meetings at the London Stadium. West Ham have a lot of the right ingredients to get some joy against City - especially right out of the gate in a new season with plenty of player turnover, but City have lost just once in 28 let's not forget, and went unbeaten in 18 on the road after losing at Tottenham last season. The last four league meetings have seen both teams score, with three of those having over 2.5 goals and the bookies fancy both to come in again with [1.9] on both teams finding the net and [1.6] on three goals or more being scored. West Ham's pre-season form has been poor but a full house at home against the champions on Super Sunday will have them revved up enough to at least find the net. I could actually see them scoring first if City don't hit the ground running, but I won't chance that and instead take the [3.0] on the Exchange for a Man City win and both teams to score. Will Haaland hammer home on his debut? All eyes will be on the Norwegian superstar Haaland, who is odds-on to score on his debut, with some impressive first-day form in the books. Haaland has had a hand in seven goals in his last three season openers, with a goal for RB Salzburg in 2019, followed two goals for Dortmund in 2020 and two goals &amp; two assists for the Black and Yellow last season. The bookies are running just as scared as Premier League defenders given his odds in all the scoring and shooting markets - with the pick being the [2.0] on him having a shot on target in each half. Plenty will be on him at [4.0] for first goalscorer, but the shots on target bet is what I'd roll with if including Haaland in any Bet Builder for the game. Base any Bet Builder around De Bruyne Speaking of Bet Builders...Haaland is the shiny new signing, but Kevin De Bruyne remains the main man for Man City for me after his 15 goals and eight assists last season. What's even more impressive is that those totals came in just over 24 games worth of playing time. De Bruyne has scored or assisted in eight of his last 10 league games for City (8G 6A), so the Belgian to be involved in a goal again as a [1.62] chance in the score or assist market should be included in any of your Bet Builder options. City and all their forward options are pretty short in the markets so Bet Builders are a good way to go for the champions - if you can figure out Guardiola's starting line-up. Back De Bruyne goal or assist, Grealish 3+ shots &amp; Antonio &amp; Bowen 1+ shots on target each with Bet Builder. 11.5 With Sterling gone, Jack Grealish will have to step up this season, and this could be a good starting point as he's got three goals and two assists in six leagie games against the Hammers. That's his best tally against any side (along with Liverpool) so he's likely to be involved here - but it's the shots market that we'll take him in. Grealish had six shots in that eventful London Stadium meeting back in May as one of eight games where he had three shots or more. He's [1.73] to have 3+ shots here in a game he'll be eager to impress in. For West Ham, Jarrod Bowen scored twice against City last time while Michail Antonio was a constant menace, and should've scored to go along with his assist. Antonio had a shot on target in six of eight to end last season, and is [1.83] for another, but Bowen looks a value bet at [2.0] for just a single shot on target - which was his average per 90 minutes of his impressive season last year. West Ham United vs Manchester City
Sun 7 Aug, 16:30 West Ham United vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 07 August 2022 sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fwest-ham-v-man-city-betting-tips-champions-to-kick-off-with-a-win-040822-1063.html&text=West%20Ham%20v%20Man%20City%3A%20Champions%20to%20kick-off%20with%20a%20win" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">Paul Higham think Man City will start their bid for a third straight title with a win at West Ham, where Kevin De Bruyne will outshine new signing Erling Haaland.</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><P>"The last four league meetings have seen both teams score and West Ham have a lot of the right stuff to bother City, but the champions will get it done."</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.200235795">Back Man City to beat West Ham & both teams to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2>Hammers hoping to be best of the rest again</h2><p></p><p><strong>West Ham</strong> have drawn the short straw in facing the Premier League champions first up in what is a difficult season to work out just what they can do.</p><p>A run to the <strong>Europa League semis and seventh-placed finish</strong> was a decent season last year, but it's hard to see them cracking the top six so 'best of the rest' is perhaps their limit again - with going one better in the Europa Conference League a definite target.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>David Moyes</strong> has added to his group in the summer, most notably by signing £35m striker <strong>Gianluca Scamacca</strong> from Sassuolo, but keeping <strong>Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen</strong> at the London Stadium is his best bit of business.</p> </blockquote><p><img alt="Jarrod_Bowen.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jarrod_Bowen.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>The Hammers drew with City and beat Liverpool</strong> last season at home, so they can be a match for anyone, and Moyes will want a fast start to the season with a long, hard road ahead of them this term.</p><h2>Adding Haaland huge for City's hat-trick bid</h2><p></p><p>Plenty has changed at <strong>Man City</strong> but the one thing that's stayed the same is that they're the team to beat again this season as <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2022-23/924.308471284">odds-on favourites</a> to make it three Premier League titles in a row.</strong></p><p><strong>Pep Guardiola</strong> has finally added a central striker, and what a striker too with <strong>Erling Haaland</strong> likely to be a monstrous addition to a City side that creates chances for fun - he's rightly the <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-golden-boot-tips-player-profiles-for-the-top-contenders-220722-1063.html">favourite to win the Golden Boot</a> this season.</p><p>What's more, with City selling <strong>Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko</strong> they've managed to bring in one of the most feared strikers in the world and still turn a tidy profit this summer.</p><p>Haaland may take time to adjust, of course, and his link-up play outside the box needs some work, but he'll be a<strong> popular bet for a debut goal</strong> as Guardiola looks to start better than last season's away loss at Spurs on the opening day.</p><h2>Could short-priced City be held by the Hammers again?</h2><p></p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shoulder_-_Rounded_Stripe__x28_Medium_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#7D173C;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000042728703866772773800000016383932747635849602_" style="fill:#7D173C;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000121995307809629467320000009774953441782873517_" style="fill:#7D173C;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_1_" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,3.3-0.9,6.5-2.4,9.4c6.5,1,25.8,13.4,26.5,35.7c0,0,0,0,0,0 c-2,16.3,2.2,37,2.2,37l11.9,24.3l37.3-18.2L186.5,31.9 M169.9,57.3C169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3 C169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_00000145746162808389168130000014187326982660502707_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#SVGID_00000145746162808389168130000014187326982660502707_);"> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="202.4,58 167.2,82.1 169.1,69.9 184.6,55.9 186.9,60.7 199.1,51.2 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M168.3,66.5l-5.7-22.6l16.1-22.7l17.9,18.1C196.6,39.3,176.5,55.3,168.3,66.5z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="172.4,17.2 159.9,41.3 149.7,39.6 162,10.4 "></polygon> </g> </g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_00000181053264542748821610000006830731734670513341_" d="M43.5,31.9L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3 c0,0,4.2-20.7,2.2-37c0,0,0,0,0,0c0.7-22.4,20-34.7,26.5-35.7c-1.6-2.9-2.4-6.1-2.4-9.4l0.1-0.1C84.6,14.2,43.5,31.9,43.5,31.9 M60.1,57.3C60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3C60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_00000090277787788855534800000002232675908763946624_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_00000181053264542748821610000006830731734670513341_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#SVGID_00000090277787788855534800000002232675908763946624_);"> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="27.6,58 64.2,83.1 60.9,69.9 45.3,55.9 43.1,60.7 30.9,51.2 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M61.7,66.5l5.7-22.6L51.3,21.3L33.3,39.3C33.3,39.3,53.5,55.3,61.7,66.5z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="57.6,17.2 70.1,41.3 80.3,39.6 68,10.4 "></polygon> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M145.5,14.3L140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,6.9,3.7,13.2,9.7,17.5v-9.5c-1.9-2.4-3.4-5.1-4.2-8.1h50 c-0.8,3-2.3,5.7-4.2,8.1v9.5C141.8,27.4,145.5,21.2,145.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <g> <rect id="Right_4_00000003088324894520115290000012449817875098875317_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" style="fill:#AFECFF;" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_00000142866873790225349500000010346967314405039776_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" style="fill:#AFECFF;" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>West Ham United</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="OUTLINE" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#86BDE5;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#86BDE5;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#86BDE5;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#8A2B34;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6c-13.5,0-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4 c4,13.2,15.7,22.8,29.6,22.8c13.9,0,25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9L143.4,11.8z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_5_3_"> <rect id="Right_5_11_" x="177.6" y="102.5" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.3125 97.4197)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_11_" x="30.7" y="82.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -75.265 86.6109)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_4_4_"> <rect id="Right_4_15_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_15_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_5_"> <rect id="Right_3_19_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_19_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_6_"> <rect id="Right_2_26_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_26_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_7_"> <rect id="Right_1_27_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_27_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Manchester City</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Eintracht Frankfurt</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Eintracht Frankfurt</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Real Madrid</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>West Ham United vs Manchester City</strong> Sunday 07 August, 16:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/west-ham-united-vs-manchester-city/954105">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>City are short enough at <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b> but with a <strong>13-game unbeaten streak against the Hammers</strong> that's fair enough. Only Spurs (38) have lost more games against reigning champions than West Ham's 36 so there deferential nature against the big boys explains their <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.200235862">price of an opening day upset.</a></p><p>Strange things do happen on opening day though, and with this season starting early due to the World Cup then <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.200235862">don't sleep on the draw</a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> - as <strong>that's been the 90-minute result in the last three meetings at the London Stadium.</strong></p><p>West Ham have a lot of the right ingredients to get some joy against City - especially right out of the gate in a new season with plenty of player turnover, but <strong>City have lost just once in 28 let's not forget, and went unbeaten in 18 on the road after losing at Tottenham last season.</strong></p><blockquote> <p><strong>The last four league meetings have seen both teams score</strong>, with three of those having over 2.5 goals and the bookies fancy both to come in again with <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.200235860">both teams finding the net</a> and <b class="inline_odds" title="8/13"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/13</span></b> on three goals or more being scored.</p> </blockquote><p>West Ham's pre-season form has been poor but a full house at home against the champions on <strong>Super Sunday</strong> will have them revved up enough to at least find the net.</p><p>I could actually see them scoring first if City don't hit the ground running, but I won't chance that and instead take the <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> <strong>on the Exchange</strong> for a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.200235795">Man City win and both teams to score.</a></p><h2>Will Haaland hammer home on his debut?</h2><p></p><p>All eyes will be on the Norwegian superstar Haaland, <strong>who is odds-on to score on his debut</strong>, with some impressive first-day form in the books.</p><p><strong>Haaland has had a hand in seven goals in his last three season openers</strong>, with a goal for RB Salzburg in 2019, followed two goals for Dortmund in 2020 and two goals & two assists for the Black and Yellow last season.</p><p>The bookies are running just as scared as Premier League defenders given his odds in all the scoring and shooting markets - with the pick being the <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> on him having <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/west-ham-v-man-city/31531647?selectedGroup=1611933388">a shot on target in each half.</a></p><p>Plenty will be on him at <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201468457">first goalscorer</a>, but the shots on target bet is what I'd roll with if <strong>including Haaland in any Bet Builder</strong> for the game.</p><h2>Base any Bet Builder around De Bruyne</h2><p></p><p><img alt="Kevin_DeBruyne.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Kevin_DeBruyne.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Speaking of <strong>Bet Builders</strong>...Haaland is the shiny new signing, but <strong>Kevin De Bruyne remains the main man</strong> for Man City for me after his 15 goals and eight assists last season.</p><blockquote> <p>What's even more impressive is that those totals came in just over 24 games worth of playing time.</p> </blockquote><p><strong>De Bruyne has scored or assisted in eight of his last 10 league games</strong> for City (8G 6A), so the Belgian to be involved in a goal again as a <b class="inline_odds" title="5/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.62</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/8</span></b> chance in<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/west-ham-v-man-city/31531647?selectedGroup=1611933388"> the score or assist market</a> should be included in any of your <strong>Bet Builder</strong> options.</p><p>City and all their forward options are pretty short in the markets so <strong>Bet Builders</strong> are a good way to go for the champions - if you can figure out Guardiola's starting line-up.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back De Bruyne goal or assist, Grealish 3+ shots & Antonio & Bowen 1+ shots on target each with Bet Builder.</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/west-ham-v-man-city/31531647?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11.5</a></div><p>With Sterling gone, <strong>Jack Grealish will have to step up</strong> this season, and this could be a good starting point as he's got three goals and two assists in six leagie games against the Hammers.</p><p>That's his best tally against any side (along with Liverpool) so he's likely to be involved here - but it's <strong>the shots market</strong> that we'll take him in.</p><p><strong>Grealish had six shots</strong> in that eventful London Stadium meeting back in May as one of eight games where he had three shots or more. He's <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.73</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b> to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/west-ham-v-man-city/31531647?selectedGroup=1611933388">have 3+ shots here</a> in a game he'll be eager to impress in.</p><p>For West Ham, <strong>Jarrod Bowen</strong> scored twice against City last time while <strong>Michail Antonio</strong> was a constant menace, and should've scored to go along with his assist.</p><p><strong>Antonio had a shot on target in six of eight</strong> to end last season, and is <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.83</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> for another, but <strong>Bowen looks a value bet</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/west-ham-v-man-city/31531647?selectedGroup=1611933388">just a single shot on target</a> - which was his average per 90 minutes of his impressive season last year.</p><p>Those player props look very manageable but add up to a big price to start the season.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>2022/23 SEASON P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 0pts <br> Returned: 0pts <br> P/L: 0pts <p> <strong>2021/22 SEASON P/L</strong> <br> Staked: 78pts <br> Returned: 119.92pts <br> P/L: +41.92pts </p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Keep an eye on the </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair site</a><span> for more info. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5CRYARS050822">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.200235795">Back Man City to beat West Ham & both teams to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/west-ham-v-man-city/31531647?selectedGroup=1611933388">Back Jarrod Bowen 1+ shot on target @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></a> 