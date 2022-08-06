</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Manchester United v Brighton: Seagulls can clip ten Hag's wings
Kevin Hatchard
06 August 2022
3 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united-v-brighton-betting-tips---seagulls-can-clip-ten-hags-wings-060822-140.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-06T09:07:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-06T08:53:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Erik ten Hag Man Utd manager.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Manchester United hope to begin the Erik ten Hag era with a win over Brighton, but Kevin Hatchard thinks the visitors will be awkward opponents... Ten Hag already dealing with familiar drama Controversy about a player who doesn't want to come, and controversy about a player who doesn't want to stay. That's what new Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is already having to deal with as he attempts to alter the dynamic at Old Trafford. The protracted and complicated pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has added unwanted uncertainty to pre-season preparations, as has Cristiano Ronaldo's push to leave in search of Champions League football. Ronaldo is a living legend of the sport, but one wonders whether retaining him would do more harm than good. The 37-year-old isn't a natural fit for ten Hag's pressing scheme, and if he stays, the narrative at the club will constantly be driven by whether he plays or not. It's not all bad, though. United have done some encouraging business in the window so far, bringing in rampaging left-back Tyrell Malacia, aggressive if diminutive centre-back Lisandro Martinez and proven Premier League performer Christian Eriksen. It's also worth remembering that despite the complete debacle that was last season, United actually do have some very good players. Harry Maguire has been vilified, but his performances for England show what he can do when he has a midfield screen (which United still haven't bought for him), Jadon Sancho still has enormous potential, and with the right structure Bruno Fernandes can be a consistent match-winner from midfield. Anthony Martial looked sharp in pre-season, but will miss this game with injury, which increases the chances of Ronaldo leading the line. Sancho and Luke Shaw have recovered from illness, and are fit to start. Praise for Potter as Brighton march on It tells you a lot about the job Graham Potter has done at Brighton that if Gareth Southgate ever left the England job, the erudite and thoughtful Seagulls boss would surely be high on the FA's list of replacements. Brighton spent the first four seasons of their Premier League stint looking nervously at the dropzone, but last term they finished ninth, 16 points clear of the bottom three. Brighton are defensively solid, but goalscoring remains a big issue. They have netted just 82 goals across the last two seasons, and in that time, the Infogol Expected Goals data shows they have massively underperformed in front of goal in terms of converting chances. It's tempting to blame a striker like Neal Maupay, but the Frenchman scored eight PL goals from an xG of 8.55 last term, so the issue is far more broad. However, where Brighton do consistently hit the target is in recruitment and sales. Flipping the excellent Marc Cucurella to Chelsea for a startling profit shows what Brighton are all about, and the combined sales of the Spaniard and Ben White to Arsenal last summer have generated more cash than it cost to build the Amex Stadium. This is a club on a sound financial footing, which must be a relief to fans who remember the stresses and strains of the past. Polish international Jakub Moder is still out with a long-term knee problem, but Alexis Mac Allister should be fit after recovering from a groin injury. Uncertainty means United are just too short United are 1.63 to win ten Hag's opening Premier League game, and that feels too short given the Red Devils' awful form last season, and the amount of questions they still have to answer. I believe in time that ten Hag will succeed (I've tipped United to finish fifth in my season preview), but it might take a while to really get his players to understand what he wants from them, as there are lots of complex requirements. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-united-vs-brighton-and-hove-albion/954104/"] Brighton lost just four Premier League away games last season, drew at Liverpool and Chelsea and won at Arsenal and Spurs. They also started last season strongly, winning four of their first five league games. They have only lost four of their last 32 away matches in the top flight by a multiple-goal margin, so I'm happy to back them +1.0 on the Asian Handicap here at [1.82]. We only lose the bet if United win the match by two goals or more. Let Leandro lead the way Brighton's Leandro Trossard looked razor-sharp in the 5-1 friendly win over Espanyol, as the Belgian was involved in four of the five goals, scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist. He scored eight Premier League goals and provided three assists last season, and if Brighton are to do well here, I'd expect him to play a significant role. Trossard is [4.0] to score or assist on the Sportsbook, but you can boost that price to 4.64 with a Bet Builder if you also throw in Both Teams To Score. Manchester United hope to begin the Erik ten Hag era with a win over Brighton, but Kevin Hatchard thinks the visitors will be awkward opponents... Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 07 August 2022 That's what new Manchester United coach <strong>Erik ten Hag</strong> is already having to deal with as he attempts to alter the dynamic at Old Trafford.</p><p>The protracted and complicated pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has added unwanted uncertainty to pre-season preparations, as has <strong>Cristiano Ronaldo</strong>'s push to leave in search of Champions League football. Ronaldo is a living legend of the sport, but one wonders whether retaining him would do more harm than good. The 37-year-old isn't a natural fit for ten Hag's pressing scheme, and if he stays, the narrative at the club will constantly be driven by whether he plays or not.</p><p>It's not all bad, though. United have done some encouraging business in the window so far, bringing in rampaging left-back Tyrell Malacia, aggressive if diminutive centre-back Lisandro Martinez and proven Premier League performer <strong>Christian Eriksen.</strong></p><p>It's also worth remembering that despite the complete debacle that was last season, United actually do have some very good players. Harry Maguire has been vilified, but his performances for England show what he can do when he has a midfield screen (which United still haven't bought for him), Jadon Sancho still has <strong>enormous potential,</strong> and with the right structure Bruno Fernandes can be a consistent match-winner from midfield.</p><p>Anthony Martial looked sharp in pre-season, but will miss this game with injury, which increases the chances of Ronaldo leading the line. Sancho and Luke Shaw have recovered from illness, and are fit to start.</p><h2>Praise for Potter as Brighton march on</h2><p></p><p>It tells you a lot about the job <strong>Graham Potter</strong> has done at Brighton that if Gareth Southgate ever left the England job, the erudite and thoughtful Seagulls boss would surely be high on the FA's list of replacements. Brighton spent the first four seasons of their Premier League stint looking nervously at the dropzone, but last term they finished ninth, 16 points clear of the bottom three.</p><p>Brighton are defensively solid, but goalscoring remains a big issue. They have netted just 82 goals across the last two seasons, and in that time, the <strong>Infogol Expected Goals</strong> data shows they have massively underperformed in front of goal in terms of converting chances. It's tempting to blame a striker like Neal Maupay, but the Frenchman scored eight PL goals from an xG of 8.55 last term, so the issue is far more broad.</p><p>However, where Brighton do consistently hit the target is in recruitment and sales. Flipping the excellent Marc Cucurella to Chelsea for a startling profit shows what Brighton are all about, and the combined sales of the Spaniard and Ben White to Arsenal last summer have generated more cash than it cost to build the Amex Stadium.</p><blockquote>This is a club on a sound financial footing, which must be a relief to fans who remember the stresses and strains of the past.</blockquote><p>Polish international Jakub Moder is still out with a long-term knee problem, but Alexis Mac Allister should be fit after recovering from a groin injury.</p><h2>Uncertainty means United are just too short</h2><p></p><p>United are 1.63 to win ten Hag's opening Premier League game, and that feels too short given the Red Devils' awful form last season, and the amount of questions they still have to answer. I believe in time that ten Hag will succeed (I've tipped United to finish fifth in my <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-preview-and-tips-the-20-teams-ranked-290722-140.html">season preview</a></strong>), but it might take a while to really get his players to understand what he wants from them, as there are lots of complex requirements.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Layer_1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <g id="COLOURS_1_"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#AD2825;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1C52.3,40.2,43.6,32,43.6,32L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2 L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Layer_179"> </g> <g id="Layer_178"> </g> <g id="Layer_177"> </g> <g id="Sleeves_-_Thin_Edge_Hoops__x28_2_x29_"> </g> <g id="Shoulder_-_Rounded_Stripe__x28_Medium_x29_"> </g> <g id="Shoulder_-_Stripe__x28_Double_x29_"> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9 C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Polo"> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M126.5,39.7h-2.3h-4.7v24.8h-8.8V39.7h-6.9 l3.9-4c0,0,2.1,0.8,7.3,0.8s8.2-1.1,8.2-1.1L126.5,39.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M146,18.6l-0.2-1.1c0-2.1-0.4-3.3-0.4-3.3s-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2l-5-5.9H89.8l-5.1,6.1l0,0 c0,0-5,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5c0,0-11.9-1.6-17.9-17.1c-0.1-0.2-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.4l0,0c0,0-1.3-3.6-1.2-6.2h53c0,0-1.1,5.8-1.7,7.5 c-6.1,14.6-17.5,16.2-17.5,16.2l3.3,8.5c16.9-9.3,20.1-19.7,20.3-25.5C146,18.6,146,18.6,146,18.6z"></path> <g> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M104.9,42.9c-1.4-0.7-2.6-1.4-3.9-2.1c0.9-0.9,1.9-1.8,2.8-2.7C104,39.6,104.3,41.2,104.9,42.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M101,40.7c-1.2-0.8-2.5-1.6-3.6-2.4c1-0.8,2-1.6,3-2.5C100.5,37.4,100.7,39.1,101,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M97.4,38.3c-1.2-0.9-2.3-1.8-3.4-2.8c1.1-0.7,2.2-1.4,3.2-2.2C97.1,35,97.2,36.6,97.4,38.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M94,33c-0.1,0.8-0.1,1.7-0.1,2.5c-1.1-1-2.2-2-3.1-3.2c1.2-0.6,2.3-1.1,3.4-1.8 C94.1,31.4,94.1,32.2,94,33z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M91.2,29.9c-0.2,0.8-0.3,1.7-0.4,2.5c-0.5-0.5-1-1.2-1.4-1.8c-0.5-0.6-0.9-1.2-1.3-1.9 c1.3-0.3,2.5-0.7,3.7-1.2C91.5,28.3,91.4,29.1,91.2,29.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M88.9,26.3c-0.2,0.4-0.3,0.8-0.5,1.2c-0.1,0.4-0.2,0.8-0.4,1.2c-0.4-0.6-0.8-1.3-1.1-2 c-0.4-0.7-0.6-1.4-0.9-2.2c1.3,0,2.6-0.2,3.8-0.3C89.6,24.9,89.3,25.6,88.9,26.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M87.5,22.4c-0.2,0.3-0.5,0.7-0.7,1c-0.2,0.4-0.4,0.7-0.6,1.1c-0.3-0.7-0.4-1.5-0.6-2.2 s-0.3-1.5-0.4-2.2c1.3,0.2,2.6,0.4,3.9,0.5C88.5,21.1,88,21.7,87.5,22.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M85.2,20c-0.1-0.8-0.1-1.5-0.2-2.3c0-0.7,0-1.5,0-2.2c1.2,0.4,2.5,0.8,3.7,1.1 C87.5,17.6,86.3,18.7,85.2,20z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M88.8,12.6c-1.4,0.8-2.4,1.8-3.7,2.9c0-0.7,0.1-1.3,0.1-2l1.6-1.9C87.5,12,88,12.3,88.8,12.6z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M125.2,42.9c1.4-0.7,2.6-1.4,3.9-2.1c-0.9-0.9-1.9-1.8-2.8-2.7C126.1,39.6,125.8,41.2,125.2,42.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M129.1,40.7c1.2-0.8,2.5-1.6,3.6-2.4c-1-0.8-2-1.6-3-2.5C129.6,37.4,129.4,39.1,129.1,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M132.7,38.3c1.2-0.9,2.3-1.8,3.4-2.8c-1.1-0.7-2.2-1.4-3.2-2.2C133,35,132.9,36.6,132.7,38.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M136.1,33c0.1,0.8,0.1,1.7,0.1,2.5c1.1-1,2.2-2,3.1-3.2c-1.2-0.6-2.3-1.1-3.4-1.8 C136,31.4,136,32.2,136.1,33z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M138.9,29.9c0.2,0.8,0.3,1.7,0.4,2.5c0.5-0.5,1-1.2,1.4-1.8c0.5-0.6,0.9-1.2,1.3-1.9 c-1.3-0.3-2.5-0.7-3.7-1.2C138.6,28.3,138.7,29.1,138.9,29.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M141.2,26.3c0.2,0.4,0.3,0.8,0.5,1.2c0.1,0.4,0.2,0.8,0.4,1.2c0.4-0.6,0.8-1.3,1.1-2 c0.4-0.7,0.6-1.4,0.9-2.2c-1.3,0-2.6-0.2-3.8-0.3C140.5,24.9,140.8,25.6,141.2,26.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M142.6,22.4c0.2,0.3,0.5,0.7,0.7,1c0.2,0.4,0.4,0.7,0.6,1.1c0.3-0.7,0.4-1.5,0.6-2.2 c0.2-0.7,0.3-1.5,0.4-2.2c-1.3,0.2-2.6,0.4-3.9,0.5C141.6,21.1,142.1,21.7,142.6,22.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M144.9,20c0.1-0.8,0.1-1.5,0.2-2.3c0-0.7,0-1.5,0-2.2c-1.2,0.4-2.5,0.8-3.7,1.1 C142.6,17.6,143.8,18.7,144.9,20z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M141.3,12.6c1.4,0.8,2.4,1.8,3.7,2.9c0-0.7-0.1-1.3-0.1-2l-1.6-1.9C142.5,12,142.1,12.3,141.3,12.6 z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M84.6,14.2c0,0-5.8,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.5,14.2c0,0,5.8,16.3-20,30l-3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5l0,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0l0,0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1s33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1C138.4,12,88.4,12,88.4,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1s33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25C113.4,12,88.4,12,88.4,12z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1v0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1h6.6 h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9V13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2l0,0l0,0l0,0l0,0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M110.6,39.7"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M105.9,39.7"></path> <circle style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" cx="115.1" cy="39.9" r="1.7"></circle> </g> <g id="OUTLINE"> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32s22.1-7.6,25-17.8 C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1h0.1l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0V32l41-17.7h0.1l0.1-0.1l5.1-6L140.1,8.2 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1L84.5,14 l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1l0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2h0.1h0.1c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5 L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3 c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1h0.1h0.1l37.3-18.2c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1 C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1l0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2h0.1h0.1c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5 L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3 c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1h0.1h0.1l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70 c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Layer_180"> </g> <g id="Masks"> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </g> </svg> <h3>Manchester United</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Sleeves_-_Hoops__x28_7_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#0053C5;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_1_" d="M60.7,59.9c0,0,16.5-18.2,54.3-18.2s54.3,18.2,54.3,18.2l3.3,55.1l3,107H54.4L58,102.6L60.7,59.9z"></path> </defs> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_1_" style="overflow:visible;fill:#FFFFFF;"></use> <clippath id="SVGID_00000057853016435244471950000012847457948800289166_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> </g> </g> </g> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000006675026435763132640000009885953457826387370_" style="fill:#0053C5;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000180362106501172512860000000997107282771107720_" style="fill:#0053C5;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#F7C023;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_76_"> <g> <path id="_x33__00000161629915458358326320000000725864078191353472_" style="fill:#0053C5;" d="M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0c-0.5-0.2-16.7-7.2-28.6-12.4V222H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x32__00000174567269483788221900000008443007130438917053_" style="fill:#0053C5;" d="M115,222h14.3V35.4 c-4.3,1.8-9.1,2.8-14.3,2.8c-5.2,0-10-1-14.3-2.8V222H115z"></path> <path id="_x31__00000145047169545562357180000014079544319755850884_" style="fill:#0053C5;" d="M55.8,45.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222h17.7V19.6C60.2,24.7,44,31.7,43.5,31.9v0C43.7,32.2,52.2,40.2,55.8,45.3z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_28_"> <g> <rect id="Right_7_00000166676623011809312450000016078606200181209222_" x="180.2" y="105.8" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.3458 99.102)" style="fill:#F7C023;" width="41.5" height="6"></rect> <rect id="Left_7_00000129190305757521493760000012010280745095932034_" x="26" y="88" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.4542 87.1957)" style="fill:#F7C023;" width="6" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <rect x="113.3" y="35.4" style="fill:#F7C023;" width="3.4" height="186.3"></rect> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path style="fill:#F7C023;" d="M169,59.6c-0.5-0.5-1.6-1.5-3.4-2.9v165.1h3.4V59.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#F7C023;" d="M65,56.2c-1.5,1.2-2.6,2.1-3.4,2.8v162.8H65V56.2z"></path> </svg> <h3>Brighton and Hove Albion</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion</strong> Sunday 07 August, 14:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-united-vs-brighton-and-hove-albion/954104/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Brighton lost just four Premier League away games last season, drew at Liverpool and Chelsea and won at Arsenal and Spurs. They also started last season strongly, winning four of their first five league games. They have only lost four of their last 32 away matches in the top flight by a multiple-goal margin, so I'm happy to back them +1.0 on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.200235670">Asian Handicap</a></strong> here at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>. We only lose the bet if United win the match by two goals or more.</p><h2>Let Leandro lead the way</h2><p></p><p>Brighton's <strong>Leandro Trossard</strong> looked razor-sharp in the 5-1 friendly win over Espanyol, as the Belgian was involved in four of the five goals, scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist. He scored eight Premier League goals and provided three assists last season, and if Brighton are to do well here, I'd expect him to play a significant role.</p><p>Trossard is <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> to score or assist on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-utd-v-brighton/31531594">Sportsbook,</a></strong> but you can boost that price to 4.64 with a <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-utd-v-brighton/31531594">Bet Builder</a></strong> if you also throw in Both Teams To Score. It's worth noting that Betfair is offering a £5 free bet if you stake a £5 Bet Builder on this game.</p></h2> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Keep an eye on the </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair site</a><span> for more info. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5CRYARS050822">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.200235670">Back Brighton +1.0 on the Asian Handicap at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-utd-v-brighton/31531594">Back Leandro Trossard to score or assist at <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b></a></strong></strong> Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders: Manchester United v Brighton Premier League 2022-23: Who's hot and who's not in the Exchange markets
West Ham v Man City: Champions to kick-off with a win
Saturday Football Tips: Saints pair can bring home 9/2 shot
Football Bet of the Day: Bundesliga barnstormer 