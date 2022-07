Winners: Manchester City PL position last season: 1 Although the Champions League trophy continues to elude them, Manchester City are still setting the gold standard when it comes to domestic football. Pep Guardiola has won the league in four of his five seasons in charge, and the way the Citizens withstood Liverpool's relentless pressure last term was extraordinary. The addition of Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland gives City a different dimension in attack, and the concerns about how he'll adapt to Guardiola's style have been overblown. Argentinian Julian Alvarez is an exciting wildcard, and Kalvin Phillips is a rock-solid acquisition in midfield. It's a straightforward selection, but backing City to win the league makes sense. TIP: Back Manchester City to win the Premier League at 1.758/11 Sportsbook

Back City For PL Title

2. Liverpool PL position last season: 2 In terms of net spend, Liverpool are simply not in the same ballpark as Manchester City, so the way they have pushed them so hard at the top of the Premier League in recent years is mind-boggling. Although losing Sadio Mane to Bayern was a blow, the acquisition of man mountain Darwin Nunez from Benfica refreshes the forward line, and Mo Salah should be raring to go after signing a new deal and having a full summer off. The Reds have depth in every position, and Jürgen Klopp remains one of the world's best coaches. Liverpool will go close again, and in the title race they are probably too big at 4.216/5. TIP: Back there to be at least one goal in every Manchester City and Liverpool PL game at 10/1 1+ Goal In Each Liv & City PL Game

Exchange

3. Chelsea PL position last season: 3 Last term was a tough one for the Blues. On the field, Thomas Tuchel wasn't able to maintain the standards he had set in his first few months in charge (the return of Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge was surprisingly disastrous), and off it the club was distracted by the end of the Roman Abramovich era. The arrival of the Todd Boehly-led consortium has steadied the ship, and the signings of England forward Raheem Sterling and Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly are statements of intent. There is still plenty of transfer work to do, but Chelsea have a top coach and plenty of quality and experience. TIP: Back Raheem Sterling to score 14 PL goals or more at 2.01/1 Sterling to score 14 or more

Exchange

4. Tottenham PL position last season: 4 If ever you needed it underlined that an elite coach can make a massive difference to a club, you need look no further than Antonio Conte's work at Tottenham. Harry Kane is refocused and revitalised, the team has a clearly defined style of play, and Conte's demanding nature has forced oft-criticised chairman Daniel Levy into consistent action in the transfer market. The signing of Richarlison has given Spurs genuine depth in attack, while Ivan Perisic and Djed Spence have strengthened the wing-back positions that are so important to Conte's tactical approach. Nipping in ahead of Arsenal in the top four race last season could prove to be a turning point in Tottenham's history. TIP: Back Son Heung-Min to score 17 PL goals or more at 2.01/1 Son to score 17 or more

Exchange

5. Manchester United PL position last season: 6 United haven't been crowned as English champions since 2013, and only the most optimistic of Red Devils fans would give them a hope of ending that drought this term. Sagas involving the pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and the bid to keep Cristiano Ronaldo show the club still has a penchant for drama, but that shouldn't distract from some very encouraging pre-season signs under new boss Erik ten Hag. The listless dross of last season should be a thing of the past, and if the club backs ten Hag to discipline players as he sees fit, big strides can be made this term. At very least, United will play in an attack-minded and entertaining style. TIP: Back Manchester United to score 65 PL goals or more at 2.01/1 United to score 65 or more

Exchange

6. Arsenal PL position last season: 5 As much as some allowances have to be made for Arsenal's willingness to promote young talent, the bare truth is that they blew the race for the top four last term, as they took just 15 points from the final ten games. Arsenal had no European commitments, manager Mikel Arteta was well backed in the market, and the Gunners still couldn't return to the UCL. The acquisition of Gabriel Jesus gives Arteta a top-class striker to work with, Portuguese string-puller Fabio Vieira is great fun, and Oleksandr Zinchenko should be a brilliant signing. Arteta has his squad, but now he must deliver. Sportsbook

Exchange

7. Newcastle United PL position last season: 11 Those who thought Saudi patronage would immediately bring the sport's brightest and best to Tyneside have been disappointed, but the Magpies are doing sensible business. The acquisition of players like Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman showcases the club's financial muscle, and Eddie Howe has made an excellent start as manager. With no European entanglements, NUFC should be able to make a big step up the standings, and don't rule out further business this month. There's still a significant gap between Howe's men and the top six, but they can be the best of the rest. TIP: Back Newcastle to score 54 PL goals or more at 2.01/1 Newcastle to score 54 or more

Exchange

8. West Ham United PL position last season: 7 West Ham's run to the Europa League semi-finals felt significant for the Hammers. It reinforced the idea that the London Stadium finally feels like the club's home, and it showcased the incredible work that manager David Moyes is doing in East London. The acquisition of Sassuolo and Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca finally eases the burden on Michail Antonio, although new centre-back Nayef Aguerd has had to undergo ankle surgery. Keeping Declan Rice might be the best business West Ham do all summer, and they can build on finishing sixth and seventh in the last two seasons. TIP: Back West Ham to score 54 PL goals or more at 2.01/1 West Ham to score 54 or more

Exchange

9. Aston Villa PL position last season: 14 It felt like Aston Villa were in a holding pattern for much of last season, with Steven Gerrard looking to shape the team in time for this campaign. Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos and Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara are excellent signings, Jacob Ramsey is one of the most exciting young players in the league, and Philippe Coutinho still has magic in those boots. If Gerrard can make the team more consistent defensively, that should set the platform for the attacking talent to shine, and Leon Bailey is a fascinating wild card if he can stay fit. TIP: Back Aston Villa to finish in the top ten at 1.834/5 Villa to finish in top 10

Exchange

10. Leicester City PL position last season: 8 Leicester City have hugely overachieved under Brendan Rodgers, winning the FA Cup and twice finishing in the Premier League's top five, but it's asking a lot to keep defying football gravity. The Foxes have been quiet in the transfer market so far, and key players like Kasper Schmeichel and Youri Tielemans have been linked with moves away. Rodgers will hope that defensive lynchpin Wesley Fofana can stay fit, while in attack much still relies upon 35-year-old striker Jamie Vardy, who netted 15 Premier League goals last season. TIP: Back Jamie Vardy to score a PL hat-trick at 3.259/4 Vardy To Net PL Hat-Trick

Exchange

11. Crystal Palace PL position last season: 12 Eagles' boss Patrick Vieira completely revamped the club's style of play last term, and although avoiding the drop is still the priority, they might have a lot more fun in doing so. Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are unpredictable and exciting, and the signings of Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure and Bayern defender Chris Richards (both 22) show the club is committing to developing young talent. Replacing effervescent midfielder Conor Gallagher after his return to parent club Chelsea will take some doing. TIP: Back Crystal Palace to score 46 PL goals or more at 2.01/1 Palace to score 46 or more

Exchange

12. Brighton PL position last season: 9 Brighton have consistently shown under manager Graham Potter that clever coaching and a collegiate approach can go a long way at this level, but a lack of firepower continues to be a big issue. The Seagulls have only scored 82 goals across the last two PL campaigns, and it's hard to see where an attacking leap is going to be made. According to Infogol data, Brighton have massively underperformed in front of goal in back-to-back seasons compared to their Expected Goals figures, and they might have to start putting chances away if they are to stay out of trouble. Sportsbook

Exchange

13. Everton PL position last season: 16 Only a late push spared Everton the enormous embarrassment of relegation last term, and with spending restricted by the club's past excesses, a period of stability is required. Manager Frank Lampard talks a good game, but this is his opportunity to prove he is a coach of genuine substance, and he has some impressive tools with which to fashion Everton's future. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is an effective striker when fit, and the departure of Richarlison means he will be the Toffees' go-to man in attack. They still have England's goalkeeper, a rising star in Anthony Gordon and some high-profile players with points to prove. Everton won't pull up any trees, but I don't think they'll go down. TIP: Back-to-lay Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the Top Goalscorer market at 80.079/1 Sportsbook

DCL to be top scorer

14. Leeds United PL position last season: 17 The Whites stayed up by just three points last term, and while the dismissal of legendary coach Marcelo Bielsa will never be forgiven by some, the pragmatic decision to replace him with Jesse Marsch at least saw the club stay up. However, Marsch knows he has to keep delivering, and the American coach has lost the services of star players Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha. That said, Leeds appear to have used the money wisely. Marsch has worked with Rasmus Kristensen, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson before, while Luis Sinisterra is a crowd-pleaser who can turn a game in the blink of an eye. Striker Patrick Bamford's return from a persistent foot injury is a huge bonus. Sportsbook

Exchange

15. Southampton PL position last season: 15 Lots of pundits are predicting a tough campaign for Saints, but I'm not so sure. Coach Ralph Hasenhüttl has shown he can develop young talent, and signings like goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, forward Sekou Mara, midfielder Romeo Lavia and defender Armel Bella-Kotchap show a clear policy of bringing in promising players and letting the Austrian coach mould a team. However, there are concerns - the loss of Armando Broja leaves a huge hole in attack, and even with him in the squad Saints only scored 43 goals last term. Much will once again depend on the set-piece prowess of free-kick king James Ward-Prowse. Sportsbook

Exchange

16. Wolves PL position last season: 10 Since winning the Championship in 2018, Wolves have been well clear of trouble, finishing seventh, seventh, 13th and 10th. The extravagant spending appears to be a thing of the past though, and the team ground to a shuddering halt last term after a promising start, with just three wins taken from the final 14 matches. Coach Bruno Lage started well at Benfica before it all unravelled, and if he can't find a way to get star striker Raul Jimenez back to his best, the Portuguese tactician could be on his way before the season is out. TIP: Back Bruno Lage to leave Wolves before the final day of the 22/23 season at 1.738/11 Lage to leave

Exchange

17. Nottingham Forest Position last season: Won Championship play-offs For the first time in the 21st century, we can call Nottingham Forest a Premier League club. Steve Cooper did a superb coaching job, and this summer he's been backed up by smart recruitment. Taiwo Awoniyi is a strong and clever centre-forward, Moussa Niakhate has quiet authority at centre-back and Neco Williams is an explosive right-back who will aim to replace the excellent Djed Spence. Jesse Lingard has huge Premier League experience, and his signing underlines the idea that this club is heading in the right direction. It'll be tight, but I think Forest can stay up. Sportsbook

Exchange

18. Brentford PL position last season: 13 Brentford did superbly last season, and stayed up with room to spare, but they may be about to suffer from second-season syndrome. The loss of Christian Eriksen is a massive blow, and the Bees' direct style will no longer be a surprise for Premier League opponents. Former Burnley centre-back Ben Mee is a smart pick-up, and manager Thomas Frank is excellent, but is there enough quality in the squad to keep competing at this level? TIP: Back Brentford in the Relegation market at 3.39/4 Sportsbook

Brentford to go down

19. Fulham Position last season: Championship winners Fulham topped the second tier last term, but relegations in 2019 and 2021 have made Cottagers fans understandably wary, and the club's clumsy handling of ticket prices shows there is still perhaps a lack of judgement at the top. Sporting midfielder Joao Palhinha is a great signing who is tailor-made for the Premier League, but Fabio Carvalho's move to Liverpool is a blow. Manager Marco Silva's underwhelming spells at Hull City and Everton mean he has a point to prove, and it's not certain that Championship scorer extraordinaire Aleksandar Mitrovic can produce goals at this level. TIP: Back Fulham in the Relegation market at 2.447/5 Sportsbook

Fulham to go down