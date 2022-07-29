English Premier League: English Premier League (Winner 2022/23) Show Hide Friday 5 August, 7.59pm Market rules Back Lay Man City 1.69 1.7 Liverpool 4.2 4.3 Tottenham 16 16.5 Chelsea 19 19.5 Arsenal 40 42 Man Utd 44 46 Newcastle 180 230 West Ham 380 410 Aston Villa 570 660 Nottm Forest 440 650 Leicester 310 650 Everton 500 1000 Leeds 950 Brighton 740 1000 Brentford 1000 Wolves 1000 Crystal Palace 1000 Southampton 1000 Fulham 1000 Bournemouth 1000 Up Down Bet slip Close Log in New to Betfair? Join to place bets Join today