Brighton v Leicester: Gross to give Seagulls edge against wounded Foxes

Sunday, 14:00

Leicester are bottom of the Premier League after five matches, with just one point. There are rumours of disharmony in the camp and Brendan Rodgers is the favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave market.

Brighton, meanwhile, could have briefly gone top had they not lost to Fulham in midweek. The Seagulls' strong start has been built on a solid defence, with no side conceding fewer Premier League goals this season (3).

Midfielder Pascal Gross has also been crucial in attack, getting involved in four of Brighton's six Premier League goals so far this season (67%), with three goals and one assist.

The Foxes need to show some fight but, judging by recent performances, it might not happen under Rodgers. Brighton have had two days' extra rest than Leicester who played on Thursday.

Back Brighton to win 2-0 & Pascal Gross to score or assist 16.0

Man Utd v Arsenal: Resurgent Red Devils to halt Gunners' progress

Sunday, 16:00

Manchester United have won three in a row and fans' optimism is rising. Ending Arsenal's 100% start to the season would be a boon for the Red Devils and stir fans' memories of the classic clashes between the teams in the late-1990s and early-2000s, under Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenher.

United have won just one of their last eight Premier League games against Arsenal (D3 L4), although that victory was in this exact fixture last season (3-2).

Arsenal have a poor recent record at Old Trafford, winning just one of their last 15 Premier League away games against United (D5 L9). But the Gunners have got on the scoresheet in all but one of their last 16 against United in the league.

A draw wouldn't be a terrible result for either side and one featuring goals at both ends looks the way to go.