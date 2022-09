Remembering Man United 8, Arsenal 2

When we beat Arsenal 8-2 at Old Trafford, that was some game.

I know for a fact that before the match, Arsene Wenger showed to all the players my interview from after we beat them in the Champions League, when I said "they looked like eleven babies", and he put it on the board.

I remember some of their players saying in interviews that they are going to show me what they are really made of and they are not babies, and then we beat them 8-2.

I was talking with my heart, but I respect Arsenal so much.

They were the first team I saw live in the Premier League, I went to watch Thierry Henry when they were invincible.

I will never disrespect their fans, but before a game against them people would say: "OK Patrice, come one, you need to get motivated" and I was like:

"Relax, we are going to beat Arsenal." It was like a feeling, I knew we were going to beat them and I had such a good record against them. It wasn't disrespect.

I remember the weather was nice and the game started fast. We were just in destruction mode.

That was the philosophy of Sir Alex Ferguson when we played Arsenal, he would say: "Don't try to play against them, because they will beat you, possession, quality, they're going to beat you.

But I want to make sure they feel every tackle, every challenge, I want them to feel that." That's what we did.

We would play really strong against them and after when we went forward we were killers. The counter attack in the Champions League, with Ji-sung Park, Rooney and Ronaldo, that was our philosophy when we played against Arsenal.

Man United v Arsenal in 2022

This game is the beauty of the Premier League. This is a tough one to predict.

I think United will have to play in a similar way like they did against Liverpool, in that survival mode, they may even have to get some luck.

In that game against Liverpool, Klopp's side had many chances to win the game but let's give credit to United.

Now, they don't want to lose any games, they are putting their lives on the line to prevent conceding goals.

Arsenal are in great form, they are winning ugly games and that's what is scaring me. Against Fulham, it wasn't a good game but they won.

Let's be clear, Arsenal fear Man United, there's a massive history between the two.

I used to call them 'our babies', now it's the other way round and we're looking more like the babies.

This is going to be a tough one and talking with my heart I'll say United, but anything can happen.

Dangerous Jesus is handling new responsibilities with a smile on his face

I've always been impressed with Gabriel Jesus. I think when he was playing with City there were too many stars and Aguero was still there too.

It was difficult for him, but you can see now that he is so happy to play every weekend, and when you allow him to play every weekend that's when you see more of the real Gabriel Jesus.

He's already a leader, not in the sense that he is going to shout at people, but with his movement, the way he keeps the ball and his goals.

That's what has been missing. Even if he scored goals at City, I didn't see that killer instinct.

Now, playing at Arsenal he has that responsibility and he needs to score.

It's not as if things are fine if he doesn't score, you can see now that people will blame him if he's not scoring and he's taking that responsibility with a smile and happiness.

This is really dangerous. When a player plays with that kind of positivity, smile and happiness, he can hurt you.

Let's give Ten Hag's latest signing, Antony, and the rest of them, time

The Premier League is a different league, and players will be shocked when they see the defenders and how much stronger and faster they are.

We have to give Antony time, but he's a good signing.

I hope that Ten Hag won't rely on the players he's coached in the past too much because it's a different league, but I think what he is looking for right now is trust.

He wants to trust those players, and know that they are going to die for him.

I think this is the right direction, but he has to make sure that if results go bad he can change things, because people will say: "you're not in Holland, this is the Premier League."

I understand why he's bringing in players he's worked with because he knows that previously, players at the club weren't working that hard and they weren't dying for the manager.

He doesn't want to make the same mistakes. He knows those players he's brought in, he trusts them, he's seen them play and now they will want to prove themselves.

For those players coming in, they will be thinking: "he has given them the opportunity to play for the best club in the world, I can't let him down."

Those players have massive responsibilities, so it's a win-win for both.

Martinez embodies Man United

Lisandro Martinez is a pit bull, he's going to give his life and that's what we need.

I've played with Gabriel Heinze, Carlos Tevez, Paulo Dybala, Lucas Bernardi, and South Americans play with passion and they give everything, it's like they are going to war.

I remember when Martinez signed for United, he said every game is important, and people started to judge him too soon.

I'm not surprised with what he is doing and how well he is performing.