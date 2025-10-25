Sunday Football Tips: Jimmy The Punt's best bets include a 5/1 play in Everton vs Tottenham

Cash in on Doku the card magnet

Haaland to make it 13 in a row?

Goals of a premium at Molinuex

Kudus to struggle with Grealish

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to Sunday's preview episode now.

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

Arsenal are looking every bit a title winning side this campaign.

Their 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid in midweek was their sixth on the spin in all competitions, during which time they have scored 13 goals and kept five clean sheets.

The Gunners rank fourth for expected goals (14.1), they've shipped the fewest expected goals against (4.8) and top the charts for corners (63).

Although they are slightly over achieving in terms of xG (+0.9), xGA (-1.8) and xPTS (+2), they should still top the table based on the underlying metrics which is a worry for the rest of the Premier League.

On Sunday they host Crystal Palace, another top flight success story. The Eagles continue to defy all expectations this season and perhaps should be higher than 8th. Oliver Glasner's side are third in the xPTS table. Make of that what you will.

From a betting point of view, I am happy to leave this one alone.

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

There are a couple of bets in this game which make a lot of sense.

Matty Cash to be carded is one at 13/53.60 with the Sportsbook, he has three cards in 11 appearances this term but the bet is more about his direct opponent.

Jeremy Doku is expected to start on the left for Manchester City. He has averaged 1.9 fouls, completed 2.6 dribbles per game this season and drawn a lot of cards.

In five starts, three opposing right backs have been booked against him in the Premier League and across eight appearances, five right backs were cautioned. All of which coming with Doku on the pitch.

Recommended Bet Back Matty Cash to be carded SBK 13/5

At 4/51.80, Erling Haaland's price to score anytime is also worth a tout.

He's scored goals throughout his career and usually starts the season well but he has been especially clinical this campaign.



At Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday, Haaland scored in his 12th consecutive game for club and country. For the Cityzens, he now has 15 in 11 appearances as well.

Across his career, he has a goals per 90 average of 0.99 and in the Premier League it is 1.01.

The only slight concern is the Norwegian has failed to score in his last three appearances against the Villans but no doubt he will be keen to make amends to that on Sunday.

Recommended Bet Back Erling Haaland to score anytime SBK 4/5

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

Bournemouth will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven games as they welcome Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The job Andoni Iraola has done cannot be understated. Taking over in the summer of 2023, the Cherries finished 12th his his first season, 9th last season and despite losing three of their back four in the summer, they are currently sat in third spot this term.

Tactically, the visit of Sean Dyche's Forest could present some issues. The hosts play their best stuff when they aren't expected to have the lion's share of possession and Dyche has forged a career on making his sides tough to beat.

This is only Dyche's second game in charge of Forest as well - his first in the Premier League - so I am happy to take a watching brief here.

It is also worth noting Dyche's previous sides pose a big threat from set pieces so the visitors' centre back prices in the shots, shots on target and goalscorer markets could be worth considering.

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

This is a huge game at the foot of the table.

Wolves prop up the division with two points but could move to within two of Burnley with a win. Their opponents begin the weekend two points clear of the drop zone and could put real daylight between them and the bottom spot with three points at Molineux.

Scott Parker's side are rank outsiders at 4.67/2 with the Exchange but have been competitive this campaign, only losing by more than one goal against Tottenham and Manchester City.

The same cannot be said for Sunday's hosts who have had a comparatively easier schedule yet are still without a win.

Ultimately, this is a battle between the division's lowest scorers and the side with the worst underlying attacking process. Wolves have only scored five times and Burnley have an xG of 5.4. The pair are also both in the bottom two for big changes created.

Given the pair's attacking woes, combined with the context of the game in terms of the table, I think a cagey, tight and low margin game could be on the cards.

It is why the 10.09/1 about No First Goalscorer appeals with the Exchange.

In their promotion season, 26% of the Clarets games ended goalless and I think Parker could revert to type here.

His side have kept two clean sheets this season and went within a whisker of a stalemate against Liverpool before Mohamed Salah converted a stoppage time penalty.

Recommended Bet Back No first goalscorer EXC 10.0

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

The game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium also features a card drawing magnet.

Jack Grealish has drawn 3.7 fouls per game this season and four cards from right backs in six starts.

Naturally, Tottenham's right back Pedro Porro is the first port of call to be carded but his price has been smashed in from 4/15.00 to 23/103.30. Probably best avoided now.

Not to worry, the man expected to start ahead of him in right midfield for Tottenham is still a backable price.

Mohammed Kudus has averaged 2.1 tackles and 1.8 fouls per game in this English top flight. Across his last four league appearances, Kudus has been carded twice and committed 11 fouls.

At 5/16.00 to be carded, this is the value.