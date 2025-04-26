Sunday Bet Builder Tips: Back Liverpool to seal title and Forest to reach FA Cup final

Cherries to give Amorim another sour afternoon

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games against Manchester United (W2 D1) and won the reverse fixture at Old Trafford 3-0 in December. It would be no surprise to see Bournemouth win here, as United are a mess, have given up on this competition and have more than one eye on next Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg.

The Cherries are looking to record a third consecutive Premier League clean sheet and we will back them to do it against a United side that have failed to score in 13 different Premier League games this season. Only

Leicester (15) and Everton (14) have drawn more blanks and United went down 1-0 at home to Wolves last weekend.

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth, U2.5 goals and BTTS 'no' SBK 5/2

To win the Premier League title, the Reds need one point from this match against an opponent they have already put 10 goals past this season, beating Tottenham 6-3 in the Premier League and 4-0 in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg (Spurs won the first leg 1-0).

Spurs are another side that could be distract by their upcoming Europa League semi-final first leg next Thursday. Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer says they must avoid a confidence-denting defeat at Anfield but will that be possible?

Liverpool won 1-0 at Leicester last Sunday and have won their last two home matches in the league by a single goal margin. They would happily take that, and their first title since 2020, again on Sunday.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool win by 1 goals and U3.5 goals SBK 15/4

FA Cup semi-final tips and predictions

The teams have met twice already in the league this season, with City winning 3-0 at the Etihad in December and Forest winning 1-0 at the City Ground in March. Pep Guardiola's men are a point ahead of Forest in the league but the latter have a game in hand. In short, there should be little between them on Sunday.

When it comes to the FA Cup, City are the experts after reaching the last two finals - finishing as runners up last year and winners in 2023. This pedigree is one reason why Pep Guardiola's men are odds-on favourities.

Forest have come through the last three rounds of this competition by winning on penalties. With the teams looking evenly matched, and Forest rarely making life easy for any opponent recently, we like the 21/10 available on them qualifying by any means.

Chris Wood scored for them in the 2-1 win at Tottenham on Monday and, with the New Zealander thriving on momentum, we are going to back him to score at Wembley.