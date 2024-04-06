Sunday Bet Builder Tips and Predictions: Three to back up to 5/1

Salah to strike as Reds add to United misery

Back goals as Chelsea beat Blades

Johnson key in Spurs Bet Builder

Liverpool will be out for revenge after losing their epic FA Cup tie 4-3 here three weeks ago. More importantly, they will be determined to take another vital three points in the Premier League title race.

As for United, they must pick themselves up quickly after their staggering 4-3 added time defeat to Chelsea. It's a big ask of Erik ten Hag's men and, while Old Trafford can still be a cauldron on big occasions, the hosts will need to conjure magic to beat Liverpool again. Don't bet on United doing it.

Instead, I'm backing the visitors with a one goal handicap. They covered it in two of their last three trips to United in the league and will be in the mood to inflict real damage on Sunday. We will back them for eight or more shots on target, as United's poor shot concession numbers have been well-documented - they let Chelsea take a massive 28 over all.

Mo Salah was substituted on the hour on Thursday, presumably with this match in mind, and his goal in the Cup tie last month was his 13th for Liverpool against their arch rivals. He has scored in each of his last three Premier League away games at Old Trafford, netting five in total. Back the Egyptian king to strike on Sunday.

Back Liverpool -1, Salah to score & Liverpool 8 or more shots on target @ 5/16.00

Chelsea were jubilant after beating United with goals in the 100th and 101st minute, so we should expect this unpredictable team to fall flat at Sheffield United on Sunday. Am I joking? Sort of but Mauricio Pochettino's side have been hampered by their inconsistency all season.

That said, the bottom of the table Blades have conceded 80 goals in the league and, with Chelsea's attack firing, Poch's men should come out on top. The Blues have scored and conceded in 20 matches this season. Four of their last five in the League went over 3.5 goals and same is true of Sheffield United.

Cole Palmer scored a hat-trick in the win over the Red Devils and has been a rare positive in Chelsea's season. Back him to score or assist.

Back Chelsea, Over 3.5 goals & Palmer score or assist @ over 2/13.00

Tottenham won the reverse fixture in December and would be delighted to pull of the double over Forest and take three more points in the battle to finish fourth.

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo would probably be thrilled to get one over the club that sacked him as manager after four months in charge, although he cares more about pulling his current team to safety. They are hovering one place above the relegation zone but are unbeaten in three (WDD) after beating Fulham last time out.

Ex-Forest player Brennan Johnson scored in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with West Ham and is starting to make his mark in north London. In fact, the Welshman has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other Spurs player (4 goals, 3 assists) in 2024. At the other end, Spurs have just one clean sheet in their last 10 league games.

Back Spurs, Johnson score or assist & BTTS 'Yes' @ 5/23.50

