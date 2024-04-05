Big Winners On Betfair: Chelsea matched at 999/1 before late goals sink Man Utd

Blues backed at 999/1 1000.00 to Betfair

Chelsea were matched at maximum odds before two added time goals gave them victory over Manchester United on a night of extraordinary drama at Stamford Bridge and in the Betfair markets.

With United leading 3-2, the Blues drifted to 1000.00999/1 on the Betfair Exchange before goals from Cole Palmer in the 100th and 101st minutes gave the hosts a 4-3 win.

A total of £41K was matched on United at 1.071/14 as they looked set to take three points back to Manchester.

It wasn't to be and Palmer's two late, late goals completed a hat-trick that was backed at 125/1126.00.

£41k matched on Man Utd at 1.07

£41k matched on Man Utd at 1.07

£1.15 matched on Chelsea at 1000#CHEMUN

This incredible contest created brilliant betting stories, with one Betfair punter winning over £2K with a £20 four-fold.

Betfair pays out 6000 Man Utd bets

It was another big night for Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer which saved nearly 6000 bets on United.

You simply could not make up the twists and turns fans witnessed at Stamford Bridge in what may go down as the match of the season.

WHAT AN ENDING



90+10

90+11



Man Utd thought they won it until Cole Palmer snatched it away from them



Over 5,865 bets were saved thanks to @Betfair's #90Min Payout



Winning bets were paid out for everyone that backed Man Utd AND Chelsea



18+ GambleAware -- ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 4, 2024

Joy for Poch but pressure piles on Ten Hag

The result could have big implications for both managers.

Mauricio Pochettino was overjoyed to see his team, who went 2-0 up in the first-half, before United pegged them back to 2-2 before the break, pull off a morale-boosting win.

As has been the case for most of the season, Cole Palmer was at the centre of everything good that Chelsea did.

For United and their beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag, there was despair. Before the match, he played down their slim chances of finishing in the top four and they are now out to 30.029/1 on the Exchange to finish in the traditional Champions League places.

United's new minority owners will review his position at the end of the season. England's Gareth Southgate 5/23.50 is the favourite to replace him but out of work Graham Potter is 4/15.00 and Germany's young head coach Julian Nagelsmann shortened to 9/110.00 this week.

Every match is a big one now for Ten Hag and they don't come any bigger than Sunday's visit of Liverpool to Old Trafford in the Premier League. Read an in-depth betting preview here from Saturday.

