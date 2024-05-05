Sunday Bet Builder Tips: Three to back with 15/2 shot on goals at Chelsea

15/2 8.50 bet on plenty of goals at Stamford Bridge

10/4 Villa wager sees Watkins strike at Seagulls

Keep it simple when struggling Spurs visit Reds

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 17 home league games against West Ham United (W12 D4) but the Hammers won 3-1 when the teams met in East London earlier this season.

West Ham have gone 15 Premier League games without a clean sheet and five of their last 10 have seen both teams score twice or more. The Blues are no great shakes at the back either, so we will back that outcome here.

Cole Palmer has scored or assisted against 13 different Premier League opponents this season and we fancy him for another goal involvement against a West Ham defence that could struggle against his creativity.

With David Moyes' reign at West Ham stuttering towards its conclusion, Chelsea should have just about enough to win.

Back Chelsea, Both teams score 2 or more & Palmer score or assist @ 15/28.50 Bet here

Brighton have lost their last five Premier League matches against Aston Villa but, with Unai Emery's men in Europa Conference League action on Thursday, could this be the Seagulls' chance to end that run?

Possibly not. Villa have won their last two Sunday matches that followed a Thursday European date, so they have coped well with the demands of having plenty to play for this late in the season.

Brighton have not won in six league matches (L4D2) and they were thumped 6-1 by Villa in the reverse fixture. Roberto De Zerbi's men have so far failed to find the net in more games than any other side in 2024 (8).

Ollie Watkins has scored six goals in his last four Premier League appearances against Brighton, scoring a hat-trick against them earlier this season. He has been involved in eight goals in his last five Premier League away games, scoring six and assisting two.

Back Villa and Watkins to score @ 10/4 Bet here

Tottenham go to Anfield looking to complete their first league double over Liverpool since the 2010-11 season. However, Ange Postecoglou's men do so in concerning form, having lost 2-0 to Chelsea on Thursday and prior to that been beaten on their own patch by Arsenal.

The Reds have their own problems, with their title challenge well and truly hitting the buffers in a 2-2 draw at West Ham and ugly spat between Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp on the touchline.

Liverpool have kept just one clean sheet in their last 14 Premier League matches, including none in their last eight, so we must back both teams to score. On balance, this looks like a good opportunity for them to returning to winning ways.

Back Liverpool and BTTS 'Yes' @ 1/12.00 Bet here

