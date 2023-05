Mark O'Haire backs goals in Spurs v Brentford

Rashford to strike for United at Bournemouth

Tips for Bayern in Bundesliga and Milan in Serie A

Tottenham 1.875/6 v Brentford 4.47/2, the Draw 4.1

12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Mark O'Haire says: "Tottenham have suffered a solitary reverse in their last nine league matches with Brentford (W4-D4-L1) - that defeat came way back in 1948 when both teams were involved in the second-tier.

"Curiously, the home side in this fixture has lost just once in the last nine league renewals (W4-D4-L1) with the Bees posting W0-D1-L3 in their last four visits to Spurs.

"Tottenham 1.91 have lost 13 Premier League games this term, shipping 59 goals - Spurs last lost more matches in a single campaign in 2008-09, while they last conceded more in 2007-08.

"Ryan Mason's men have W12-D1-L5 as hosts, however, Spurs have returned W3-D1-L4 when welcoming top-half teams, conceding twice or more in five of those fixtures.

"Brentford 4.20 have W3-D1-L1 coming into this clash, losing narrowly at Liverpool. Seven of the Bees' nine league defeats arrived on the road and the guests have W1-D2-L5 on their travels at top-half teams."

Back Over 2.5 Goals 1.82

Bournemouth 6.411/2 v Man Utd 1.528/15, the Draw 5.04/1

15:00

Opta Stat: "Man Utd's Marcus Rashford has scored 16 Premier League goals this season, just one short of his highest in a single campaign (17 in 2019-20). He's also netted five goals against Bournemouth in the competition (including four in his last five), only scoring more often against Leicester (8).

"His Manchester United side - who 16 points from their nine Premier League away games between August and December this season (W5 D1 L3) - they've won just eight points from nine on the road (W2 D2 L5), with only six sides winning fewer so far this calendar year."

Back Rashford to score & BTTS Yes @ 2/1

Carlisle 2.1411/10 v Bradford 3.7511/4, the Draw 3.259/4

15:00

Ian Lamont says: "Carlisle are unbeaten in nine home games against Bradford, winning six - and three in a row. They were the third highest home scorers (34) in League Two this season. However, Bradford conceded the fewest away goals (20) - and Carlilse have won only one of their last seven playoff matches (D1 L5).

"The Cumbrians' chairman wants boss Paul Simpson to stay for ever - and that's what the manager seems to want to, which is gratifying if they don't make the final.

"I feel that although there is only a 1-0 deficit to claw back, doing so could easily be beyond Simpson's team, who are less expensively assembled and experienced in crunch ties than their visitors."

Back Carlisle and Bradford City to draw @ 3.3

Nottm Forest 5.59/2 v Arsenal 1.654/6, the Draw 4.67/2

17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Kevin Hatchard says: "The loss of outstanding centre-back William Saliba to injury was a key factor in Arsenal's recent stumbles, and now Gabriel Martinelli and Oleksandr Zinchenko have been added to that list. Jakub Kiwior, who behaved very strangely for Brighton's first goal against Arsenal last weekend, may deputise in defence once again.

"Forest have started scoring goals freely, but they still can't defend, so those factors lend themselves to an entertaining match, especially when you consider this is a game Arsenal need to win. In nine of Forest's last 12 league outings, both teams have scored and there have been at least three goals.

"We can use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals at 1.8, but I'll throw in Over 6.5 Corners to get us up to 2.16. Both sides' games in the top flight average well over nine corners."

Back BTTS, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners @ 2.16

Bayern Munich 1.538/15 v RB Leipzig 6.25/1, the Draw 5.39/2

17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Kevin Hatchard says: "Marco Rose's Leipzig have delivered under pressure in recent weeks, winning five Bundesliga games in six and reaching the DFB Pokal final once again. They have won six of their last ten on the road in the German top flight, and they are playing some eye-catching football.

"The return from injury of Christopher Nkunku has been a big boost, and he set up a last-gasp winner in last weekend's dramatic comeback victory against Werder Bremen. The French forward has scored 13 league goals and delivered three assists, not bad considering he has missed a lot of games.

"Bayern's recent record against Leipzig in the league is modest, with three wins from the last eight Bundesliga encounters, and I think Leipzig can give the record champions an anxious evening. We can back the visitors +1 & +1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.82, which means that even if Leipzig lose by a single goal, we still get a half-win."

Back RB Leipzig +1.0 & +1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ 1.82

Milan 1.222/9 v Sampdoria 18.017/1, the Draw 7.613/2

19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Chloe Beresford says: "AC Milan might have lost to crosstown rivals Inter in Tuesday's Champions League semifinal, but the Rossoneri will hope to bounce back against Serie A strugglers Sampdoria on Saturday night.

"Indeed, the visitors sit rock bottom of the table after taking just 18 points from their 35 matches thus far, with just nine of those points coming away from home."