Tottenham v Brentford: Overs the value angle of attack Mark O'Haire
19 May 2023
3:00 min read Tottenham entertain Brentford on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is expecting an entertaining London derby on Saturday afternoon. Spurs matches average a huge 3.44 goals Brentford possess plenty of threat May statistically-proven to be highest-scoring month Tottenham top-four dream extinguished Tottenham's feint Champions League qualification hopes were extinguished last week as Spurs were beaten 2-1 at Aston Villa. Ryan Mason's side can no longer finish higher than fifth and were guilty once again of giving their opponents a head-start, conceding the opening goal inside the first 10 minutes for the fourth occasion in five fixtures. Spurs were flat and uninspiring and offered little in terms of an attacking threat. In fact, Tottenham failed to even register a single attempt on goal in the first half and only managed a Harry Kane consolation from the penalty spot. Son Heung-min was frustrated by the offside flag, while Richarlison managed just nine touches before he was substituted. Mason was understandably unimpressed by his side's efforts. He said, "It's disappointing. If you want to be a big team and compete at the top of the table, you cannot give teams a goal head-start. You have to earn everything. We understand it was a big game [in terms of qualifying for Europe] and I'm obviously very disappointed in the outcome." On a day of few positives for the visitors, substitute Yves Bissouma at least offered a midfield presence on his first appearance since 5 February. Eric Dier, Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur all remain sidelined. Brentford batter West Ham Brentford's memorable Premier League season continued last weekend as the Bees bagged a comfortable 2-0 win over West Ham to secure their first top-half finish in the top-flight since 1938. Thomas Frank's team did the business without injured 20-goal leading scorer Ivan Toney with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa each getting on the scoresheet. With West Ham prioritising their Europa Conference League semi-final, making seven changes to their starting XI, Brentford showed no mercy. The Bees were the dominant force throughout the contest and were disappointed not to secure top honours by a more handsome margin. Mbeumo, Wissa and Ben Mee all going close to adding further goals. Speaking post-match, Frank said: "It was the most convincing 2-0 win I've seen a long, long time. We were completely dominant in all aspects. We should have scored at least two more goals. We've now ticked off a top-half finish, which is an incredible achievement when everyone had spoken about second-season syndrome." Toney is expected to be fit enough to feature on Saturday but Christian Norgaard and Pontus Jansson remain on the treatment table. Spurs unappealling odds-on favourites [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/tottenham-hotspur-vs-brentford/954463"] Tottenham have suffered a solitary reverse in their last nine league matches with Brentford (W4-D4-L1) - that defeat came way back in 1948 when both teams were involved in the second-tier. Curiously, the home side in this fixture has lost just once in the last nine league renewals (W4-D4-L1) with the Bees posting W0-D1-L3 in their last four visits to Spurs. Tottenham [1.91] have lost 13 Premier League games this term, shipping 59 goals - Spurs last lost more matches in a single campaign in 2008-09, while they last conceded more in 2007-08. Ryan Mason's men have W12-D1-L5 as hosts, however, Spurs have returned W3-D1-L4 when welcoming top-half teams, conceding twice or more in five of those fixtures. Brentford [4.20] have W3-D1-L1 coming into this clash, losing narrowly at Liverpool. Seven of the Bees' nine league defeats arrived on the road and the guests have W1-D2-L5 on their travels at top-half teams. Even so, Thomas Frank's team arrive unbeaten in their last eight Premier League London derby matches, winning each of their last three capital contests. Overs the obvious selection Tottenham's Premier League games have seen a huge 124 goals scored this season (an average of 3.44 goals per-game) with only Arsenal's matches (125) producing more. Eight of Spurs' last 10 tussles have produced Over 2.5 Goals [1.82] profit and a repeat holds plenty of appeal on Saturday considering the circumstances. Tottenham have managed to get on the scoresheet in all bar four league outings thus far with a chunky 61% of matches paying-out for Both Teams To Score [1.74] backers. The hosts have kept a solitary shutout in 11 Premier League dates, and have silenced only one of their eight top-half visitors this term. Brentford's away days aren't renowned for high-scoring affairs, although the Bees have leaked a minimum of three goals in half of their eight trips to top-half opposition, with the bulk of their best defensive efforts arriving against the lesser lights. Still, Thomas Frank's team have notched in 20 of their past 25 EPL encounters and possess plenty of threat. We're also now well into the month of May, statistically-proven to be the highest scoring month of Premier League action. Since 2014/15 (and excluding rescheduled football during COVID times), May averages a bulbous 2.95 goals per-game in the EPL. it's a trend repeated across the continent's major leagues and strengthens our case for a goal-filled game. Ryan Mason - Spurs
Eight of Tottenham's last 10 matches have produced three goals or more
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford
Sat 20 May, 12:30 Tottenham entertain Brentford on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is expecting an entertaining London derby on Saturday afternoon. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is expecting an entertaining London derby on Saturday afternoon.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Spurs matches average a huge 3.44 goals</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Brentford possess plenty of threat</h3> </li> <li> <h3>May statistically-proven to be highest-scoring month</h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Tottenham top-four dream extinguished</strong></h2><p></p><p>Tottenham's feint Champions League qualification hopes were extinguished last week as Spurs were beaten 2-1 at Aston Villa.</p><p>Ryan Mason's side can no longer finish higher than fifth and were guilty once again of giving their opponents a head-start, conceding the opening goal inside the first 10 minutes for the fourth occasion in five fixtures.</p><p>Spurs were flat and uninspiring and offered little in terms of an attacking threat. In fact, Tottenham failed to even register a single attempt on goal in the first half and only managed a Harry Kane consolation from the penalty spot.</p><p>Son Heung-min was frustrated by the offside flag, while Richarlison managed just nine touches before he was substituted.</p><p>Mason was understandably unimpressed by his side's efforts. He said, "It's disappointing. If you want to be a big team and compete at the top of the table, you cannot give teams a goal head-start.</p><p>You have to earn everything. We understand it was a big game [in terms of qualifying for Europe] and I'm obviously very disappointed in the outcome."</p><p>On a day of few positives for the visitors, substitute Yves Bissouma at least offered a midfield presence on his first appearance since 5 February. Eric Dier, Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur all remain sidelined.</p><h2><strong>Brentford batter West Ham </strong></h2><p></p><p>Brentford's memorable Premier League season continued last weekend as the Bees bagged a comfortable 2-0 win over West Ham to secure their first top-half finish in the top-flight since 1938.</p><p>Thomas Frank's team did the business without injured 20-goal leading scorer Ivan Toney with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa each getting on the scoresheet.</p><p>With West Ham prioritising their Europa Conference League semi-final, making seven changes to their starting XI, Brentford showed no mercy.</p><p>The Bees were the dominant force throughout the contest and were disappointed not to secure top honours by a more handsome margin. Mbeumo, Wissa and Ben Mee all going close to adding further goals.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/11/Thomas%20Frank-thumb-1280x720-168640.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Thumbnail image for Thomas Frank.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/05/Thomas%20Frank-thumb-1280x720-168640-thumb-1280x720-186105.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>Speaking post-match, Frank said: "It was the most convincing 2-0 win I've seen a long, long time. We were completely dominant in all aspects.</p><p>We should have scored at least two more goals. We've now ticked off a top-half finish, which is an incredible achievement when everyone had spoken about second-season syndrome."</p><p>Toney is expected to be fit enough to feature on Saturday but Christian Norgaard and Pontus Jansson remain on the treatment table.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.213920941"><strong>Spurs unappealling odds-on favourites</strong></a></h2><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="OUTLINE" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#171F3F;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#C7F43B;" d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6c-13.5,0-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4 c4,13.2,15.7,22.8,29.6,22.8c13.9,0,25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9L143.4,11.8z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_5_3_"> <rect id="Right_5_11_" x="177.6" y="102.5" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.3125 97.4197)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_11_" x="30.7" y="82.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -75.265 86.6109)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_4_4_"> <rect id="Right_4_15_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_15_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_5_"> <rect id="Right_3_19_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#C7F43B;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_19_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#C7F43B;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_6_"> <rect id="Right_2_26_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_26_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_7_"> <rect id="Right_1_27_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_27_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Tottenham Hotspur</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_78_"> <g> <path id="_x35__65_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M170.6,53.7V25.1c8.3,3.6,15.6,6.7,15.9,6.9v0c-0.2,0.2-8.7,8.3-12.3,13.3 C172.6,47.6,171.4,50.5,170.6,53.7z M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6c0,0-0.5-2.7-1.1-6.8V222H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x34__73_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M154.7,222V18.2c-5.4-2.3-9.3-4-9.3-4l0.1,0.1c0,5.7-2.5,10.9-6.7,15V222H154.7z"></path> <path id="_x33__82_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M115,222h7.9V37.4c-2.5,0.5-5.2,0.8-7.9,0.8c-2.7,0-5.4-0.3-7.9-0.8V222H115z"></path> <path id="_x32__89_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M91.2,222V29.2c-4.2-4.1-6.7-9.3-6.7-15l0.1-0.1c0,0-3.9,1.7-9.3,4V222H91.2z"></path> <path id="_x31__111_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M59.4,89.6V222h-4.9l3.8-125.6C58.3,96.4,58.8,93.7,59.4,89.6z M55.8,45.3 c1.6,2.3,2.8,5.2,3.6,8.4V25.1c-8.3,3.6-15.6,6.7-15.9,6.9v0C43.7,32.2,52.2,40.2,55.8,45.3z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_11_"> <path id="Right_2_10_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-5.9,5.6-10,10.4l32.2,66.1L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Right_1_10_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M169.5,60.2c-1.8,16.2,2.3,36.1,2.3,36.1l11.9,24.3l12.4-6.1L169.5,60.2z"></path> <path id="Left_2_10_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,4-20,2.3-36.1L34,114.7L46.4,120.7z"></path> <path id="Left_1_10_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M53.5,42.4c-4.1-4.8-10-10.4-10-10.4L9.1,102.5l12.2,6L53.5,42.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M131.3,29.3c0,0-2.5,1.5-7.3,2.8c-5.9,1.6-12.1,1.6-17.9,0c-4.9-1.3-7.3-2.8-7.3-2.8l-1.9,2.5 c9.9,5.3,18.2,5.1,18.2,5.1s8.3,0.2,18.2-5.1L131.3,29.3z"></path> </svg> <h3>Brentford</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Bournemouth</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Saturday 20 May, 12:30
Full stats
Tottenham have suffered a solitary reverse in their last nine league matches with Brentford (W4-D4-L1) - that defeat came way back in 1948 when both teams were involved in the second-tier. in this fixture has lost just once in the last nine league renewals (W4-D4-L1) with the Bees posting W0-D1-L3 in their last four visits to Spurs.</p><p>Tottenham <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.213920880"><b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.91</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a> have lost 13 Premier League games this term, shipping 59 goals - Spurs last lost more matches in a single campaign in 2008-09, while they last conceded more in 2007-08.</p><p>Ryan Mason's men have W12-D1-L5 as hosts, however, Spurs have returned W3-D1-L4 when welcoming top-half teams, conceding twice or more in five of those fixtures.</p><p>Brentford <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.213920880"><b class="inline_odds" title="16/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.20</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">16/5</span></b></a> have W3-D1-L1 coming into this clash, losing narrowly at Liverpool. Seven of the Bees' nine league defeats arrived on the road and the guests have W1-D2-L5 on their travels at top-half teams.</p><p>Even so, Thomas Frank's team arrive unbeaten in their last eight Premier League London derby matches, winning each of their last three capital contests.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.213920880%20"><strong>Overs the obvious selection</strong></a></h2><p></p><p>Tottenham's Premier League games have seen a huge 124 goals scored this season (an average of 3.44 goals per-game) with only Arsenal's matches (125) producing more.</p><p>Eight of Spurs' last 10 tussles have produced <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.213920880">Over 2.5 Goals <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a> profit and a repeat holds plenty of appeal on Saturday considering the circumstances.</p><p>Tottenham have managed to get on the scoresheet in all bar four league outings thus far with a chunky 61% of matches paying-out for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.213920880">Both Teams To Score <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.74</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b></a> backers.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/03/1fbb6bd587e467b7e53d3477963bdfd9e9593421-thumb-1280x720-181455.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Thumbnail image for Harry Kane.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/03/1fbb6bd587e467b7e53d3477963bdfd9e9593421-thumb-1280x720-181455-thumb-1280x720-181860.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>The hosts have kept a solitary shutout in 11 Premier League dates, and have silenced only one of their eight top-half visitors this term.</p><p>Brentford's away days aren't renowned for high-scoring affairs, although the Bees have leaked a minimum of three goals in half of their eight trips to top-half opposition, with the bulk of their best defensive efforts arriving against the lesser lights.</p><p>Still, Thomas Frank's team have notched in 20 of their past 25 EPL encounters and possess plenty of threat.</p><p>We're also now well into the month of May, statistically-proven to be the highest scoring month of Premier League action.</p><p>Since 2014/15 (and excluding rescheduled football during COVID times), May averages a bulbous 2.95 goals per-game in the EPL. it's a trend repeated across the continent's major leagues and strengthens our case for a goal-filled game.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 2.5 Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.213920880" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.82</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mark's 2022/23 Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 79 pts<p>Returned: 86.30 pts</p><p>P/L: +7.30 pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on Manchester City v Chelsea on Sunday. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB210523">You must opt-in</a>. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.213920880%20">Back Over 2.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" Premier League Tips: Back 108/1 acca with Spurs and Arsenal losing
Premier League Tipsheet: Six of the best bets for Saturday from 11/10 to 4/1
Newcastle v Brighton: Five Bet Builders priced from 8/1 to 20/1 at St James' Park
More English Premier League Tottenham v Brentford: Overs the value angle of attack
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal: Trouble by the Trent for defences
Friday Football Tips: Lyon's Lacazette stars in 13/2 Bet Builder
Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has 20/1 and 50/1 bets for the Lockinge
Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals IPL Tips: Dethroned Royals on the brink Lay betting calculator Home
Football
English Premier League
Tottenham v Brentford: Overs the value angle of attack 