Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and more

It is a credit to Chris Wood's excellence this season that he is up there with Erling Haaland as one of the biggest attacking threats in the Premier League at the moment. Wood's Nottingham Forest travel to Ipswich while Haaland will lead the line for Man City at home to Brighton Saturday.

Betfair have boosted the odds on the pair each having one or more shots on target from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00 for this week's Saturday Football Superboost. With seven between them in their last six games we reckon it has a good chance of landng.

Recommended Bet Back Haaland and Wood to have one or more shots on target WAS 1/2 SBK 1/1

Premier League tips and predictions

Mark Stinchcombe: "Despite six of West Ham's last seven matches having seen under 2.5 goals, it's a pro goals bet I want to be with given we have such a low goal line at 2.0 and the league is averaging 2.99 goals-per-game - aka it's an over 2.5 goals league. I backed the same bet last week when Everton travelled to Wolves and have to say I was very disappointed to only get a push with two first-half goals.

"I'm not deterred though with Everton's games under Moyes having seen 26 goals at an average of 2.89 per-game. Despite West Ham's low scoring games of late, what has been positive is their ability to find the net on the road having scored in 12 of 13 away games. We could back both teams to score at bigger price at 9/10 but despite technically needing one fewer goal to get paid out, my concern is always if one team doesn't show up and the other side wins to nil."

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.0 goals in Everton v West Ham EXC 1.80

Stephen Tudor: "For 50 minutes last Saturday, the Saints threatened to pull off a shock coupon-buster at Anfield. It's not Will Smallbone's goal that is of interest, however, but the two fouls he committed across the 90. It extends his average of two per 90 from his five starts this term.

"A few hours later, in the Black Country, Joao Gomes was fouled on four occasions as Wolves played out a cagey draw versus Everton, not that the Brazilian had a leg to stand on given his output this season. Only three Premier League players have committed more fouls in 2024/25. The duel between these two is worth watching out for at St Mary's, as too is a Cunha-less Wolves attack coming up against a Southampton rearguard that has been breached every 31 minutes in 2025."

Recommended Bet Back Smallbone to commit 2 or more fouls and Wolves to win both halves SBK 15/1

The Opta Stat:"Only Arsenal (38) have faced fewer big chances in the Premier League this season than Nottingham Forest (46), while only Southampton (46) and Leicester (47) have had fewer big chances than Ipswich (49)."

Recommended Bet Back Forest to win to nil SBK 13/5

Lewis Jones: "Yoane Wissa has developed into one of the most reliable finishers in the Premier League. Brentford have the best shot conversion rate in league this season at 14.6 per cent and the reason for that is the accuracy shown by Wissa in front of goal.

"His conversion rate of 21 per cent is the sixth best in the Premier League of players to have scored more than 10 goals this season. And his 52.17 per cent big chance conversion rate is the fifth best when collating that same sample of goalscorers. That's elite level finishing.

Recommended Bet Back Yoane Wissa to score SBK 5/2

EFL tips and predictions

Ryan Deeney: " Most of Millwall's games this season have been played on tight margins and that has become even more of a feature under Neil with Bristol City the only team in the last six to create more than 1xG worth of chances at The Den - and that includes Millwall.

"And finally, Millwall enter this game on the back of a double-away having played at Watford on Saturday and Leeds United on Wednesday. This is likely to be a tight, low scoring affair with both sides playing with some nerves due to Millwall's home form and Stoke's league position. The visitors have a big chance here."

Recommended Bet Back Stoke City Draw No Bet SBK 7/4

Jack Critchley: "Luton picked up their first away win in six months on Tuesday night. Matt Bloomfield looked hugely relieved to have finally got off the mark on the road, with his side having lost 21 of their previous 24 away from Kenilworth Road. Jordan Clark's fantastic goal gave the Bedfordshire outfit enough confidence to turn the game around and their tails will be up heading into this contest.

"At home, the Hatters have only lost six times, 50% of which came against the current top four sides. All except one of those defeats came by a single goal margin and this fixture gives them an ideal opportunity to add at least a point to their disappointing tally."

Recommended Bet Back Luton Draw No Bet SBK 17/20

Andy Robson: "Birmingham control the majority of games they're involved in at this level, their squad is a cut above the rest which is evident in the 14 point lead they've established at the top of the table. They face a Northampton side that are probably just about safe from the drop this campaign, but they haven't been particularly strong at home.

"Northampton have won just six of their 17 home games in League One this season and finding the back of the net has also been a struggle, Kevin Nolan's side have scored 18 goals across these games - only two sides have scored fewer goals at home this campaign. They actually did quite well to hold Birmingham to a 1-1 draw in the initial meeting between the sides, but the underlying numbers from that game suggest that this is unlikely to happen again."

Recommended Bet Back Bayern, Wolves, Birmingham and Bournemouth SBK 5/1

European football tips and predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "The issue for FCH is that they have lost 17 of their last 23 league matches, and there are few signs that they are improving in any way. At home they have lost nine of their last 11, and have scored multiple goals in just one of those matches. The club have stuck by long-serving coach Frank Schmidt, and quite right too. Had it not been for Schmidt's inspirational leadership, the club from the Brenz Valley wouldn't have got to this level.

"Holstein Kiel are struggling too, but they are much more punchy than Heidenheim in attack, and remarkably they have scored in every single away match. In their last road game, the Storks won 1-0 at Union Berlin, and they have collected a respectable nine points from the last nine matchdays."

Recommended Bet Back Holstein Kiel +0.5 on the Asian Handicap @ EXC 1.94

Jamie Kemp: "Going back across the last seven meetings between Villarreal and Real Madrid in La Liga, both sides have won as many games as they've lost (two - along with three draws) - all of which have been since Carlo Ancelotti returned to the capital club.

"With the reigning champions inevitably worn by their game against Atletico Madrid, and potentially being without Kylian Mbappe for this one, I'll try my luck again with opting against a Real Madrid victory. Rayo Vallecano were unlucky not to take anything at the Bernabeu last weekend, and Villarreal on home soil should fancy themselves to earn a result too."

Recommended Bet Back Draw No Bet for Villarreal against Real Madrid SBK 5/4

James Eastham: "Angers' home record against sides that, like Monaco, are currently in the top six is W0-D0-L4. Angers' current form is dismal, too: they have lost their last two matches to nil, conceding six goals.

"Monaco are 1.48 to win. For bigger odds, back the visitors on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, your stakes will be refunded if Monaco win by a single goal, and you will make a profit if they win by two or more goals."