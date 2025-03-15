Premier League Saturday Tips: Back Everton to beat Moyes' old club and 15/1 Wolves double

11/4 3.75 says there is only one goal in it at Goodison

Everton v West Ham (15:00) - Toffees, just

Beto was completely ineffective last weekend but the impressive manner in which he has compensated for the loss of Dominic Calvert-Lewin means he deserves the benefit of the doubt. Moreover, seven of his nine league goals for Everton have been notched at Goodison Park. He is 17/102.70 to convert this Saturday.

Elsewhere, David Moyes will once again turn to Abdoulaye Doucoure to provide attacking impetus, though he too was poor at Molineux.



When your goal is scored by a winger who hasn't netted in 39 games, and it comes off two deflections, you take your point and run.



Even so, it's now eight games unbeaten for the Toffees and Moyes will have his boys fired up to beat the club that dispensed with his services last May.

And they should be backed to do so, with the Hammers short of ideas on Monday evening and not for the first time this season.



Their 1-0 loss was the fifth time in eight games under Graham Potter that they have won or been defeated by a single goal margin while Everton have also specialised in close contests under Moyes.

There's not going to be an awful lot in this one.

Recommended Bet Back Everton to win by exactly one goal SBK 11/4

Ipswich v Nottingham Forest (15:00) - Tractor bad boys

With Wolves tipped to beat the Saints, Ipswich could find themselves nine points adrift in the bottom three unless they penetrate a Forest rearguard that has just kept Arsenal and Man City at bay. No team have kept more clean sheets in the top-flight this season than Forest.

Hope for the hosts lies in Forest's recent away form, that has seen them lose three on the bounce, conceding at a rate of a goal every 24 minutes. There is also the form of Jaden Philogene to consider, the winger scoring twice at Old Trafford before causing Crystal Palace problems last weekend.

In both games, the 23-year-old racked up three shots on target.

In what was an otherwise scrappy affair Philogene's quality stood out at Selhurst Park and it's in Ipswich's best interests to make it a fractious contest again here. On eight occasions in 2024/25 Kieran McKenna's side have picked up four-plus bookings. Remarkably, they have only lost one of them.

This is the third time these teams have met this term and with previous encounters ending 1-0 to Forest and 1-1 in the cup, another low-scoring affair feels likely, especially if the hosts seek to break the game up.

Recommended Bet Back Philogene 1+ SOT, under 2.5 goals and Ipswich over 2.5 cards SBK 9/1

The Seagulls gained promotion in the same season when everything started to click for Pep Guardiola in England and a distinct pattern has formed since in this exact fixture.

Brighton head north and dare to play open, attacking football at the Etihad, in doing so creating plenty of chances, and impressing. They're then dutifully dispatched, with seven losses in seven encounters, to an aggregate scoreline of 18-3.



Post-match, Guardiola will praise his opponents to the rafters, grateful to have them in the Premier League. Grateful for the guaranteed three points at home each and every year.

It all feels so very different right now though, with Fabian Hurzeler's side reacting to a seven-goal tonking at Forest by putting seven combined past Chelsea and Southampton, before seeing off two form teams in Bournemouth and Fulham.

City have significantly improved of late but remain a study in unpredictability.

Take your pick from two strikers to make the difference here, with Erling Haaland bagging seven in nine and Joao Pedro boasting four goal involvements in three. Alternatively, back both in a game sure to produce opportunities galore.



Both scored at the Amex back in November, an entertaining affair that conjured up a staggering 13 big chances.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS, Haaland to score and Joao Pedro to score or assist SBK 10/3

Southampton v Wolves (15:00) - Another drubbing

For 50 minutes last Saturday, the Saints threatened to pull off a shock coupon-buster at Anfield. It's not Will Smallbone's goal that is of interest, however, but the two fouls he committed across the 90. It extends his average of two per 90 from his five starts this term.

A few hours later, in the Black Country, Joao Gomes was fouled on four occasions as Wolves played out a cagey draw versus Everton, not that the Brazilian had a leg to stand on given his output this season. Only three Premier League players have committed more fouls in 2024/25.

The duel between these two is worth watching out for at St Mary's, as too is a Cunha-less Wolves attack coming up against a Southampton rearguard that has been breached every 31 minutes in 2025.

Even minus their star talent, the visitors are backed to convert multiple times on the South Coast, particularly if Munetsi is passed fit, and especially if Jean-Ricner Bellegarde replicates his showing against the Toffees. Three key passes reflects his importance in Cunha's absence.

Recommended Bet Back Smallbone to commit 2 or more fouls and Wolves to win both halves SBK 15/1

Bournemouth v Brentford (17:30) - Cherries back to best

The Bees are unbeaten in five on their travels - conceding just once across these games - but are winless in seven at the Gtech. Last season the very opposite applied for the most part, Mbeumo and company often brilliant at home, but fodder away. It genuinely surprises that Thomas Frank still has a full head of hair.

All of which means that nothing substantial should be read into their tepid display when hosting Aston Villa last week, save for the fact that the visitors scored after the break. Twelve of the last 15 goals Brentford have conceded have come in the second period. Draw/Bournemouth therefore entices at 4/15.00

Bournemouth can consider themselves unfortunate not to have beaten Spurs last weekend, lacking - in Iraola's words - 'efficiency'. That aside, this was a Cherries side back to its best after experiencing a recent wobble. They accrued an xG of 2.20, scored twice and hit the woodwork. They were the superior team throughout.

They also, incidentally, continued their high corner-count for the season, winning six. Across 2024/25 they have won 1.6 more than Brentford per 90.