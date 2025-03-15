Bournemouth v Brentford: Back Yoane Wissa to bag at 5/2

This was a League Two fixture just 16 years ago

Brentford have shown they can stop Bournemouth

Wissa has a great record vs Cherries

Bournemouth vs Brentford

Saturday, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports



Tricky fixture to call - is the draw the value?

If this fixture was being billed 16 years ago, you wouldn't have given it a second look.

Both teams were meandering around League Two with little hope for the future.

But look at both clubs now.

They are mixing it with the elite. Not only mixing it, but flourishing. And this football match should be a fantastic watch on Saturday evening.

A great spectacle and one to provide plenty of goalmouth action, yes, but it's not a game where there's much value lurking in the outright prices. The market has this spot on.

Brentford have won their last four games away from home which is very unusual for them but to add some context to that run, all those four wins came at bottom half teams. Their overall record away from home against top half teams since the start of last season is horrendous, losing 13 of those 16 matches, winning just once away at Chelsea in October 2023.

However, Brentford have been able to stop Andoni Iraola's football from flowing in their three Premier League meetings, winning twice and drawing the other.

They scored seven goals in those three meetings, too.

As they play quite direct it negates the Bournemouth press in the final third which is the best in the league - as Spurs found out last weekend. But if Bournemouth can't create those turnovers and make the game frantic, they can be a bit predictable with the ball against a low block. That may play out here.

Bournemouth are still playing some great stuff but their momentum has slowed slightly, losing three of their last five Premier League.

If you think they can get back on the horse then there's 7/101.70 on offer from the Betfair Sportsbook. Brentford are 7/24.50 for the away win with the draw making most appeal at 3/14.00 if I was pushed for a selection.

Wissa can pop the Cherries

A pro-Brentford bet has caught my eye though. It stems from that record of scoring seven goals in the three meetings with Iraola's Cherries, who are usually very watertight but Brentford seem to have their measure.

As with most times when I can see positive reasons to back the Bees, it's Yoane Wissa to score anytime at 5/23.50 which stands out at the prices being dangled on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Wissa has developed into one of the most reliable finishers in the Premier League.

Brentford have the best shot conversion rate in league this season at 14.6 per cent and the reason for that is the accuracy shown by Wissa in front of goal.

His conversion rate of 21 per cent is the sixth best in the Premier League of players to have scored more than 10 goals this season. And his 52.17 per cent big chance conversion rate is the fifth best when collating that same sample of goalscorers.

That's elite level finishing.

Wissa has also scored three of Brentford's last seven goals against Bournemouth. He was responsible for scoring the winning goal in two of those games too - that's something I do like to factor in when assessing prices regarding goalscorers.

Just that little two or three per cent edge in terms of confidence can make a big difference in front of goal in a fine margin sport.