Man Utd Manager Betting: Ruben Amorim 50/50 to be gone by Xmas

Amorim to leave Man Utd by Xmas is evens on Betfair

Burnley match on Saturday is must-win for Red Devils

New season, same old Manchester United. Ruben Amorim is 1/12.00 in a new Betfair market to be out of the job by Christmas in a market that was opened following the club's Carabao Cup exit against Grimsby.

The Portuguese, who looks as lost in the role as he did when he started it last November, has shortened to 13/82.63 second favourite, behind Graham Potter 11/102.11, in the Next Manager to Leave betting.

Grimsby beat Man Utd - a shock but not a surprise?

Was United's EFL Cup exit on penalties to Grimsby such a shock? It is always an upset when a League Two side beat a Premier League club but anyone who has followed Amorim's bizarre nine month reign at Old Trafford cannot have been surprised by this latest disaster.

This is a United side that has lost eight of its last 13 home Premier League matches (W3 D2). Burnley, who visit on Saturday, will fancy their chances at Old Trafford.

Will Ratcliffe sack Amorim?

After a long summer, which gave Amorim the chance to work with his players, United were supposed to be ready to put last season's crushing 15th-place finish behind them.

They spent over £200m in the transfer window on attacking talent. Two of those new players - Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo - missed in last night's shoot out, although the latter scored United's first goal in normal time. They have mustered one goal across two Premier League fixtures and that was an own goal by a Fulham player.

But after taking a point from two Premier League matches, and crashing out of the competition that offered their best chance of silverware, United are in a mess again. The players are not comfortable in Amorim's 3-4-3 formation and the goalkeepers are calamity prone.

And yet United have not signed a goalkeeper and Amorim is wedded to his formation. Does he really know no other way to play? His inflexibility seems to be the hill on which he is prepared to let his Old Trafford tenure die.

Then again, it will be no surprise if Jim Ratcliffe and INEOs give him the whole season to turn it around - that is why he is 8/111.73 to still be in the job at Christmas - because they have a lot riding on him. Amorim is INEOs' man.

Burnley match is must-win for Man Utd

United's owners were happy to see Erik ten Hag leave and make their own appointment but Amorim's reign has been far worse than the Dutchman's. The owners continue to back the Portuguese in his dealings with players and are reportedly relaxed about the prospect of the out of favour Kobbie Mainoo leaving in this window.

Amorim prefers to play Casemiro, who will be 34 in February, than pick Mainoo even though the 20-year-old, who scored in the FA Cup final two seasons ago and played for England at Euro 2024, could be United's future. But so what if Mainoo doesn't fit the 3-4-3? If United fail to qualify for Europe again this season, Amorim will be out and his doomed formation will be a miserable chapter in United's history.

United are [11/10] to finish in the top six. To even talk about anything above that is delusional.

Amorim needs to beat Burnley - get predictions and tips for all this weekend's Premier League matches from our experts - and go into the international break with a first win of the season on board. Otherwise the pressure will intensify and the odds on him leaving by Christmas will shorten.