Premier League Wednesday Tips: City and Cunha both backed to come good again, plus a 12/1 Bees double

Low-scoring affair awaits at Goodison

Haaland to fire City out of crisis

Brentford to end poor away form in Midlands

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Everton v Wolves (19:30) - Another yawn-athon

Prior to Wolves' home loss to Bournemouth on Saturday all the talk was of Matheus Cunha's recent brilliance, the Brazilian contributing nine goal involvements in eight. It was a haul that almost single-handedly raised his side out of the doldrums.

In the event, the striker underwhelmed against the Cherries, with a low pass completion rate (65%) and just a singular wayward effort to his name, but let's not immediately dismiss the significant threat he poses.



Cunha has reserved some of his best performances this season for on the road, scoring five of his seven away from Molineux. Moreover, he has averaged 2.8 shots all told.

What the Toffees wouldn't give to have a striker capable of racking up such healthy numbers. Dominic Calvert-Lewin's eight-game barren spell saw him dropped at the weekend, replaced by Beto whose most meaningful output was a mishit shot that troubled the corner flag.

Everton's woes up top adds to the feeling that this could be a low-scoring affair. Three of Wolves' last four trips to Goodison have produced just a single goal, while two goalless stalemates have been yawned through on Merseyside in recent weeks.

Recommended Bet Back Cunha to have 1 or more shots on target and under 2.5 goals SBK 9/4

Man City v Nottingham Forest (19:30) - End of crisis

Winless in seven, as prone to calamity as they are to catastrophe, and with several players - Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva among them - who increasingly look like spent forces, City are entrenched in crisis.

Yet this is still the side with the second highest number of shots on target this season. They've had the most touches inside an opposition box and the most corners. They are second for xG and third for high-turnovers.

City do not have to dramatically transform their fortunes to have the beating of most sides. They just need to stop being someone they're not.

Which frankly could happen at any time, so why not here?

Forest have really impressed this season, but if Erling Haaland is provided with good service that potentially matters not a jot. The Striking Viking has accumulated 35 shots on target in 2024/25 - nine more than his nearest rival Salah - and has previously fired a hat-trick in this fixture.

Dean Yates meanwhile is a shout to be booked. Eight of his last 10 cautions have come away from home and this includes visits to Anfield, Emirates and Stamford Bridge.

Recommended Bet Back Haaland to have 1 or more SOT in each half and Yates to be shown a card SBK 13/2

Newcastle v Liverpool (19:30) - Early to bed

Nine points clear at the top, after putting a wounded City to the sword at Anfield on Sunday, the Reds now travel to the North-East for a fixture that usually serves them well.

Home and away, Liverpool are unbeaten in 15 against Newcastle.

If the Merseysiders have a hex over the Magpies, the same is true of Mo Salah, the 'Egyptian King' boasting 14 goal involvements in his last 13 encounters, but perhaps even more persuasive is his blistering form this season.

Averaging 0.87 goals per 90, and chipping in with seven assists for good measure, Salah has conjured up a goal involvement in all but two of his league outings in 2024/25.

The prolific wide-man is 4/51.80 to either score or assist at St James Park.

Here though, another angle entices, one that offers tempting value.

The hosts have converted the joint-fewest number of first-half goals this term while Liverpool have conceded the fewest in that period. Moreover, the champions-elect have opened their account within half an hour in six of their last seven league games.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to lead on 30 mins SBK 15/8

Southampton v Chelsea (19:30) - Blues backed at 11/10

Chelsea's away record impresses, picking up 2.1 points per game on the road this season. Only Liverpool can top that.

All told, propelled by Enzo Maresca's bold new mandate, the Blues have averaged 58% possession away from the Bridge, while racking up 3.1 big chances per 90 and taking on 12.6 shots.

Naturally, Nicolas Jackson is heavily involved in the latter two stats, contributing seven goal involvements in Chelsea's six away fixtures, and the striker is duly priced at 13/102.30 to score anytime at St Marys.



The question is though, will Maresca rest and rotate, with a demanding December schedule ahead?

If so, this will be the game to do it, prior to three London derbies and a trip to Goodison.

That's because the Saints just can't help but be defensively fragile, too often architects of their own downfall with individual errors proving costly.

Once again we saw this in full effect at Brighton on Friday evening - especially in the first half - and not for nothing have they managed just a solitary clean sheet all season, furthermore, shipping in three goals in half of their home commitments.

With Harwood-Bellis, Downes and Dibley all suspended this could be a straightforward, one-sided affair for the visitors.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea over 2.5 goals SBK 11/10

Arsenal v Man United (20:15) - 10/3 Gunners tip tempts

The Gunners are back in the swing of things while United's four-goal dispensing of Everton will have them firmly believe an exciting new dawn beckons under Ruben Amorim.

To a man, United will travel to the capital full of confidence and that has rarely been the case in recent years.

Still, how can we look past an Arsenal collective who have been seriously revitalized since Martin Odegaard's return, blasting five goals back-to-back against Sporting and the Hammers.

Bukayo Saka is an obvious contender to make the difference in this marquee match-up but focusing on Kai Havertz offers up better value, the German converting four of his five this term at the Emirates.

The 25-year-old is also good for a foul or two, committing 23 in the league this season, equating to nigh-on one per half.



Havertz, Saka and co will have their moments against a back three weakened by Lisandro Martinez's suspension.

Recommended Bet Back Havertz to score and to commit 2 or more fouls SBK 10/3

Aston Villa v Brentford (20:15) - Bees fancied at colossal 12/1

We've been singing the praises of Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo all season, while highlighting their importance to the Bees.



Now with Kevin Schade's hat-trick at the weekend, can it be claimed that two big threats have become three?

Possibly, but of more interest from Brentford's comprehensive victory over Leicester was Mikkel Damsgaard superb display, reverting back to his preferred number 10 role.

Once again the Dane assisted when pulling the strings centrally, his fourth assist in four games when deployed as Brentford's playmaker. Elsewhere he made two key passes and won the majority of his ground duels to boot.

Damsgaard can thrive against a Villa side that has forgotten how to be Villa, folding in on itself with a woeful xG underperformance up front and a defence that has been breached every 32 minutes across their last four outings.

If feels unfair to single out any individuals from this collective slump but Ollie Watkins' wastefulness hasn't exactly helped, the England star spurning a league-high of 13 big chances all season. At Stamford Bridge at the weekend his two shots on target counted for nothing.

Brentford have been poor on their travels to date. That could well end on Wednesday evening.