Premier League on Betfair: Liverpool 4/6 for title after City win moves them nine points clear

Liverpool 1.66 4/6 to win Premier League after 2-0 win over City

Arsenal 3.7 11/4 for title after thrashing Hammers

United 5.0 4/1 to finish top four after Amorim's first league win

No wins for any of Premier League's bottom six

Reds cruise past Citizens

Liverpool have shortened to 1.654/6 to win the Premier League title on the Betfair Exchange following a 2-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, a victory that gives them a commanding lead in the title race.

The Reds started the game like a house on fire and could easily have been a goal or two up well before Cody Gakpo tapped home from close range in the 12th minute following yet another Mo Salah assist.

In a breathless first half Arne Slot's men played some fantastic football and registered 10 shots at goal with four of those being on target. In the same period Man City had just once scuffed Rico Lewis shot to show for their tame efforts.

It's Liverpool's title to lose now...



The Reds are 1.65 (4/6) to win the Premier League#LIVMCI | #LFC pic.twitter.com/FwPtGMp7c5 -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) December 1, 2024

Pep Guardiola's men were better in the second half, but they rarely looked like getting on the scoresheet, and with Liverpool still controlling they game they increased their advantage in the 78th minute after Man City shot themselves in the foot by gifting the hosts a penalty which Salah duly tucked away.

The victory gives Slot's men a massive-looking 11 point lead over the Citizens - who dropped to fifth in the table following the defeat - and they're now nine points clear of Arsenal and Chelsea. Manchester City are out to a scarcely believable 10.09/1 in the Premier League Winner market.

Gunners and Blues can't be separated

Quite incredibly, Arsenal are above Chelsea in the Premier League table due to alphabetical order only following weekend wins for both clubs.

The Gunners thrashed West Ham 5-2 at the London Stadium in Saturday's tea-time kick-off, Bukayo Saka again being the star of the show with two assists, a goal and also winning a penalty. All seven goals came in a highly entertaining first half and the game was effectively over after 35 minutes when Mikel Arteta's men raced into a 4-0 lead, Arsenal trading at 1.011/100 in the Match Odds market at that stage!

Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Sunday afternoon with Cole Palmer getting another goal and assist in a man-of-the-match performance.

The victories for both clubs mean that they can't be separated in the table under any of the Premier League's metrics. Both have an identical record of 25 points accrued, a goal difference of plus five with 22 goals scored and 17 conceded, and a level head-to-head record thanks to last month's 1-1 draw, meaning Arsenal sit second in the table ahead of Chelsea in third due to alphabetical order.

In the Premier League Winner market Arsenal are the second favourites to win the title at 4.03/1 with Chelsea fourth favourites at 20.019/1.

First league win for Amorim but Spurs slip up

Manchester United have shortened to 5.04/1 to record a Top 4 Finish after recording their first league win under new boss Ruben Amorim thanks to a 4-0 victory over Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Marcus Rashford scored twice - his second and third goals in two starts under Amorim - while summer signing Joshua Zirkzee also registered a brace in a convincing win for the Red Devils.

United are up to ninth in the table but they're just one point behind Tottenham in seventh after Ange Postecoglou's men could only draw 1-1 at home to Fulham.

Spurs can be backed at around 4.03/1 to finish in the top four while they can also be backed at 1.68/13 to record a Top 6 Finish. United are 2.47/5 in the same market.

Desperate weekend for basement boys

As well as Everton's thumping at Old Trafford, it was also a weekend to forget for the majority of teams at the wrong end of the table.

Rock bottom Southampton secured a point at Brighton on Friday night, and they were arguably unfortunate not to take all three points after they had a second half goal controversially ruled out, but they remain cut adrift at the foot of the table, four points behind Ipswich Town in 19th who lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest.

Wolves fell back into the relegation zone following a surprising 2-4 home defeat to Bournemouth. In an entertaining game the Cherries were 3-1 up inside 18 minutes, and when Gary O'Neil's men briefly threatened a comeback in the second half Justin Kluivert quickly put the game to bed with his third goal of the game, all from the penalty spot. The Dutchman became the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick of penalties.

Crystal Palace are only out of the relegation zone thanks to a stoppage time equaliser at home to Newcastle, but for new Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy he witnessed the task at hand when sat in the stands at Brentford as the Bees inflicted a 4-1 defeat over the newly-promoted Foxes.

Southampton remain red hot favourites at 1.182/11 in the Betfair Exchange's Relegation market, but with just two points separating Everton in 15th and Ipswich in 19th we look set for an exciting battle in the race to avoid the drop.

- Southampton 1.182/11

- Leicester 1.548/15

- Ipswich Town 1.768/11

- Everton 2.962/1

- Wolves 3.211/5

- Crystal Palace 5.04/1

Now read more Football previews and tips here.