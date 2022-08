Erling Haaland was backed in to 2.285/4 on the Betfair Exchange to be the Premier League's top goalscorer after he scored both goals in Manchester City's 2-0 win at West Ham.

Great things are expected of the Norwegian who hit 62 goals in 67 Bundesliga games for Dortmund and, on Sunday, he didn't disappoint.

Haaland made the difference as the Champions got off to a winning start and took an early advantage in the title race, after last season's runners-up Liverpool drew 2-2 at Fulham.

It could have been worse for the Reds but new signing Darwin Nunez scored on his Premier League debut and Mo Salah also got off the mark for the season.

Three-time Golden Boot winner Salah is the 6.611/2 second-favourite in the market while Nunez is 13.5.

A thrilling match at Craven Cottage also saw Aleksandar Mitrovic score twice as he proved a handful for the Reds defence.

The Serb lit up the Championship with 43 goals last term and, on the evidence of Saturday's first match, he's one to watch in the Premier League in 2022/23 at 32.031/1 to finish top of the charts.

Alex Boyes said in his pre-season preview that we may see Mitrovic, 27, in his prime this season and, while there's a long way to go, the signs were good on Saturday.

What about those who didn't score at the weekend?

Harry Kane 8.415/2 is famously slow to get started and punters are wise to that, so he remains third in the betting.

His team-mate Son Heung-min, now avaialble at 24.023/1, last year shared the Golden Boot with Salah, also failed to strike in Spurs' 4-1 demolition of Southampton. The Korean has been matched as low as 10.519/2 over on the Exchange.

Gabriel Jesus, just over 16.015/1 was denied a league debut goal for Arsenal but still shone in their 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, had a frustrating run out for Manchester United against Brighton. The continuing uncertainty about his future may be one reason why he's as long as 29.028/1.

Take a look at our pre-season piece at the 25 leading contenders for this season's Golden Boot, and how their price now compares.