Premier League Title Betting: Forest prove a point, can Gunners cut the gap?

Liverpool stay top but Forest prove a point

Premier League leaders Liverpool had to work hard to get a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest as Nuno Espirito Santo's side passed a big test of their credentials - now can Arsenal take advantage and close the gap in the title race?

Diogo Jota scored 22 seconds after coming off the bench to level for Arne Slot's side, who dominated the game with 71% possession, especially the second half with seven shots on target from 23 attempts - but thanks to Forest's defending and goalkeper Matz Sels the hosts grabbed a point.

That's four points taken from the Premier League title favourites, with Liverpool now 1/41.25 to win the league this season, as Forest moved above Arsenal into second place and now fourth in the betting at 33/134.00 for what would be a Liecester-like shock title victory.

From 500/1501.00 at the start of the season though, Forest's remarkable run now has them at half the odds of Chelsea as the only other team even half seriously being considered as possible contenders.

22 seconds is all it took for Jota and Tsimikas to combine after coming on for Liverpool



And why not? As Forest won't have European distractions and they've already made the toughest away trips in the league and with Southampton, Bournemouth and Brighton coming up have games they should fancy getting points from.

Forest are still 17/118.00 for a top two finish but if Arsenal fall away they could possibly switch focus to the Champions League, while Nuno's men are 13/82.63 to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League - with the bookies pretty confident of a top-six finish at 4/61.67.

Chelsea v Bournemouth and Brentford v Man City both finishing level helped with Forest's top four chances and, apart from Newcastle right now, no team can really put a run together.

Can Gunners close the gap?

So, over to Arsenal who host Tottenham in the North London Derby on Wednesday looking to close to wthin four points of leaders Liverpool and exert some pressure with the Reds dropping points again.

At 10/34.33 they're pegged as Liverpool's main challengers after chasing home Man City the last couple of years, but they could really do with three points against their big rivals to stay in touch.

To do that they'll need to start scoring from open play, as they proved against Newcastle and ten-man Man Utd that they're just not taking chances, even though with 24 set piece goals they lead the league.

But without Bukayo Saka and now Gabriel Jesus Arsenal may need to sign a striker in January as they're currently odds-on to end the season without a trophy.

North London Derby preview - Gabriel worth backing

Arsenal v Tottenham

Wednesday 15 January, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

While this game looks like it could be a tight one, it does not mean we should expect it to meander to a dour goalless draw.

The set-piece threat that Arsenal carry means that they always have it within themselves to influence marginal encounters. While Mikel Arteta jokingly batted away comparisons to Tony Pulis' Stoke City side recently, the fact is they could probably out-Stoke Pulis when it comes to set pieces.

Arsenal have scored 10 non-penalty set-piece goals in the Premier League this season, which account for more than a quarter of their 39 goals this season. That is at least two more than any other Premier League side, while Gabriel Magalhaes netted another in the second phase after a set piece against Manchester United on Sunday.

Gabriel also scored the only goal of the game in the reverse fixture last September and is 6/1 to find the net again, while William Saliba is 17/2.

Recommended Bet Back HT Draw, Under 2.5 goals and Magahlaes to score SBK 76/1

