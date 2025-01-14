Arsenal Betting: No trophy is 4/7 but could a new striker save Gunners' season?

Gunners odds-on to win nothing this season

Arsenal's FA Cup defeat against Manchester United looks to have cost them even more than just another piece of silverware with Gabriel Jesus suffering a suspected ACL injury that could derail Mikel Arteta's chances of glory this season. So what are the chances they end the campaign empty-handed?

The Gunners are still 9/25.50 second favourites behind Liverpool to win the Premier League but they're also now odds-on at 4/71.57 to end the season with no trophies, with their last two games highlighting that a lack of cutting edge could cost them the chance of major silverware this season.

Jesus joining Bukayo Saka on the sidelines means a lot of goals will be missing in a crucial part of the title race, so Arsenal badly need reinforcements up front and will surely dip into the transfer market in January to try and stop their season falling apart.

The lack of goals, especially from open play, has likely cost them two trophies already. Arsenal clocked up xG totals of 3.09 and 3.22 against Newcastle and Man Utd respectively, but lost 2-0 in the League Cup semi-final first leg and went out of the FA Cup on penalties against 10 men - both at home.

The odds suggest those results mean Arsenal's best chances of silverware have gone.

Arsenal betting specials

Could Champions League be Arsenal's best trophy chance?

Six points behind leaders Liverpool, Arsenal face Tottenham in a huge North London derby on Wednesday, which is at the Emirates where they're unbeaten in the last 12 in the league as the only side yet to suffer a home defeat in the Premier League this season.

With Man City having a rare down year, the title looked like it was there for the taking for the Gunners after finishing second the last couple of years. But if they can't improve on their finishing that chance could slip away pretty quickly.

They'd have to go to St James' Park and overturn a 2-0 deficit against Newcastle to make the League Cup final, and with Eddie Howe's side the form team in the league right now that's not something that seems likely.

So you'd be left with the Champions League, which Arsenal are 6/17.00 to win this season, that's second favourite behind Liverpool, with Barcelona and Real Madrid also both 6/17.00, and Man City at 7/18.00.

Worse teams than the Gunners have won the Champions League, and with their set pieces they could be a force once the tournament gets to the knockout stages, but both Newcastle and Man Utd have shown that lack of open play finishing can also be a huge problem in cup competitions.

Will Arsenal sign a striker in January?

Saka has nine goals and 13 assists this season and Jesus has nine goal contributions, scoring six in his last six starts, and with both out it would make sense for Arsenal to sign a striker.

"We are actively looking in the market to improve the squad," said Mikel Arteta. "And esepecially with the circumstances we have now, so let's see what we can do."

The club could well be regretting not doing more to sign Ivan Toney in the summer, as January deals can be costly and difficult, but there are players available. What about shock move for Marcus Rashford? Arsenal are 8/19.00 to sign the unwanted Man Utd man.

Man Utd are 4/15.00 favourites to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, but Arsenal's need could be greater and despite being 10/111.00 to sign Gyokeres should the club make a huge bid then the Swedish striker could head to north London instead of Manchester.

Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen are targets, while Newcastle's red-hot Alexander Isak has been linked with the Gunners for a while. With the form he's in, however, the Magpies would be loathed to sell, unless Arsenal come up with a monumental offer.