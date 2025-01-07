Premier League Golden Boot: Can in-form Isak catch the leaders?

Alexander Isak has scored in seven straight games

Salah still leads Golden Boot race from Erling Haaland

Isak is 7/1 8.00 to win Golden Boot

In-form Isak has seven in a row

We thought it was a straight-up two horse race for Premier League Golben Boot this year betwen Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah, but suddenly there are a few contenders coming up on the rails - and none moving faster than Alexander Isak.

Newcastle's red-hot Swede has scored in seven Premier League games in a row to power onto 13 for the season - still five behind Salah who leads the way but at 7/18.00 to win the Golden Boot will attract plenty of attention.

He's not the only one though he could make a challenge over the second half of the season in a market that we thought was cut and dried but now seemingly has a much more open look about it.

5/61.84 - Mohamed Salah (18 goals)

5/42.25 - Erling Haaland (15)

7/18.00 - Alexander Isak (13)

12/113.00 - Cole Palmer (13)

50/151.00 - Bryan Mbeumo (13)

66/167.00 - Chris Wood (12)

He's scored in 15 of 19 Premier League games this season including in the first three and the last four. And while Isak is rightly getting plenty of plaudits for his seven-game scoring run, Salah has quietly scored eight goals in his last seven - just one fewer. He's on the pens and still the man to beat, but a big negative could be his contract situation, and those of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the right-back already seemingly feeling the strain

Are we underestimating Haaland here? He's got three goals in his last two games so could well be back on track after just one goal in seven previously. Man City still do seem a bit broken though and if their league chances are gone he may be saved for crucial Champions League games further down the line.

Scored in seven straight league games, with nine goals in total during that span coming from 15 shots on target. He's the focal point for a rejuvenated Newcastle attack and is absolutely vital for the Magpies in their push for a top four spot. He's scored against Arsenal, Liverpool Chelsea, Tottenham and Man Utd so loves the big games, and if fit he could go very close to pushing the top two, who both have Champions League games to worry about. He's now got 44 goals in just 70 Premier League games for Newcastle.

Palmer has just his a flat spot, and but for that four-goal salvo against Brighton he wouldn't even be in the frame. For all his talents he's not bagged in a big game yet this season so that would be a worry, but he is capable of going on a hot streak at any time as he's shown previously.

Three goals in the last two for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo who now has 13 goals from 20 shots on target this season, including penalties, and what we do know about him is that he's pretty lethal - with the best goals to shots ratio in the division.

Only Bryan Mbueno has a better goals to shots conversion rate, and he's scored his 12 goals from just 19 shots on target. Forest don't score many though and that's a major reason why it's hard to see him even making the frame.