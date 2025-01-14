Premier League Opta Stats Betting: 10 bets for midweek including Arsenal v Tottenham tip
A full programme of midweek Premier League football means we are recommending 10 bets based on Opta stats across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday including Arsenal v Tottenham in the north London derby...
-
Fulham to give Potter losing league start at 12/113.00
-
Back Man City comeback win at Brentford at 16/117.00
-
Arsenal's defence key to NLD Bet Builder at 3/14.00
-
Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here
Watch Football... Only Bettor Premier League midweek bets!
Tuesday 19:30 - West Ham v Fulham
Hammers in for slow progress under Potter
The Opta Stat:
"West Ham are winless in their last three Premier League meetings with Fulham (D1 L2) and the Cottagers won this exact fixture 2-0 last season. West Ham are winless in five Premier League London derby matches (D2 L3), while Fulham are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League against fellow capital clubs. Fulham's Raúl Jiménez has scored eight Premier League goals this season and, across his career, has netted more goals against West Ham than against any other opponent in the competition (6)."
The Betfair Bet: Back Fulham and Jimenez to score @ 12/113.00
Tuesday 19:30 - Brentford v Man City
Bees to lead, City win offers big price
The Opta Stat:
"Brentford have lost more Premier League games having scored the first goal than any other side this season (5), while Manchester City have won the most games having conceded first in the competition this term (4)."
Tuesday 19:30 - Chelsea v Bournemouth
Cherries to deny Blues sweet victory
The Opta Stat:
"After a run of five consecutive Premier League victories, Chelsea are now winless in each of their last four
(D2 L2). They last had a longer run without a win in the same season between March and May 2023 (7). Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games (W5 D3)."
The Betfair Bet: Back Bournemouth double chance @ 11/82.38
Tuesday 20:00 - Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Go low on goals in title race clash
The Opta Stat:
"Following a 1-0 win at Anfield in the reverse fixture in September, Nottingham Forest are looking to
complete their first league double over Liverpool since the 1962-63 campaign. Liverpool won this exact fixture 1-0 last season, ending a 13-game winless run in away league games against Nottingham Forest (D7 L6)."
The Betfair Bet: Back Under 2.5 goals @ 5/42.25
Build Ups is here!
Have you tried Build Ups on Betfair yet? This new form of betting gives you multiple different ways of betting on player outcomes.
Betfair punters can pair up players in a fixture to either combine on an outcome (Link Ups) or beat their rival (Match Ups).
And outcomes for solo players can be rolled into one bet too (Double Ups) with options for goals, shots on target, shots and cards.
Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here
Wednesday 19:30 - Newcastle v Wolves
Isak to keep on scoring in home win
The Opta Stat:
"Newcastle have won four of their last six Premier League games against Wolves (67%), having won just
two of their first 13 against them in the competition (15%). Wolves have lost each of their last three Premier League away games against Newcastle and have never kept a clean sheet in nine visits to St James' Park in the competition. Newcastle's Alexander Isak is looking to become the fourth different player to net in 8+ successive appearances in the competition."
The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle and Isak to score @ 9/10
Wednesday 19:30 - Everton v Aston Villa
Moyes won't get Toffees firing immediately
The Opta Stat:
"Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last five Premier League away games against Everton (W3 D2), keeping a
clean sheet in each of their last three. Only Southampton have won fewer games (1) and scored fewer goals (12) than Everton in the Premier League this season (3 wins, 15 goals).
The Betfair Bet: Back under 2.5 goals @ 3/4
Wednesday 19:30 - Leicester v Crystal Palace
Palace to push Foxes further towards danger
The Opta Stat:
"Leicester have lost each of their last five Premier League games - the longest ongoing losing run in this
season's competition - while conceding 2+ goals each time. Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last five away league games (W2 D3)."
Wednesday 20:00 - Arsenal v Tottenham
Arsenal shutout Spurs and take three points
The Opta Stat:
"Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home games (W9 D3), and are the only side without a
home loss so far this season (W6 D3). They've kept a clean sheet in each of their last four home league
games. Tottenham have won just one of their last eight Premier League matches (D2 L5), with that victory coming at bottom side Southampton.
Thursday 19:30 - Ipswich v Brighton
Seagulls set for another stalemate
The Opta Stat:
"Ipswich have picked up as many points (4) and scored as many goals (4) in their last two Premier League
games as they had in their previous seven beforehand. Each of Brighton's last four Premier League games have ended level."
The Betfair Bet: Back the Draw @ 13/53.60
Thursday 20:00 - Man Utd v Southampton
Amad and co to sink Saints
The Opta Stat:
"Southampton are winless in their last 17 Premier League away games (D4 L13). Amad Diallo has been involved in nine goals in his last 12 Premier League starts for Manchester United, scoring three and assisting six.
The Betfair Bet: Back United and Diallo to score @ 13/82.63
Now read more previews and get our experts' tips
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Tottenham v Nottingham Forest: Elanga can fuel Forest win
-
Football Betting Tips
Burnley v Sheffield United: Cards fancied in low-scoring clash
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Tips: Eleven bets for Easter Monday's decisive fixtures
-
Football Betting Tips
Easter Monday League 1 & 2 Tips: Harris hopes alive in 11/1 and 8/1 trebles
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Leicester v Liverpool: Back Reds win in 22/1 Bet Builder on Easter Sunday