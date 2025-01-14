Premier League Opta Stats Betting: 10 bets for midweek including Arsenal v Tottenham tip

Fulham to give Potter losing league start at 12/1 13.00

Back Man City comeback win at Brentford at 16/1 17.00

Arsenal's defence key to NLD Bet Builder at 3/1 4.00

Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here

Watch Football... Only Bettor Premier League midweek bets!





Hammers in for slow progress under Potter

The Opta Stat:

"West Ham are winless in their last three Premier League meetings with Fulham (D1 L2) and the Cottagers won this exact fixture 2-0 last season. West Ham are winless in five Premier League London derby matches (D2 L3), while Fulham are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League against fellow capital clubs. Fulham's Raúl Jiménez has scored eight Premier League goals this season and, across his career, has netted more goals against West Ham than against any other opponent in the competition (6)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Fulham and Jimenez to score @ 12/113.00

Bees to lead, City win offers big price

The Opta Stat:

"Brentford have lost more Premier League games having scored the first goal than any other side this season (5), while Manchester City have won the most games having conceded first in the competition this term (4)."

Recommended Bet Back Brentford/Man City SBK 16/1

Cherries to deny Blues sweet victory

The Opta Stat:

"After a run of five consecutive Premier League victories, Chelsea are now winless in each of their last four

(D2 L2). They last had a longer run without a win in the same season between March and May 2023 (7). Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games (W5 D3)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Bournemouth double chance @ 11/82.38

Go low on goals in title race clash

The Opta Stat:

"Following a 1-0 win at Anfield in the reverse fixture in September, Nottingham Forest are looking to

complete their first league double over Liverpool since the 1962-63 campaign. Liverpool won this exact fixture 1-0 last season, ending a 13-game winless run in away league games against Nottingham Forest (D7 L6)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Under 2.5 goals @ 5/42.25

Build Ups is here!

Have you tried Build Ups on Betfair yet? This new form of betting gives you multiple different ways of betting on player outcomes.

Betfair punters can pair up players in a fixture to either combine on an outcome (Link Ups) or beat their rival (Match Ups).

And outcomes for solo players can be rolled into one bet too (Double Ups) with options for goals, shots on target, shots and cards.

Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here

Isak to keep on scoring in home win

The Opta Stat:

"Newcastle have won four of their last six Premier League games against Wolves (67%), having won just

two of their first 13 against them in the competition (15%). Wolves have lost each of their last three Premier League away games against Newcastle and have never kept a clean sheet in nine visits to St James' Park in the competition. Newcastle's Alexander Isak is looking to become the fourth different player to net in 8+ successive appearances in the competition."

The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle and Isak to score @ 9/10

Moyes won't get Toffees firing immediately

The Opta Stat:

"Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last five Premier League away games against Everton (W3 D2), keeping a

clean sheet in each of their last three. Only Southampton have won fewer games (1) and scored fewer goals (12) than Everton in the Premier League this season (3 wins, 15 goals).

The Betfair Bet: Back under 2.5 goals @ 3/4

Palace to push Foxes further towards danger

The Opta Stat:

"Leicester have lost each of their last five Premier League games - the longest ongoing losing run in this

season's competition - while conceding 2+ goals each time. Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last five away league games (W2 D3)."

Recommended Bet Back Palace and BTTS 'Yes' SBK 13/5

Arsenal shutout Spurs and take three points

The Opta Stat:

"Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home games (W9 D3), and are the only side without a

home loss so far this season (W6 D3). They've kept a clean sheet in each of their last four home league

games. Tottenham have won just one of their last eight Premier League matches (D2 L5), with that victory coming at bottom side Southampton.

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal and Under 2.5 goals SBK 3/1

Seagulls set for another stalemate

The Opta Stat:

"Ipswich have picked up as many points (4) and scored as many goals (4) in their last two Premier League

games as they had in their previous seven beforehand. Each of Brighton's last four Premier League games have ended level."

The Betfair Bet: Back the Draw @ 13/53.60

Amad and co to sink Saints

The Opta Stat:

"Southampton are winless in their last 17 Premier League away games (D4 L13). Amad Diallo has been involved in nine goals in his last 12 Premier League starts for Manchester United, scoring three and assisting six.

The Betfair Bet: Back United and Diallo to score @ 13/82.63