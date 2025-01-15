Arsenal v Tottenham: Use Betfair Build Ups to secure a Solanke profit

Solanke to accurately beat Havertz

Son and Kulusevski both worth a shot

Martinelli to be both hero and villain at Emirates

Football evolves. Betting evolves. Then every so often there is an exciting quantum leap forward.

Betfair's new Build Ups tool allows you to customise your player-based bets like never before, with three different ways to do so.

First off there is Match Ups, that pits player against player. Think your star striker will outscore his opposite number this weekend? Then bet accordingly. It's a game within a game.

Link Ups involves two players but is based on one outcome. Want to back Diogo Jota and Mo Salah to accrue three shots on target between them? Here you can.

Lastly, there is Double Ups. Do you suspect Wolves' temperamental forward will rack up several shots but also be carded? He has form for both, after all.

So, fully briefed and ready to dive in? Where better to debut your Build Ups betting than in the North London Derby. Rarely is it dull with drama at the fore.

Match Ups - Solanke to have more shots on target than Havertz

Kai Havertz appears to be the fans' scapegoat for Arsenal's recent wastefulness in front of goal and, though it is never nice seeing a player singled out, the numbers do partly explain why.

The German's 41% shot accuracy is the second worst of the 19 Premier League players who have scored more than six goals this term.

What that means is that only 16 of his 39 attempts on goal have been on target. It's an output that has resulted in seven league goals.

His opposing number this weekend Dominic Solanke has also converted seven times in 2024/25 but from a greater number of shots on target (20) and from more attempts on goal (43). In fact, no Arsenal player has posted more SOT than the 27-year-old.

Pertinently, his shot accuracy percentage is 46.5%.

What this all adds up to is that Solanke is better at consistently finding the target when he lets fly than Havertz, averaging 1.2 SOT per 90 to his rival's 1.0.

Back Solanke to have more SOT than Havertz during regular time in the NLD at 5/2

Dominic Solanke 24 appearances for Tottenham this season Goals 7 Assists 3 Shots 56 Shots per 90 2.5 Shots on Target 23 Shots on Target per 90 1 Chances Created 14 Chances Created per 90 0.6

Link Ups - Son and Kulusevski to have at least four shots

Within Link Ups there are three different options, all of which are individually priced.

For this particular bet, all players to achieve outcome is 45/146.00 and it's 45/1 for a reason because it feels so unlikely that Son and Kulusevski will accrue four shots minimum apiece away to a side that has faced the third fewest number of shots this season.

Players to achieve outcome together meanwhile is 11/102.11 The likelihood of the duo reaching the magic four mark combined is reflected in the odds.

The final option - one of two players to achieve outcome - is the way to go on this occasion.

In Spurs' last encounter with the Gunners, Kulusevski racked up three attempts. At the Emirates last season, Son also totaled three.

If the visitors gain a foot-hold in the contest it's fair to assume either star can go one better, especially if Tottenham over-compensate for having a makeshift defence.

One of Son or Kulusevski to have at least 4 shots at the Emirates tempts at 7/2

Dejan Kulusevski 29 appearances for Tottenham this season Goals 7 Assists 4 Shots 45 Shots per 90 1.8 Shots on Target 18 Shots on Target per 90 0.7 Chances Created 64 Chances Created per 90 2.6

Double Ups - Martinelli to score and be carded

Double ups focus on one player and two outcomes and in this instance Gabriel Martinelli is of interest.

The Brazilian is still waiting for his first derby goal but goes into the clash in good form, bagging two in four. With Saka and Jesus both out for the foreseeable the Gunners are going to need him to extend on that in the weeks to come.

A repeat of his showing when these sides met in September therefore will be wholly welcomed by the hosts, Martinelli completing six of eight dribbles and executing two key passes. He was statistically Arsenal's best attacking player that day.

When he isn't taking on back-pedaling full-backs, the 23-year-old has been known to be petulant and somewhat suprisingly combative and this tends to come to the fore in this fixture, no doubt inspired by the occasion and passion.

From just four starts he has twice been booked vs Spurs.

Back Martinelli to score and be carded on Wednesday evening at 12/1