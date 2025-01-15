Arsenal v Tottenham: Stats, form and player pointers for the North London Derby

Get the form, stats and more for this iconic fixture

Which players can perform on Wednesday night?



Who might find themselves going into the ref's book?

Watch Football... Only Bettor Premier League midweek bets!

Arsenal v Tottenham

Wednesday 15 January, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1



North London derby recent history

The North London derby has averaged over three goals per game (3.18) over the last 11 editions - a period starting from the 2019/20 campaign - which is good news for player bets ahead of this year's showdown.

It takes place at the Emirates and that gives us even better news as the average there over the last six meetings is almost a goal higher at 4.16. Five of those six have featured four or more goals.

Arsenal have won four of those half-dozen head-to-heads, outscoring Spurs 16-9, and Mikel Arteta's men go into this one with the only unbeaten home record in the top flight.

That said, their haul of 18 home goals is only two higher than Spurs' tally of 16 on the road.

In the shots per games chart this season, Arsenal are third (17.3) and Tottenham fourth (15.4).

One final stat that makes the eyes pop is that Arsenal have lost just two of their last 30 home games against Tottenham in all competitions.

Build Ups is here!

Have you tried Build Ups on Betfair yet? This new form of betting gives you multiple different ways of betting on player outcomes.

Betfair punters can pair up players in a fixture to either combine on an outcome (Link Ups) or beat their rival (Match Ups).

And outcomes for solo players can be rolled into one bet too (Double Ups) with options for goals, shots on target, shots and cards.

North London Derby goalscorers - head-to-head form

Despite all those recent goals, the caveat is that plenty were scored by players who will be absent for Wednesday's clash.

Both Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane did much of the heavy lifting in this fixture when it came to putting the ball in the back of the net while the injured Gabriel Jesus is another former scorer against Spurs who won't feature.

For the Gunners, Martin Odegaard has netted twice before against Tottenham while it's worth noting that Kai Havertz's last 11 Premier League goals have all been scored in London. He also netted in Arsenal's 3-2 away win against Ange Postecoglou's side last season.

As for Tottenham there is a standout candidate if playing the NLD angle.

Son Heung-Min has plundered seven goals in his last 10 outings against Arsenal. That includes three in his last three at the Emirates.

Son Heung-Min 28 appearances for Tottenham this season Goals 7 Assists 9 Shots 55 Shots per 90 2.5 Shots on Target 26 Shots on Target per 90 1.2 Chances Created 50 Chances Created per 90 2.2

North London Derby goalscorers - who's hot right now?

Havertz has better current goalscoring form than you might think too.

Despite not exactly being flavour of the month after recent missed chances, the German has fired home five goals in his last 10 games, scoring in each of his last two Premier League outings.

Gabriel Martinelli's four in 12 puts him on the radar but all those strikes came on Arsenal's travels.

Of course, the Gunners have hit the headlines this term for their prowess from set-pieces and that brings defender Gabriel Magalhaes into the crosshairs.

The big Brazilian nabbed the winner at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in September and also scored in Arsenal's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United at the weekend.

James Maddison is Tottenham's top scorer in the Premier League this season with eight.

Six of those came across November and December, including a brace at Manchester City, while five of the eight have gone in on the road which puts him in the spotlight here.

Also in strong goalscoring form is Dejan Kulusevski. Tottenham's best player in recent months has bagged six in his last 10 in all comps, half of those in away games.

Dominic Solanke's return of eight goals in his last 16 games in all competitions is a healthy return but there's a caveat: all bar one have been scored at home.

North London Derby bookings - Past card count offers scope

You'd expect the card count to be high in a hotly-contested derby.

Here's the count in the last six starting from the meeting at Spurs earlier this season: 8, 3, 7, 6, 3 (plus a red), 5 (plus a red). Emerson Royal and Rob Holding were the two to receive their marching orders.

Again, then, there's scope for cards.

Of those available to play on Wednesday, the biggest offenders this season are Yves Bissouma and Jurrien Timber, who have both picked up five yellows each.

Arsenal trio Declan Rice, William Saliba and Leandro Trossard have all been sent off this term, as has Tottenham's Djed Spence.

Saliba and Timber were both booked in the first meeting with Spurs while Kulusevski, who has perhaps got away with a couple of naughty ones recently, has been shown a yellow in the last two meetings with Arsenal.

Simon Hooper takes charge. He's reffed Arsenal twice this season and Spurs once. The Wiltshire official booked both Timber and Bissouma in those games.