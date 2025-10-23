Premier League Tips: Six player prop bets for the weekend including 13/2 Thiago punt as Brentford host Liverpool

Roefs to frustrate Blues at Bridge

Gordon to reclaim shot king status

Haaland backed to be multiple threat again

Saturday 15:00

Chelsea have taken on a healthy return of 14.25 shots per 90 at the Bridge this season and that average could rise this weekend against the Mackems who are beginning to ride their luck a little on the road.

In their first two away fixtures this term, Sunderland faced 21 attempts on their goal combined. In their latter two that escalated to 37.

The sparkling form of Robin Roefs in nets is the chief reason why that tally didn't translate to a high volume of goals conceded, the stopper breached only six times all told from a xGoT of nine. No other keeper in the top-flight has prevented as many as three goals to this point.

He will likely be kept very busy again as the Blues seek to make it three wins in three.





Recommended Bet Back Sunderland keeper to make 4 or more saves SBK 8/11

Saturday 15:00

Anthony Gordon began 2025/26 vying to become the Premier League's shot-king, taking on 10 attempts in his opening 135 minutes. Only then the England international made an ill-judged lunge at Virgil Van Dijk and momentum was lost.

Since returning from his suspension the winger has blown hot and cold in the shot stakes, taking on six vs Bradford in the League Cup and four away to Union SG in the Champions League. These were outliers though, interspersed with a succession of single efforts.

On Tuesday evening, Gordon's Player of the Match performance at home to Benfica saw him accrue four shots, scoring and assisting for good measure.



If the 24-year-old is discovering his groove he is well worth backing against a Fulham side that faced a shot every five minutes last time out when hosting Arsenal.

Recommended Bet Back Anthony Gordon to have 4 or more shots SBK 1/1

Saturday 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

United's first back-to-back league wins under Ruben Amorim eases the pressure on both manager and team but it could return with interest come Saturday evening. The Seagulls boast an impressive record in this fixture, winning five of the last eight meetings. Furthermore, Fabian Hurzeler's side have come into form of late.

BTTS is a great shout incidentally at 1/21.50 for any bet builder, with seven of the last eight encounters at Old Trafford ending as such while only one of Brighton's league games this term have finished to nil.

As for individuals, Bryan Mbeumo is fancied in the shots market, taking on 3+ in 70% of his appearances. He is 5/23.50 to have 2 or more shots on target.

It's the visitor's disciplinary record we're focusing on here though, the Seagulls committing 12.6 fouls per 90 which in turn has led to a league-high number of bookings (22).

Full-back Mats Wieffer has been cautioned in three of his five starts and this weekend has Matheus Cunha to deal with.





Recommended Bet Back Mats Wieffer to be booked SBK 17/10

Saturday 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

A comprehensive and revitalising win in Frankfurt appears to have put the Reds season back on track but the Gtech will be a serious test of that assumption. The Bees direct fare had Chelsea wobbling in spells last month and later exposed every one of Manchester United's defensive flaws.

Via long diagonals, throw-ins and set-pieces, Keith Andrews' side waste no opportunity to get the ball into the proverbial 'mixer', then relying on Igor Thiago to capitalise. The Brazilian has risen to that responsibility to date, converting five of his eight big chances.

Moreover, the hosts typically begin their assaults early, firing 15 first-half shots vs West Ham last Monday. That's the joint-most they have managed in the Premier League.

Perhaps these energised starts explain why Thiago has opened the scoring on three occasions already.

Recommended Bet Back Thiago first goalscorer SBK 13/2

Sunday 14:00

Live on Sky Sports+

Antoine Semenyo is the Cherries dangerman as they look to extend on their tremendous start to 2025/26. The Ghanian international has scored 42.9% of his team's goals all while completing 2.3 successful dribbles per 90 and 117 accurate passes in the opposition half.

If Forest's miserable campaign continues, chances are the 25-year-old will have a hand in it.

The versatile frontman notched home and away against the Tricky Trees last term while seven of his last 10 have been converted at the Vitality.





Recommended Bet Back Semenyo to score anytime SBK 2/1

Aston Villa v Man City - Haaland at the double

Sunday 14:00

Our Erling Haaland first goalscorer bet came in last week and the Striking Viking is 11/43.75 to repeat that feat at Villa Park. In the last 10 games for City in which he has struck he has bagged first eight times while the Villans have a habit of conceding early, breached inside 15 minutes on three occasions in the league.

Here though it's worth exploring a different tack, one that ties in with a remarkable prolificacy that has seen him bury a chance 15 times in 11 outings for City across all comps. That works out at a goal every 62 minutes.

Clearly such numbers aren't amassed from pouncing once per game. In half of his last eight games Haaland has scored multiple goals.

Recommended Bet Back Haaland to score 2 or more goals SBK 4/1

