Leicester v Man City Premier League's entertainers go head-to-head The Opta Stat: "Since Pep Guardiola took charge of Man City in 2016-17, no side has scored more Premier League goals against the Citizens than Leicester (17), despite the Foxes losing nine of their 12 games against them in this time." The Betfair Bet: Back Leicester Over 1.5 Goals @ 7/2

Bournemouth v Tottenham Kane can pick off Cherries once more The Opta Stat: "Tottenham's Harry Kane has more Premier League goals against Bournemouth (7 in 8 appearances), than the Cherries have against Spurs in the competition overall (5 in 10 games). Kane's first away hat-trick in the Premier League came at the Vitality stadium back in October 2015, a game Spurs went on to win 5-1." The Betfair Bet: Back Spurs -1 to Win and Kane to score anytime @ 3.81



Brentford v Wolves Toothless Wolves to be stung by the Bees The Opta Stat: "Brentford have lost just one of their six home Premier League games so far this season (W3 D2), with no side keeping more clean sheets on home soil than the Bees heading into this weekend's matches (3). Wolves have now gone 15 Premier League games without scoring more than once, netting just five goals in their 12 games this season." The Betfair Bet: Back Brentford -1 to Win @ 16/5



Brighton v Chelsea Potter to show Seagulls fans what they're missing The Opta Stat: "Brighton and Hove Albion have never beaten Chelsea in the Premier League in 10 previous meetings (D4 L6), with the last three all ending as draws. Brighton haven't led for a single minute in any of their 10 Premier League games against Chelsea (D4 L6)." The Betfair Bet: Back Chelsea to score First Goal @ 10/11



Crystal Palace v Southampton Saints set to struggle again in the capital The Opta Stat: "Southampton have conceded at least twice in each of their last nine Premier League away games in London (W2 D1 L6), shipping 24 goals in total in this run. Crystal Palace are looking to win three consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since May 2018." The Betfair Bet: Back Crystal Palace -1 to Win @ 13/5



Newcastle v Aston Villa Confident Magpies to sour Emery's Premier League return The Opta Stat: "Newcastle have won more points than any other Premier League side so far in October (13 - W4 D1 L0). They last earned more in a single calendar month in the competition back in April 2006 (16). Aston Villa are winless in their last seven Premier League away games (D2 L5), with only Nottingham Forest (1) and Wolves (2) netting fewer goals on the road this term than the Villans (3)." The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle Win to Nil @ 21/10



Fulham v Everton Toffees to come un-stuck against in-form Cottagers The Opta Stat: "Fulham have scored in all six of their Premier League home games this season, netting 13 goals in the process. Everton are winless in their last six league games against promoted sides (D2 L4)." The Betfair Bet: Back Fulham Win & Over 2.5 Goals @ 13/5



Liverpool v Leeds Reds can give Leeds another Anfield pasting The Opta Stat: "Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 29 Premier League home games (W22 D7), scoring 73 goals and conceding just 16 in that run. Leeds have lost their last four away Premier League matches against Liverpool, shipping 16 goals in these defeats, including 10 in their last two visits" The Betfair Bet: Back Liverpool Win & Over 3.5 Goals @ 6/4



Arsenal v Nottingham Forest Gunners to return to winning ways The Opta Stat: "Arsenal have won each of their last seven Premier League games against promoted sides, last winning eight in a row between January 2013 and April 2014. At home, the Gunners are unbeaten in 34 games against promoted teams (W29 D5), since a 1-0 loss to Newcastle in November 2010." The Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal HT/Arsenal FT @ 4/6



Man Utd v West Ham Creator Bruno can end poor run against Hammers The Opta Stat: "Bruno Fernandes has created more chances than any other Man Utd player in the Premier League this season (28), while only Marcus Rashford (25) has had more shots than the Portuguese (23). However, Fernandes has only faced Chelsea (6) more often without scoring in the Premier League than he has West Ham (5)." The Betfair Bet: Back Man Utd -1 to Win and Fernandes to Score or Assist @ 5.2



