Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest Midweek sadness for Forest The Opta Stat: "In a run stretching back to 1996, Nottingham Forest have won just one of their last 14 midweek (Tues, Weds, Thurs) Premier League games (D5 L8), winning 1-0 at West Ham in January 1997. They lost 6-0 against Manchester City in their only such game this term." The Betfair Bet: Back Brighton -1 @ 2.1 11/10

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers Opposite of goals galore The Opta Stat: "Wolves have failed to score in each of their last four Premier League away games, their longest run without a goal on the road in the competition. They last failed to score in five consecutive away league games between October and December 2007 - a run of six in the Championship. Indeed, since the start of last season, Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace have registered more goalless draws in the Premier League than any other side (6), with the Eagles drawing 0-0 last time out against Leicester City." The Betfair Bet: Back the 0-0 draw @ 7.0 6/1



Bournemouth v Southampton Pride on the line on the South Coast The Opta Stat: "Southampton have conceded at least once in each of their last 19 Premier League away games. Only once have they had a longer run without a clean sheet on the road in their top-flight history, going 21 games between September 1988 and September 1989. Looking at the home side, Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke has been directly involved in five goals in eight Premier League appearances this season (two goals, three assists), one more than he'd registered in his previous campaign in the top-flight in 2019-20 in 32 games (three goals, one assist)." The Betfair Bet: Back Solanke to score or assist & BTTS @ 3.3 9/4



Brentford v Chelsea Chelsea keep it clean The Opta Stat: "Chelsea have won their last five games in all competitions, winning each of the last four without conceding. They last had a longer winning run while keeping a clean sheet each time in January/February 2007 (6). Indeed, Mason Mount has been involved in four goals in his last two Premier League appearances for Chelsea (2 goals, 2 assists), one more than he had in his previous 13 combined (1 goal, 2 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back Mason Mount to score or assist & Under 2.5 goals @ 7.4 13/2



Liverpool v West Ham United Salah's perfect 10 The Opta Stat: "Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored nine goals in 10 Premier League appearances against West Ham - against no side has he scored more. He could become the seventh different player to reach double figures against the Hammers in the competition, and the first player to do so for Liverpool." The Betfair Bet: Back Mohamed Salah to score first at a boosted 5.0 4/1



Newcastle United v Everton Fortress that is St James' Park The Opta Stat: "Newcastle have lost just one of their last 15 Premier League home games (W9 D5), and are looking to remain unbeaten in their first six of a season at St James' Park for the first time since 2011-12. Indeed, Only Manchester City have kept more clean sheets in the Premier League than Newcastle (4) this season, with three of the Magpies' four shutouts this term coming in goalless draws." The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle to win to-nil @ 2.63 13/8



Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur Two deadly finishers The Opta Stat: "Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in this exact fixture last season in a 3-2 win for the Red Devils. Overall, he's scored eight Premier League goals against Spurs (including six in his last three) - against no side does he have more in the competition. However, Harry Kane has scored in each of his last five Premier League games, his longest scoring streak in the competition. It's the seventh time a Tottenham player has scored in five consecutive Premier League appearances, but none have managed to do so in six in a row." The Betfair Bet: Back both Harry Kane & Cristiano Ronaldo to score @ 5.2 4/1



Fulham v Aston Villa Mitro to end Gerrard tenure? The Opta Stat: "Since the start of last season, Aston Villa have lost seven of their eight Premier League away games against London sides, with the exception being a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace. They've conceded in each of their last 12 top-flight visits to the capital, but on the other hand have only failed to score in one of their last 17. Indeed, Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 50 league goals since the start of last season, with 29 of those coming in home games. Indeed, the Serbian has netted nine goals in his last eight appearances at Craven Cottage." The Betfair Bet: Back Mitrovic to score & Fulham to win @ 4.1