Awoniyi key to Forest Bet Builder

Fulham can give Pochettino more Blues

The City Ground has been a happy destination for Brentford. They have won five of their last eight away league games against Nottingham Forest (D1 L2).

But this fixtures finished 2-2. though, and Forest have made their home something of a fortress of late, losing just two of their last 17 home Premier League matches (W8 D7). With Brentford winless in four Premier League matches (D2 L2), we will not be backing the away victory.

Taiwo Awoniyi has been directly involved in nine goals in his 10 home Premier League starts for Forest (7 goals, 2 assists), either scoring or assisting in eight of those matches, including the last five in a row (4 goals, 2 assists). Stats like those cannot be ignore so we will take Awoniyi to assist or score.

No side has received more yellow cards in the Premier League this season than Nottingham Forest (21), so a bet on

Back Forest Double Chance, Awoniyi assist or score & Forest over 2.5 cards @ 5.75 Bet now

Both teams won in the League Cup in midweek and, for Mauricio Pochettino, beating Brighton could be a result to build on. It brought to an end a run of three matches without scoring for Chelsea.

Heading into MD7, no side has kept more clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Fulham (3 - level with Man City), so Chelsea could find it difficult to score again when they go to Craven Cottage.

Fulham are 11th in the Premier League, with Chelsea 14th, and the Blues are winless in their last 18 Premier League games against sides starting the day above them in the table.

Fulham are winless in their last nine Premier League London derbies (D4 L5), but when was their last victory over a capital rival? Their 2-1 win over Chelsea here back in January.

Back Fulham and Under 2.5 goals @ 7.3 Bet now

Premier League Opta Stats: 10 tips including a 5/1 best bet and a 20/1 Bet Builder